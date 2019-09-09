COLUMBUS — Floyd Central picked up two third-place team finishes in the Columbus North Cross Country Classic in ideal running conditions Saturday morning at CeraLand Park.
Sydney Liddle was second overall in the girls’ race behind Edgewood star Annalyssa Crain — the third-place finisher at state last year. The Highlanders' low stick was the equaled her personal-best 5K time of 18 minutes, 25 seconds. Her freshman sister Savanna was the Highlanders’ second runner across the finish with a time of 19:12.6 in ninth place.
The No. 9 Highlanders’ 53 points were just a point behind fourth-ranked Bloomington North. Eighth-ranked Columbus North took the team title with 37.
“She goes out pretty fast. I was out at a pretty good pace. I hit the mile and two-mile at what I wanted to,” Sydney Liddle said.
Coach Carl Hook enjoyed the effort by his team in the first of two straight weekends against potential semistate contenders.
“We’ll get better. They will too,” Hook said of Columbus North and Bloomington North. “Great effort and we’ll mix it up again. We’ll see them next week at the semistate course.”
As for Liddle’s strong effort?
“It’s tough running out by yourself. Crain got out quick like she likes to do and kind of left Sydney in a gap there. But she stayed focused and had a great race,” Hook said. “The whole group is working really hard at practice. Everybody’s moving along pretty well. Chloe got out a little fast and struggled there at the end but she’s been doing great.”
Hunter Griffin was the only Floyd Central runner to crack the top 10 in the boys’ race, running a time of 16:08.6, surpassing his season-best time by one second.
Just 14 seconds divided the No. 2 through No. 5 runners for the Highlanders as Luke Heinemann took 16th, Eli Johnson 19th, Weston Naville 22nd and Justin McWilliams 28th.
The Highlanders’ 93 points were 40 behind Columbus North and Noblesville. The Bull Dogs won on the strength of sixth runner Will Kiel, who placed 26th.
New Albany’s boys were 10th behind Angelo Gonzalez’s 33rd-place finish in a time of 16:45.
“It’s a season-best for Angelo. He normally runs much better in October,” coach Nick Ellis said.
The Bulldogs’ girls were 11th, one spot behind Silver Creek.
Dragons’ coach Chuck Crawley saw Isabel Odle lead the way in 43rd place in 21:18 with freshman Kenzie Wesley just nine seconds back.
“It was our first nice and cool day so just about everybody ran a PR,” Crowley said.
Laura Andrews finished 41st to pace New Albany.
“Our numbers aren’t where you’d expect them to be. It’s almost like we’re starting from scratch, having lost three key girls from last season. Pretty much everybody is in their first year running cross country,” Bulldogs coach Vince Hogue said.
COLUMBUS NORTH CROSS COUNTRY CLASSIC
GIRLS
Class AA
Team scores: Columbus North 37, Bloomington North 52, Floyd Central 53, Southport 143, Whiteland 158, Columbus East 201, Greenwood Community 254, Jennings County 265, Martinsville 273, Silver Creek 288, New Albany 305, Madison 306, Greenfield-Central 307, Evansville North 347, Shelbyville 393.
Top 10: Sydney Liddle (Floyd Central) 18:25.6, Mackenzie Barnett (CN) 18:47.4, Abbey Armstrong (BN) 18:53.7, Audrey Bringruff (Greenfield-Central) 18:54.7, Brianna Newell (CN) 18:56.6, Olivia Morlok (CN) 18:59.1 Mya Hagerty (BN) 19:07.1, Bea Cakmak (BN) 19:11.8, Savanna Liddle (FC) 19:12.6, Lily Baker (CN) 19:13.2.
Other FC finishers: 11. Jaydon Cirincione 19:36.2, 13. Chloe Loftus (FC) 19:38.4, 19. Natalie Clare 19:58.8, 24. Sydney Baxter 20:12.2, 29. Carley Conway 20:37, Meredith Bielefeld 20:43, Vanessa Seymour 21:10.
Silver Creek: 43. Isabel Odle 21:18, 45. Kenzie Wesley 21:27, 58. Grace Grady 22:26, 69. Bella Whelan 23:03, 73. Madison Allen 23:23, 75. Rose Grady 23:34.
