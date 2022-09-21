CROSS COUNTRY: McCoy leads Pirates to victory

SELLERSBURG — Led by race winner Jessie McCoy, Charlestown took home the team title at Silver Creek’s Dragon Invitational on Tuesday.
McCoy covered the 5,000-meter course at the Silver Creek Primary School in 20 minutes, 11.79 seconds to pace the Pirates, who edged Austin 58-59 for the first-place trophy. Christian Academy took third with 72 while Borden finished fourth with 81. Providence placed sixth with 132.
Also for Charlestown, Kaylee Kinser placed seventh (21:01.98) and Jackie McCoy ninth (21:27.72).
Freshman Hailey Hack took 12th (21:36.01) to lead the third-place Warriors while sophomores Anna Nash and Madelynn Lutz were 16th and 18th respectively.
Sophomore Skyler Childress led the fourth-place Braves in 11th (21:30.76) while senior Kaela Rose finished 15th.
Senior Maci Hoskins paced the sixth-place Pioneers in 13th (21:40.78).
Meanwhile, Henryville senior Hannah Ramsey placed eighth (21:14.03).
CAI junior Alex Pinckney won the boys’ race in 16:04.65. Brandon Rice of team champion Austin was second in 16:18.41 while Providence senior Ben Kelly took third in 16:28.99.
Led by Rice, the Eagles finished with 36 points — 22 better than second-place Silver Creek — in the 11-team event. Charlestown was sixth (158), New Washington seventh (174), CAI eighth (197) and Borden ninth (204).
Freshmen Ryan Graham finished fifth (17:27.10) and Brady Day sixth (17:30.51), respectively, to lead the runner-up Dragons.
Other top area finishers included Providence sophomore Drew Kelly in 11th (18:17.42), Borden senior Briar Weatherford in 12th (18:17.64), Henryville junior Karson Evans in 14th (18:23.91), Charlestown junior Mason Oakley in 16th (18:33.32) and New Washington junior Paul Giltner in 17th (18:34.45).
DRAGON INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Austin 36, 2. Silver Creek 58, 3. Union Home School 121, 4. Switzerland County 139, 5. South Central 154, 6. Charlestown 158, 7. New Washington 174, 8. Christian Academy 197, 9. Borden 204, 10. Scottsburg 238, 11. Crawford County 240.
Top 3 finishers: 1. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 16:04.65; 2. Brandon Rice (Austin) 16:18.41; 3. Ben Kelly (Providence) 16:28.99.
Silver Creek: 5. Ryan Graham 17:27.10; 6. Brady Day 17:30.51; 18. Mac Rhodes 18:46.58; 20. Lukas Price 18:50.18; 23. Glenn Just 19:13.41; 31. Logan James 19:41.33; 40. Caleb Lucas 20:09.07.
Charlestown: 16. Mason Oakley 18:33.32; 32. Wyatt Chisman 19:44.36; 33. Cameron Gemme 19:46.85; 50. Cooper Lee 21:11.22; 56. Austin Tullis 21:42.99; 60. Luke Hammond 22:02.11; 63. Colin Gemme 22:27.52.
New Washington: 17. Paul Giltner 18:34.45; 36. Connor Shaffer 19:59.73; 41. Cohen Briles 20:09.18; 44. AJ Franklin 20:23.34; 67. Kenny Sizemore 22:47.63; 79. Kalob Coomer 26:20.78.
CAI: 1. Pinckney 16:04.65; 38. Gavin Taylor 20:04.01; 46. Mason Taylor 20:30.12; 76. Eyan Braden 25:19.57; 77. Jack Lutz 25:32.04; 85. Jonathan Stewart 29:13.03.
Borden: 12. Briar Weatherford 18:17.64; 48. Devin Stull 21:07.87; 53. Isaac Lewis 21:36.25; 61. JT Ray 22:15.24; 65. Mason Raes 22:42.29; 70. Gunner Jones 23:24.48.
Providence finishers: 3. B. Kelly 16:28.911. Drew Kelly 18:17.42. 72. Adam Basham 23:33.25.
Henryville: 14. Karson Evans 18:23.91; 24. Keanu Wycoff 19:22.70; 64. Logan Holland 22:31.38; 83. Andy Williams 28:18.62.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 58, 2. Austin 59, 3. CAI 72, 4. Borden 81, 5. Switzerland County 111, 6. Providence 132, 7. Scottsburg 162, 8. Crawford County 221.
Top 3 finishers: 1. Jessie McCoy (Charlestown) 20:11.79; 2. Hailey Webster (Austin) 20:15.14; 3. Libby Kochert (Silver Creek) 20:22.69.
Charlestown: 1. Jessie McCoy 20:11.79; 7. Kaylee Kinser 21:01.98; 9. Jackie McCoy 21:27.72; 21. Victoria Snyder 23:05.13; 36. Macie Rhoten 25:18.06; 39. Emma Faulkner 25:35.58; 40. Raelynn Rufer 26:39.32.
CAI: 12. Hailey Hack 21:36.01; 16. Anna Nash 22:36.93; 18. Madelynn Lutz 22:51.81; 22. Madison Smith 23:09.75; 23. Adeline Oakley 23:24.17; 37. Katie Ammons 25:24.89; 59. Kate White 30:53.48.
Borden: 11. Skyler Childress 21:30.76; 15. Kaela Rose 22:00.80; 25. Delaney Smith 23:40.55; 26. Jessie Condon 23:44.39; 28. Lexi Rose 23:58.19; 30. Emery Aemmer 24:22.86; 62. Cassie Saylor 31:39.11.
Providence: 13. Maci Hoskins 21:40.78; 27. Elizabeth Applewhite 23:57.31; 35. Michelle Landeros 25:16.09; 38. Hailey Browning 25:26.59; 50. Riley Yanez 28:17.21; 51. Audrey Howell 28:24.93.
Silver Creek: 3. Kochert 20:22.69; 20. Keegan Caudill 22:56.49; 24. Meg Miller 23:25.03.
Henryville: 8. Hannah Ramsey 21:14.03.
New Washington: 49. Sami Mattingly 28:08.43.