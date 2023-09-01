RAMSEY — Led by Kaylee Kinser, Charlestown finished fifth in Thursday's North Harrison Invitational.
Kinser finished fourth individually to pace the Pirates.
North Oldham (Ky.) sophomore Elle Cargould won the race. She covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 3.63 seconds. Corydon Central's Addison Applegate (19:23.84) and Lilli Pavey (20:00.03) were second and third, respectively. Kinser was close behind in 20:11.83.
Led by Cargould, the Mustangs took home the team title with 30 points — seven ahead of the runner-up Panthers. Jasper (73), Bedford North Lawrence (141) and the Pirates (162) rounded out the top-five. Christian Academy was sixth (179) among the nine full teams.
Also for the Pirates, sophomore Victoria Snyder was 18th (21:47.68), Emma Faulkner 50th, Avery Andrew 56th and Vanessa Clark 84th.
Borden junior Skyler Childress was 27th.
The sixth-place Warriors were led by Madelynn Lutz, who took 32nd. Also for CAI, Anna Nash was 34th, Adeline Oakley 42nd, Katie Ammons 48th and Madison Smith 63rd.
NORTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. North Oldham (Ky.) 30, 2. Corydon Central 37, 3. Jasper 73, 4. Bedford North Lawrence 141, 5. Charlestown 162, 6. Christian Academy 179, 7. Northeast Dubois 188, 8. Brownstown Central 197, 9. Springs Valley 201.
Top 5: 1. Elle Cargould (NO) 19:03.63, 2. Addison Applegate (CC) 19:23.84; 3. Lilli Pavey (CC) 20:00.03; 4. Kaylee Kinser (CH) 20:11.83; 5. Audrey Perkins (NO) 20:24.01.
Other Charlestown finishers: 18. Victoria Snyder 21:47.68; 50. Emma Faulkner 25:00.29; 56. Avery Andrew 25:33.43; 84. Vanessa Clark 30:02.71; 85. Maggie Rhoten 30:31.62; 94. Kyla Jeffries 37:31.60.
Borden: 27. Skyler Childress 22:15.87; 39. Lexi Rose 24:12.38; 61. Jessie Condon 25:46.19; 62. Chelbi Condon 25:49.49.
CAI: 32. Madelynn Lutz 23:04.14; 34. Anna Nash 23:15.13; 42. Adeline Oakley 24:16.78; 48. Katie Ammons 24:53.53; 63. Madison Smith 26:04.93; 67. Jillian McKain 27:07.74; 95. Cadence Black 37:33.70.
Clarksville: 58. Kenzie Alexander 25:38.07; 86. Haedyn Worley 30:40.16; 87. Laci Austin 30:53.64; 90. Madison DeKorte 33:10.44.
