NASHVILLE — Both Floyd Central teams qualified for the IHSAA State Finals with third-place finishes at Saturday's Brown County Semistate.
On the girls' side, Highlander senior Sydney Liddle finished second overall while Hunter Griffin took eighth on the boys' side.
Third-ranked Columbus North took home the girls' title with 57 points — 19 better than No. 5 Bloomington North and 67 ahead of No. 8 Floyd. Charlestown, two weeks removed from its first-ever sectional title, finished 17th.
Edgewood junior Annalyssa Crain repeated as the individual winner, covering the 5,000-meter course at Eagle Park in 18 minutes, 2.6 seconds. Liddle was runner-up in 18:56.
The Highlanders top five also included Chloe Loftus (23rd), Sydney Baxter (31st), Jaydon Cirincione (37th) and Savanna Liddle (39th).
The Pirates were led by senior Ashley Wight, who finished 58th.
Providence senior Natalie Boesing placed 61st, while Silver Creek sophomore Isabel Odle was 80th and Borden junior Kaylie Magallanes 84th.
On the boys' side, fifth-ranked Bloomington South edged No. 6 Columbus North by two points (77-79) for the team title. The No. 13 Highlanders tallied 97. New Albany took 10th, while Borden finished 15th.
Bloomington North senior Paul Rushton won in 15:50.6. Griffin finished in 16:16.8.
Floyd's top-five also included Luke Heinemann (23rd), Eli Johnson (27th), Mitchel Meier (28th) and David Heinemann (33rd).
Senior Angelo Gonzalez finished 40th to pace the Bulldogs, while sophomore Sterling Mikel placed 52nd to lead the Braves.
Henryville senior Jayke Youell finished 57th.
Both Floyd teams will run at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute next Saturday. The boys' race is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. with the girls' race slated for 1:45 p.m.
