NASHVILLE — Weather conditions were definitely not in the runners favor Saturday at the Brown County Semistate. Through the constant downpour and muddy track, Bloomington South took home first place in the boys’ race and Columbus North won the girls' race.
For the boys, the top six teams and state finals qualifiers are Bloomington South, Columbus North, Floyd Central, Bloomington North, Jasper, and Northview. Fifth-ranked Bloomington South edged No. 6 Columbus North by two points (77-79) for the team title.
The No. 13 Highlanders tallied 97, advancing to state with their third-place finish. They were led by Hunter Griffin, who finished in eighth place in a 5K time of 16:16.8. Luke Heinemann finished in 23rd, Eli Johnson was 27th, Mitchel Meier was right behind him at 28th, David Heinemann came in 33rd place, Justin McWilliams finished 45th and Wade Woosley was 53rd.
“I thought we had an awesome race today,” Floyd Central coach Tim Korte said. “We looked a lot fresher than we have in the last couple weeks. We were shooting for this and shooting for state. You can’t prepare for this when you go all season. We knew it was going to rain and we thought that would bring all the fast teams back to reality. Some of the teams aren’t as deep as us so we were OK with this. Our goal is top-10 at state. We know Indiana is a good running state so to finish that high that’s the ultimate goal.”
New Albany was led by Angelo Gonzalez who finished in 40th place and Aaron Lord who finished 64th. The Bulldogs finished in 10th place. Gregory Schindler finished 89th for New Albany and Isaac Cooley was the 103rd place runner. Aidan Lord came in 108th, Joseph Roberts was 129th and Collin Malloy finished at 149.
Borden, who visited the semistate for the fourth time in school history finished 15th on the day. Sterling Mikel led the way for the Braves finishing in 52nd place. Gavin Just came in 102nd, Lody Cheatham was 127th, Blake Hoffman came in 132nd and Nolan Flispart finished 144th.
“This was a good experience,” Borden coach Liz Geltmaker said of the boys’ race. “We weren’t expecting to finish really far up in the pack, so I think they got the experience they needed and hopefully they use it for next year.”
Henryville’s Jake Youell finished in 57th place for the Hornets. Silver Creek’s Gavin Clark was 96th and Charlestown’s Joshua McCoy was 143rd.
Floyd Central’s girls mirrored the boys’ success and finished in third place as well. The top six and state qualifying teams for the girls were Columbus North, Bloomington North, Floyd Central, Northview, Bloomington South and Edgewood.
The Highlanders’ Sydney Liddle had a great day at the swamp and finished in second place with a time of 18:56. Chloe Loftus finished 23rd, Sydney Baxter was 31st, Jayden Cirincione was 37th and Savanna Liddle rounded out Floyd Central with a 39th place finish. Natalie Clare finished in 60th place and Carley Conway finished 95th.
“They went out and battled,” Highlander coach Carl Hook said of his girls. “With the course conditions and the tough crowd, we knew how it was going to be. They went out and worked really hard today. We base everything off effort and the effort was great today. Been a great season and I’m proud of everybody and we are blessed to have everyone healthy. We are looking forward to another week.
Charlestown cracked the top-20 with a 17th place finish. The Pirates were led by Ashley Wright, who finished in 58th place. Jessica McCoy grabbed 96th place, Skylar Cochran came in 106th, Laney Hawkins finished 118th and Jacqueline McCoy was 123rd.
Providence duo Natalie Boesing and Maci Hoskins finished 61st and 146th. Silver Creek also had two at the semistates. Isabel Odle finished 80th and Grace Grady 151st. Borden’s Kaylie Magallanes was the only Brave to make the trip and she finished 84th.
“She had a great race,” Geltmaker said. “She’s been consistent with 21s all year and even with the conditions today she managed a 21. Hopefully, she will put in the time over the summer and continue to get stronger as a runner.”
