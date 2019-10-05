MADISON — Floyd Central swept Hoosier Hills Conference titles Saturday at Hanover College.
The Highlander girls posted a perfect score with the top five finishers — and seven of the top nine. The Floyd boys, meanwhile, took home the title via tiebreaker.
On the girls’ side, senior Sydney Liddle led the way, winning the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 33 seconds. She was followed by her freshman sister, Savanna, Chloe Loftus, Jaydon Cirincione and Sydney Baxter.
“Winning the HHC for the eighth straight year with a score of 15 capped off a great regular season for us. I’m so proud of all our girls today. Their hard work through the summer is paying off like it should,” Floyd coach Carl Hook said.
New Albany, which finished fifth in the team standings, was led by Caroline Barbeiri in 25th place.
On the boys’ side, Floyd and Jennings County finished with 35 points apiece, but the Highlanders took the team title on the strength of their sixth runner, Mitchell Meier, who finished 15th.
Jennings’ Carter Leak won the race in 16:15, while Floyd’s Luke Heinemann finished second in 16:19.
Hunter Griffin was fifth for the Highlanders while Eli Johnson took seventh and David Heinemann eighth.
Angelo Gonzalez led fourth-place New Albany, placing ninth.
