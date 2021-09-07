CROSS COUNTRY: Jessie McCoy, Pirates win Scottsburg Invite

SCOTTSBURG — Led by race winner Jessie McCoy, the Charlestown girls' cross country team took home the title at Tuesday's Scottsburg Invitational.
McCoy covered the 5,000-meter course at Hardy Lake in 20 minutes, 47.33 seconds. Her twin sister, Jackie, finished fourth in 21:49.22. Sophomore Kaylee Kinser placed seventh, junior Laney Hawkins 15th and sophomore Emma Faulkner 17th for the Pirates, who finished with 24 points — 20 ahead of runner-up Madison.
Crothersville senior Kaylyn Holman was second in 21:04.25.
Henryville junior Hannah Ramsey placed 13th while Clarksville was led by freshman Kenzie Alexander, who took 23rd overall.
On the boys' side, Austin took home the team title with 47 points — six ahead of Eastern. Henryville finished fifth (120) while New Washington placed seventh (193).
Josiah Ummel of the Bloomington Bobcats won the race in 18:10.95.
Charlestown's Dylan Kinser placed sixth in 18:55.05.
Freshman Mason Tolliver topped the fifth-place Hornets with a 12th-place finish while his teammate, sophomore Karson Evans, was 15th.
Junior Matthew Arthur placed 36th to lead the Mustangs.
SCOTTSBURG INVITATIONAL
Tuesday at Hardy Lake
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Austin 47, 2. Eastern 53, 3. Bloomington Bobcats 95, 4. Madison 97, 5. Henryville 120, 6. Union Home School 126, 7. New Washington 193, 8. Scottsburg 205.
Top 5: 1. Josiah Ummel (BB) 18:10.95; 2. Jonathan O'Shea (UHS) 18:22.53; 3. Kaden Temple (E) 18:39.05; 4. Adrian Nannen (Lanesville) 18:43.10; 5. Glenn Gosnell (E) 18:48.80.
Charlestown: 6. Dylan Kinser 18:55.05; 28. Mason Oakley 20:22.60; 57. Aidan Vaught 23:11.03.
Clarksville: 66. Aiden Bouchey 24:12.33; 72. Alex Titus 26:49.11; 74. Brandon Lilly 29:10.09; 77. Garrett Skaggs 30:17.34.
Henryville: 12. Mason Tolliver 19:13.38; 15. Karson Evans 19:29.17; 33. Levi Lehaceanu 20:52.74; 41. Keanu Wycoff 21:28.20; 48. Clayton Hardesty 22:08.49; 68. Drew Wilson 24:22.87.
New Washington: 36. Matthew Arthur 21:06.45; 46. Daniel Burke 22:02.66; 52. Mason Arthur 22:25.56; 56. Mason Thompson 23:03.50; 59. Tanner Rosenbarger 23:24.17; 63. Samuel Andes 23:51.44; 64. Connor Shaffer 23:52.46.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 24, 2. Madison 44, 3. Union Home School 60, 4. Scottsburg 90.
Top 5: 1. Jessie McCoy (C) 20:47.33; 2. Kaylyn Holman (Crothersville) 21:04.25; 3. Calli Alderman (Shawe Memorial) 21:22.51; 4. Jackie McCoy (C) 21:49.22; 5. Cadence Taylor (M) 21:49.31.
Charlestown: 1. Jessie McCoy 20:47.33; 4. Jackie McCoy 21:49.22; 7. Kaylee Kinser 22:49.40; 15. Laney Hawkins 23:55.67; 17. Emma Faulkner 25:38.63; 27. Macie Rhoten 27:47.91.
Clarksville: 23. Kenzie Alexander 27:09.15; 38. Gabby Bouchey 33:11.91.
Henryville: 13. Hannah Ramsey 23:36.16.