New Albany: 41. Laura Andrews 21:16, 52. Caroline Berbeiri 21:58, 63. Hannah Lynch 22:40, 72. Hadley Thompson 23:17, 77. Lila Endres 23:38, 90. Brooklynn Bussell 24:46, 95. Jeanette Noveron 25:43.
Class A
Team scores: Edgewood 37, Forest Park 57, Monrovia 101, Pike Central 157, Cloverdale 172, Indian Creek 178, Heritage Christian 182, Owen Valley 214, Austin 237, Scottsburg 266, Lighthouse Christian 277, Eastern Greene 292, Southwestern Hanover 296, Christian Academy 318, Southwestern Shelby 338, Winchester 347,
Top 10: Annalyssa Crain (E) 17:38.8, Clara Crain (E) 19:02.1, Emma Gaston (M) 19:39.9, Ellie Hall (FP) 19:40.8, Ella Hayden (E) 19:42.5, Josie Berg (FP) 20:31.7, Emma Bitner (E) 20:45.0, Ella Baldwin (Winchester) 20:58.1, Faith Nagel (M) 21:04.4, Danielle Eckert (FP) 21:10.4.
Christian Academy: 27. Callie Crouse 22:12, 46. Briley Dunn 23:18, 61. Grace Mullins 24:06, 87. Audrey Nash 26:55, 97. Reese Klinglesmith (Christian Academy) 28:56.
BOYS
Class AA
Team scores: Columbus North 53, Noblesville 53, Floyd Central 93, Jennings County 116, Bloomington North 132, Greenfield-Central 221, Whiteland 221, Southport 267, Bedford North Lawrence 273, New Albany 281, EvansvilleNorth 319, Greenwood 341, Shelbyville 349, Silver Creek 365, Columbus East 388, Martinsville 417, Madison 518.
Top 10: Will Jefferson (Whiteland) 15:28.6, Paul Rushton (BN) 15:29.1, Cole Kimmel (Noblesville) 15:32.4, Travis Hickner (Noblesville) 15:34.3, Matt Newell (CN) 15:42.9, Dean Schmidt (EN) 15:53.3, Carter Leak (JC) 15:58.5, Andrew Anderson (Noblesville) 16:01.4, Hunter Griffin (Floyd Central) 16:08.6, Collin Pruitt (CN) 16:14.4.
Other Floyd Central finishers: 16. Luke Heinemann 16:21.2, 19. Eli Johnson 16:24.5, 22. Weston Naville 16:29.1, 28. Justin McWilliams 16:35.3, 39. Wade Woosley 16:53.7.
New Albany: 33. Angelo Gonzalez 16:45.7, 54. Matt Sozzi 17:26, 56. Joey Roberts 17:28, 64. Aaron Lord 17:44, 74. Isaac Cooley 18:04, 81. Greg Schindler 18:18, 98. Noah Trejo 18:49.
Silver Creek: 48. Gavin Clark 17:18, 58. A.J. Smith 17:36, Ashton Still 18:25, Gabe Armstrong 18:27, 90. Alex Carney 18:33, 95. Austin Jewell 18:45, 96. Mac Rhodes 18:45, Zack Stahl 19:55.
Class A
Team scores: Austin 31, Edgewood 1333, Heritage Christian 171, Forest Park 177, Bloomfield 181, Southwestern Hanover 202, Oldenburg Academy 209, White River Valley 212, Princeton 218, Eastern Greene 218, Cloverdale 242, Indian Creek 259, Greenwood Christian Academy 343, Owen Valley 363, Monrovai 374, Pike Central 379, Providence 420, Winchester 483, Triton Central 529, Scottsburg 532, Southwestern 543.
Top 10: Phillipp Tabert (Austin) 15:53.8, Spenser Wolf (FP) 16:19.6, Wyatt Beck (Austin) 16:27.8, Joe Records (WRV) 16:32.8, Tyler Kuntz (Oldenburg Academy) 16:47.0, Nolan Pham (Heritage Christian) 16:57.5, Brandon Rice (Austin) 17:00.7, Chance Craig (Austin) 17:08.3, Brady Koosman (Cloverdale) 17:20.0, Bryce Troesch (FP) 17:20.7.
Providence: 34. Ben Kelly 17:53, Garrett Huber 18:23, Will Harper 19:02, Akhlil Long 21:02, Alex Perkinson 24:37, Jackson Bettler 24:58.
