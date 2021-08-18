NASHVILLE — New Albany's brotherly duo of Aaron and Aidan Lord won the boys' race at Wednesday's Brown Country XC Challenge.
In the event, in which runners pair up and each one ran half of a normal race, the Lords covered the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 58 seconds — a 34-second victory over the second-place squad from Brown County — at Eagle Park.
The host Eagles, the Bulldogs and Martinsville all finished with 19 points, but Brown County won thanks to the finish of its fourth twosome. Silver Creek finished fifth.
Also for New Albany, Gavin Thompson and Ben Jacobs teamed up to finish fourth. Silver Creek's Austin Jewell and Alex Carney placed seventh to lead the Dragons.
Columbus North, which had the top five twosomes, won the girls' race with six points. Columbus East was second with 24. Silver Creek and New Albany fielded incomplete teams. Bella Scott and Isabel Odle finished eighth to pace the Dragons.
BROWN COUNTY XC CHALLENGE
Wednesday at Eagle Park, Nashville
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Brown County 19-x, 2. New Albany, Martinsville 19, 4. Columbus East 33, 5. Silver Creek 33. x — won thanks to fourth twosome.
Two-person teams: 1. Aidan Lord-Aaron Lord (NA) 15:58.1; 4. Gavin Thompson-Ben Jacobs (NA) 17:44.0; 7. Austin Jewell-Alex Carney (SC) 18:48.0; 11. Boston Just-Caleb Lucas (SC) 20:01.9; 14. I. Frazier-J. Brown (NA) 21:35.0; 15. Cade Beckingham-Derek Baerenklau (SC) 23:40.2.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 6, 2. Columbus East 24. Brown County, Silver Creek, New Albany no team score.
Two-person teams: 1. J. Meza-S. Morlok (CN) 18:54.8; 8. Bella Scott-Isabel Odle (SC) 20:52.0; 11. L. Clark-P. Byrd (NA) 21:08.3; 15. Meg Miller-Madison Allen (SC) 22:35.0.
