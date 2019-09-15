NASHVILLE — Several local runners had strong showings at the Brown County Eagle Classic on Saturday at Eagle Park.
Floyd Central senior Sydney Liddle led the way, finishing fifth in the girls' Elite race. Liddle covered the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 14.3 seconds — a personal-best by 9 seconds, which broke the 29-year-old school record set by Floyd Central Hall of Famer Jill Schuler. Edgewood's Annalyssa Crain won the race in 17:37.4.
In the girls' AA race, Silver Creek sophomore Isabel Odle led the local contingent with a 16th-place finish.
In the girls' A race, Providence senior Natalie Boesing finished sixth overall.
On the boys' side, Borden sophomore Sterling Mikel finished fifth overall while junior teammate Gavin Just took 10th in the Class A race.
In the boys' AA race, New Albany senior Angelo Gonzalez finished fourth overall.
In the boys' Elite race, Floyd Central junior Hunter Griffin took 19th.
BROWN COUNTY EAGLE CLASSIC
Saturday at Eagle Park, Nashville
BOYS
Class A
Top 5: 1. Uriah Guthrie (Eastern) 15:50.2; 2. Dylan Bland (Southridge) 16:17.2; 3. Mac Cheek (Oak Hill) 16:23.0; 4. Jacob Wenning (North Harrison) 16:41.0; 5. Sterling Mikel (Borden) 16:42.4.
Others Borden finishers: 10. Gavin Just 16:55.3; 20. Lody Cheatham 17:23.7; 44. Nolan Flispart (Borden) 18:15.7; 46. Blake Hoffman (Borden) 18:24.3; 54. Hayden Smith (Borden) 18:36.8; 63. Brennan Eurton (Borden) 18:59.9.
CAI finishers: 26. Jaden Hardesty 17:40.9; 74. Noah Futter 19:51.2; 81. Kyle Walstrom 20:07.6; 86. Matthew Young 20:29.1
Class AA
Top 5: 1. Keith Bye (Warren Central) 16:13.7; 2. Julio Valdez (Lawrence North) 16:26.4; 3. Jalen Ray (Lawrence North) 16:27.4; 4. Angelo Gonzalez (New Albany) 16:29.1; 5. Zachary West (Lebanon) 16.29.1.
Other New Albany finishers: 13. Matt Sozzi 17:23.0; 15. Greg Schindler 17:23.4; 20. Joey Roberts 17:36.4; 40. Collin Malloy 18:03.0.
Silver Creek finishers: 26. A.J. Smith 17:45.5; 50. Ashton Still 18:13.3; 78. Gabe Armstrong 18:51.8; 80. Mac Rhodes 18:54.6; 85. Alex Carney 19:07.0; 125. Austin Jewell 21:18.3.
Jeffersonville finishers: 39. Leo Burns 18:02.4; 107. Jordan Pohl 20:00.8; 110. Chance Delgado 20:09.5; 118. Max Cathey 20:32.3; 133. Ben Allman 22:07.2; 136. Micah Rodriguez 22:27.5; 137. Danny Cervantes 23:27.6.
Elite
Top 5: 1. Alex Frey (North Central) 15:19.4; 2. Jack Kovach (Brebeuf) 15:25.8; 3. Kole Mathison (Carmel) 15:41.4; 4. Jackson Miller (Jasper) 15:41.6; 5. Paul Rushton (Bloomington North) 15:43.3.
Floyd Central finishers: 19. Hunter Griffin 16:12.8; 22. Luke Heinemann 16:15.0; 50. Weston Naville 16:32.7; 52. Eli Johnson 16:36.9; 65. Mitchell Meier 16:49.2; 67. Justin McWilliams 16:51.1; 81. Wade Woosley 17:02.9;.
GIRLS
Class A
Top 5: 1. Makenna Pruett (Barr-Reeve) 19:31.1; 2. Hadley Gradolf (Brown County) 19:34.4; 3. Selah Jackson (Oak Hill) 19:43.0; 4. Kinzie Robey (Oak Hill) 19:59.5; 5. Melissa Wagler (Barr-Reeve) 20:09.9.
Providence finishers: 6. Natalie Boesing 20:27.4; 27. Maci Hoskins 22:04.7; 73. Erica Voelker 25:11.9; 80. Sarah Boehm 26:12.6; 97. Claire Reyes 27:56.3.
Borden finishers: 25. Kaylie Magallanes 21:56.9; 33. Joy Coffman 22:32.0; 42. Delaney Smith 22:58.3; 46. Kaela Rose 23:12.7; 90. Lindsey Asplin 26:59.8; 96. Siera Thomas 27:53.6.
CAI finishers: 31. Callie Crouse 22:28.7; 53. Briley Dunn 23:46.1; 66. Grace Hall 24:31.6; 74. Grace Mullins 25:13.7; 110. Reese Klinglesmith 30:56.2.
Class AA
Top 5: 1. Murphy Adams (Lebanon) 19:09.1; 2. Carol Ludington (Lawrence North) 19:54.5; 3. Emily Mangels (Greensburg) 19:56.7; 4. Emma Morrison (Jennings County) 19:58.2; 5. Katie Burgin (Lawrence North) 20:10.3.
Silver Creek finishers: 16. Isabel Odle 21:16.7; 25. Grace Grady 21:33.8; 51. Kenzie Wesley 22:30.4; 71. Bella Whelan 23:10.6; 80. Madison Allen 23:43.4; 96. Rose Grady 24:18.5.
New Albany: 28. Caroline Berbeiri 21:36.4; 36. Laura Andrews 21:54.9; 76. Hadley Thompson 23:27.6; 87. Lila Endres 23:58.5; 112. Brooklynn Bussell 25:26.0; 118. Jeannette Noveron 25:50.5.
Jeffersonville: 83. Laura Gillenwater 23:52.0; 100. Bailey Gibson 24:30.6; 110. Ahmya Baker 25:21.5; 116. Jaleigh Brown 25:40.4; 122. Erin Kramer 26:34.5; 125. Jadyn Vessels 27:18.3; 133. Alex Hatfield 29:24.0.
Elite
Top 5: 1. Annalyssa Crain (Edgewood) 17:37.4; 2. Zoe Simmons (Brebeuf) 17:56.6; 3. Madeline Keller (Brebeuf) 18:00.7; 4. Mollie Gamble (Oak Hill) 18:14.0; 5. Sydney Liddle (Floyd Central) 18:14.3.
Other Floyd Central finishers: 23. Chloe Loftus 19:13.9; 34. Savanna Liddle 19:26.8; 40. Sydney Baxter 19:34.9; 52. Jaydon Cirincione 19:47.0; 58. Carley Conway 19:53.5; 72. Natalie Clare 20:21.0; 81. Meredith Bielefeld 20:44.9; 90. Carisssa Gartman 21:00.4; 101. Vanessa Seymour 21:24.2.
