PEKIN — Led by race winner Jessie McCoy, the Charlestown girls took home the team title in Tuesday's Eastern Invitational.
McCoy covered the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 52 seconds to pace the field and the Pirates, who tallied 24 points. Borden was second with 42 while Brownstown Central took third with 59.
McCoy's twin sister, Jackie, finished fifth (22:05) while Charlestown's Kaylee Kinser was sixth (22:19).
Henryville's Hannah Ramsey placed seventh (22:33) while Jeffersonville senior Arielle Phillips finished eighth (23:04).
Kaela Rose placed ninth (23:06) to pace the runner-up Braves while Skyler Childress took 10th (23:07).
On the boys' side, race winner Shane Ratliff led Brownstown to the team title. Ratliff, a sophomore, covered the 5K course in 18:36 — seven seconds ahead of Eastern's Glenn Gosnell.
Borden senior Briar Weatherford was the top Clark County finisher in fourth (18:51). Henryville's Karson Evans was fifth (18:53) while Charlestown junior Mason Oakley was sixth (18:58) and New Washington junior Paul Giltner seventh (19:10).
Brownstown won with 33 points while the Pirates, led by Oakley, were second with 69. The Hornets were five points back in third while Borden finished fourth with 78.
.
EASTERN INVITATIONAL
Boys
Team scores: 1. Brownstown Central 33, 2. Charlestown 69, 3. Henryville 74, 4. Borden 78, 5. Crothersville 107.
Winner: Shane Ratliff (Brownstown) 18:36.
Borden: 4. Briar Weatherford 18:51; 22. Devin Stull 21:26; 30. JT Ray 22:26; 37. Mason Raes 23:44; 38. Isaac Lewis 23:51; 40. Gunner Jones 24:03; 45. Talon Perron 26:40.
Henryville: 5. Karson Evans 18:53; 9. Keanu Wycoff 19:32; 13. Mason Tolliver 19:55; 39. Logan Holland 24:02; 48. Andy Williams 30:49.
Charlestown: 6. Mason Oakley 18:58; 16. Wyatt Chisman 20:25; 17. Cameron Gemme 20:32; 32. Austin Tullis 23:00; 34. Colin Gemme 23:13; 41. Luke Hammond 24:48; 42. Zach Helton 25:40.
New Washington: 7. Paul Giltner 19:10; 21. Connor Shaffer 21:20; 23. AJ Franklin 21:27; 31. Kenny Sizemore 22:44;
Jeffersonville: 14. Bradley Owens 20:10; 25. Larry Lucio 21:54;
Clarksville: 20. Kodah Mendlik 21:07; 24. Landon Radlein 21:31; 35. Evan Carmichael 23:25; 43. Garrett Skaggs 25:44.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 24, 2. Borden 42, 3. Brownstown 59.
Winner: Jessie McCoy (Charlestown) 20:52.
Charlestown: 1. Jessie McCoy 20:52; 5. Jackie McCoy 22:05; 6. Kaylee Kinser 22:19; 12. Victoria Snyder 24:44; 19. Emma Faulkner 26:03; 21. Macie Rhoten 26:43; 27. Raelynn Rufer 28:26.
Henryville: 7. Hannah Ramsey 22:33.
Jeffersonville: 8. Arielle Phillips 23:04; 18. Anabella Hertweck 25:53.
Borden: 9. Kaela Rose 23:06; 10. Skyler Childress 23:07; 15. Jessie Condo 25:08; 16. Lexi Rose 25:30; 23. Delaney Smith 27:11.
Clarksville: 20. McKenzie Alexander 26:16.
New Washington: 31. Sami Mattingly 31:25.
