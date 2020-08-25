CROSS COUNTRY: Liddle, Stewart lead Floyd to Kingery Hokum Karem title

SELLERSBURG — Savanna Liddle is still hot on her sister’s heels.
After finishing close behind her older sis, Sydney, in several races last year, the Floyd Central sophomore is still chasing her — records at least.
She almost caught her Tuesday.
The younger Liddle and her teammate, freshman Kaitlyn Stewart, combined to win the girls’ relay race in the Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem at the Silver Creek Primary School.
The duo finished in 39 minutes, 14 seconds — not far off of the record set by Sydney Liddle and McKenna Cavanaugh when both were students at Christian Academy. Sydney Liddle is now a freshman at Lipscomb University while Cavanaugh runs for Southern Indiana.
“Man, we were close,” said Savanna Liddle, who didn’t know how close she and Stewart were to the record until after the race.
“We’re definitely going to shoot for it next year,” she added.
Led by Liddle and Stewart the Highlanders also captured the team title in the annual event— now named for the former Silver Creek coach — in which two runners team up and run a mile three times each.
“It was pretty hard, but it felt good during the run,” Stewart said. “It was a good challenge.”
The Highlanders swept the top three spots en route to six points. Meredith Bielefeld and Jaydon Cirincione were second while Sydney Baxter and Natalie Clare took third for Floyd, which is ranked 15th in the state in the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Top 25.
Charlestown edged Madison 27-28 for second place, while Borden wasn’t far behind in fourth (36).
In the boys’ race, the Borden tandem of Gavin Just and Lody Cheatham combined for the victory. The senior and junior covered the course in 31 minutes, 59 seconds.
“It was rough, definitely, but we really pushed through,” Just said. “We’ve been doing good the last couple of years (in this event) and we thought we had it in the bag this year, so we pushed to make sure we did.”
In doing so they had to weather four formidable Floyd Central teams, as well as the hot, humid conditions.
“The first couple of miles felt pretty good just because the heat hadn’t hit us yet and the last ones were a little bit of a struggle, but we pushed through it,” Cheatham said.
The Highlanders claimed second through fifth places on their way to nine points and the team title.
Justin McWilliams and Mitchel Meier were runners-up in 32:29 while Garrett Gravitt and freshman Will Conway teamed up for third (32:29). Adam Heitz and Nicholas Gordon finished fourth (33:04) while Seth Owings and Hunter Griffin placed fifth (33:16) for Floyd, which is ranked 11th in the IATCCC Top 25.
Led by Just and Cheatham, the Braves took second with 20 points while Eastern was third with 52.