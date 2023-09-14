PEKIN — Charlestown's Kaylee Kinser ran to victory in the girls' race at the Eastern Invitational on Tuesday.
The senior covered the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 48 seconds. Salem senior Lanie Roberts was second in 21:20 while Musketeer freshman Katie Hauner took third in 21:48. Charlestown sophomore Victoria Snyder finished fourth (21:56) while Borden junior Skyler Childress placed fifth (22:24).
Childress and the Braves tied Brownstown Central for first-place with 40 points. Brownstown, however, took home the team title thanks to the sixth-runner tiebreaker. The Pirates, meanwhile, were two points back in third-place. Clarksville, New Washington and Jeffersonville were among seven incomplete teams.
In addition to Childress' finish, Borden also received a sixth from Emery Aemmer, an 11th from Lexi Rose, a 15th from Jessie Condon and an 18th from Chelbi Condon.
Also for Charlestown, Avery Andrew took 13th, Emma Faulkner 17th and Vanessa Clark 32nd.
Other Top 20 finishers from Clark County were New Washington's Braeanna Billups in 12th, Jeff's Anabelle Hertweck in 14th and Clarksville's Kenzie Alexander in 19th.
On the boys' side, New Washington, Henryville and Charlestown placed second, third and fourth respectively. Brownstown took the team title with 49 points — 34 ahead of the Mustangs, 35 better than the Hornets and 62 ahead of the Pirates. Meanwhile Borden placed sixth (120), Jeffersonville eighth (190) and Clarksville ninth (209).
Crothersville's Dirk Crater won the race in 17:20. Eastern's Glenn Gosnell was second in 17:40 while New Wash's Paul Giltner placed third in 17:47.
In addition to Giltner, Cohen Briles took eighth and Connor Shaffer 12th for the runner-up Mustangs.
Meanwhile Karson Evans and Josiah Spicer placed sixth and ninth, respectively, to pace the third-place Hornets.
Wyatt Chisman finished 14th and Cameron Gemme 20th for the fourth-place Pirates.
Jonathan Knoebel placed 16th to lead the sixth-place Braves while Ari Santos Moore took 10th to lead the eighth-place Red Devils. Kodah Mendlik took 24th to lead the ninth-place Generals.
EASTERN INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Brownstown Central 49, 2. New Washington 83, 3. Henryville 84, 4. Charlestown 111, 5. Crothersville 114, 6. Borden 120, 7. Salem 160, 8. Jeffersonville 190, 9. Clarksville 209. Eastern, Lanesville & West Washington INC.
Top 3 finishers: 1. Dirk Crater (Crothersville) 17:20; 2. Glenn Gosnell (Eastern) 17:40; 3. Paul Giltner (NW) 17:47.
Henryville: 6. Karson Evans 18:10; 9. Josiah Spicer 18:45; 13. Jaxson Yaeger 19:20; 18. Keanu Wycoff 19:41; 44. Nolan Poindexter 22:25; 47. Mark Williams 22:56.
Other New Wash finishers: 8. Cohen Briles 18:35; 12. Connor Shaffer 19:05; 41. Amos Bell 22:17; 58. Miguel Hessig 25:36; 59. Kalob Coomer 25:52.
Jeffersonville: 10. Ari Santos Moore 18:59; 36. Aidan Stellato 22:01; 52. Elijah Lahrman 23:40; 55. Preston Hart 24:43; 61. Larry Davis 26:09; 62. Jaxon Nef 29:48.
Charlestown: 14. Wyatt Chisman 19:22; 20. Cameron Gemme 20:19; 23. Cooper Lee 20:13; 26. Luke Hammond 20:33; 33. Austin Tullis 21:18; 34. Colin Gemme 21:26; 39. Kolton McDonald 22:13;.
Borden: 16. Jonathan Knoebel 19:26; 21. Kasym Nash 20:04; 27. Jordan Lynn 20:33; 30. JT Ray 21:02; 31. Devin Stull 21:06; 42. Gunner Jones 22:18; 50. Isaac Lewis 23:03.
Clarksville: 24. Kodah Mendlik 20:14; 29. Evan Carmichael 20:54; 57. Garrett Skaggs 25:22; 63. Caleb Money 26:46; 64. Andy Ngo 27:06.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Brownstown Central 40-x, 2. Borden 40, 3. Charlestown 42. Clarksville, Eastern, Lanesville, New Washington, West Washington, Salem, Jeffersonville INC. x-won sixth runner tiebreaker
Winner: Kaylee Kinser (Charlestown) 20:48.
Other Charlestown finishers: 4. Victoria Snyder 21:56; 13. Avery Andrew 25:14; 17. Emma Faulkner 25:55; 32. Vanessa Clark 32:05; 38. Kyla Jefferies 36:42.
Borden: 5. Skyler Childress 22:24; 6. Emery Aemmer 22:46; 11. Lexi Rose 24:06; 15. Jessie Condon 25:34; 18. Chelbi Condon 25:58.
New Washington: 12. Braeanna Billups 24:28; 29. Aurora Glode 29:39; 30. Alyssa Wheatley 29:51; 36. Remi Giltner 36:22.
Jeffersonville: 14. Anabelle Hertweck 25:15.
Clarksville: 19. Kenzie Alexander 26:01; 31. Haedyn Worley 31:49; 35. Madison DeKorte 35:02; 40. Cami Glover 42:11.
