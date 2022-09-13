NASHVILLE — New Albany senior Aidan Lord finished second in the boys' elite race of Brown County’s Eagle Classic on Saturday.
Carmel senior Kole Mathison, who finished fourth at the state meet last year, won the race in 14 minutes, 52.10 seconds at Eagle Park. Lord wasn’t far behind in a school-record 15:00.60.
Floyd Central junior Will Conway finished fifth in 15:18.80 while Lord’s twin brother, Aaron, placed 13th in 15:30.30.
Led by Mathison, the No. 1 Greyhounds took home the team title with 66 points. Second-ranked Zionsville was second with 93 while No. 4 Columbus North took third with 103. Floyd Central placed seventh (234) while New Albany took 10th (282) in the stacked 19-team field.
Also for the Highlanders, Noah Nifong finished 42nd (16:14.10), Luca Cirincione 57th (16:35.70), Nathan Wheatley 67th (16:45.40) and Reid Coleman 103rd (17:23.50).
Other finishers for the Bulldogs were Ben Jacobs in 62nd (16:40.50), Isaac Cooley in 107th (17:26.50) and Jacob Evaldi in 150th (18:40.90).
Christian Academy junior Alexander Pinckney placed 37th (16:08.20) while Providence senior Ben Kelly finished 59th (16:36.50).
In the girls’ race, Floyd Central junior Kaitlyn Stewart placed seventh overall to lead the Highlanders to a fifth-place finish.
Led by race winner Julia Kiesler (17:28.70) and runner-up Lily Baker (17:49.00), No. 1 Columbus North took home the team title with 75 points. Third-ranked Carmel was second with 125 while No. 11 Zionsville (145), No. 6 North Central (159) and No. 15 Floyd (190) rounded out the top five.
Also for the Highlanders, senior Savanna Liddle was 11th in 18:51.60, junior Emerson Elliott 52nd (19:52.10), senior Hallie Mosier 61st (20:04.30) and junior Ginger Atzinger 70th (20:21.10).
Providence senior Maci Hoskins placed 99th (21:10.50).
In the Class A race, Christian Academy finished fourth.
Hailey Hack placed 16th (21:32.6) to pace the Warriors while Skyler Childress took 20th (21:59.0) to lead the Borden contingent.
EAGLE CLASSIC
Saturday at Eagle Park
BOYS
Top 10 team scores: 1. Carmel 66, 2. Zionsville 93, 3. Columbus North 103, 4. Center Grove 150, 5. Brebeuf 193, 6. Bloomington South 226, 7. Floyd Central 234, 8. Bloomington North 236, 9. Westfield 281, 10. New Albany 282.
Winner: Kole Mathison (Carmel) 14:52.10.
New Albany: 2. Aidan Lord 15:00.60; 13. Aaron Lord 15:30.30; 62. Ben Jacobs 16:40.50; 107. Isaac Cooley 17:26.50; 150. Jacob Evaldi 18:40.90.
Floyd Central: 5. Will Conway 15:18.80; 42. Noah Nifong 16:14.10; 57. Luca Cirincione 16:35.70; 67. Nathan Wheatley 16:45.40; 103. Reid Coleman 17:23.50; 129. Ethan Edwards 17:52.70; 141. Braden McGuire 18:17.70; 163. Isaac Love 19:33.80; 164. Alec Elrod 19:41.40; 168. William DeWitt 20:10.50.
CAI: 37. Alexander Pinckney 16:08.20.
Providence: 59. Ben Kelly 16:36.50.
GIRLS
Top 10 team scores: 1. Columbus North 75, 2. Carmel 125, 3. Zionsville 145, 4. North Central 159, 5. Floyd Central 190, 6. Bloomington South 191, 7. Northview 220, 8. Indian Creek 248, 9. Edgewood 252, 10. Morgan Township 253.
Winner: Julia Kiesler (Columbus North) 17:28.70.
Floyd Central: 7. Kaitlyn Stewart 18:29.70; 11. Savanna Liddle 18:51.60; 52. Emerson Elliott 19:52.10; 61. Hallie Mosier 20:04.30; 70. Ginger Atzinger 20:21.10; 72. Bella Barnes 20:22.30; 96. Allie Main 21:06.90; 104. Claudia Pearce 21:14.80; 147. Lucy Jenks 22:43.10; 152. Avery Fuhrmann 23:41.40.
Providence finisher: 99. Maci Hoskins 21:10.50.
Class A
Winner: Sara Livingston (NE Dubois) 19:50.2.
CAI finishers: 16. Hailey Hack 21:32.6; 26. Madison Smith 22:18.9; 31. Madelyn Lutz 22:29.9; 33. Anna Nash 22:32.9; 49. Adeline Oakley 23:24.6; 89. Katie Ammons 26:54.1; 111. Kate White 30:58.6.
Borden finishers: 20. Skyler Childress 21:59.0; 23. Kaela Rose 22:15.2; 40. Emery Aemmer 22:59.1; 45. Jessie Condon 23:13.2; 67. Lexi Rose 24:18.6; 68. Delaney Smith 24:20.1; 114. Cassie Saylor 32:38.7.
Providence finishers: 65. Michelle Landeros 24:16.6; 72. Elizabeth Applewhite 24:39.6; 81. Hailey Browning 25:31.0; 91. Riley Yanez 26:59.3; 97. Audrey Howell 27:35.4.
