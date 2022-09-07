SCOTTSBURG — Led by race winner Jessie McCoy, the Charlestown girls took home the team title in the Scottsburg Invitational at Hardy Lake on Tuesday.
McCoy covered the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 21.54 seconds to pace the Pirates, who finished with 25 points — six better than Austin. Scottsburg was third with 74.
Also for Charlestown, Kaylee Kinser placed seventh (21:58.66), Jackie McCoy eighth (22:09.91), Victoria Snyder 14th (25:10.82) and Emma Faulkner 16th (25:50.34).
Other area finishers included Henryville's Hannah Ramsey in ninth (22:54.16), Clarksville's McKenzie Alexander in 15th (25:40.10) and New Washington's Kaidin James in 18th (26:09.54).
On the boys' side, race winner Brandon Rice led Austin to the team title. The Eagles finished with 18 points while New Washington was runner-up with 90. Charlestown finished fourth (99) and Clarksville seventh (146).
Rice covered the course in 17:42.11.
Henryville's Karson Evans was the top Clark County finisher in fifth-place (19:02.30).
Paul Giltner placed sixth (19:03.36) to pace the Mustangs' contingent.
Mason Oakley finished 11th (19:33.20) to pace the Pirates while Kodah Mendlik placed 22nd (20:49.64) to lead the Generals.
.
SCOTTSBURG INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Austin 18, 2. New Washington 90, 3. Bloomington Bobcats 94, 4. Charlestown 99, 5. Decatur Central 101, 6. Scottsburg 145, 7. Clarksville 146.
Winner: Brandon Rice (Austin) 17:42.11.
New Washington finishers: 6. Paul Giltner 19:03.36; 25. AJ Franklin 21:08.13; 26. Cohen Briles 21:28.11; 31. Connor Shaffer 22:03.29; 45. Kenny Sizemore 24:22.06; 49. Kaleb Coomer 25:15.80.
Charlestown finishers: 11. Mason Oakley 19:33.20; 23. Cameron Gemme 20:52.93; 24. Wyatt Chisman 20:55.27; 38. Austin Tullis 23:09.86; 50. Colin Gemme 25:20.59; 52. Luke Hammond 25:46.67; 55. Zach Helton 26:12.15.
Clarksville finishers: 22. Kodah Mendlik 20:49.64; 33. Landon Radlein 22:26.02; 44. Evan Carmichael 23:55.69; 54. Garrett Skaggs 26:08.16; 59. Jacob Perissi 28:25.28.
Henryville finishers: 5. Karson Evans 19:02.30; 18. Keanu Wycoff 19:50.77; 60. Mark Williams 30:06.43.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 25, 2. Austin 31, 3. Scottsburg 74.
Winner: 1. Jessie McCoy (Charlestown) 20:21.54.
Charlestown finishers: 1. Jessie McCoy 20:21.54; 7. Kaylee Kinser 21:58.66; 8. Jackie McCoy 22:09.91; 14. Victoria Snyder 25:10.82; 16. Emma Faulkner 25:50.34; 19. Raelynn Rufer 26:12.09; 23. Macie Rhoten 28:14.37.
New Washington finishers: 18. Kaidin James 26:09.54; 32. Sami Mattingly 30:11.48.
Henryville finisher: 9. Hannah Ramsey 22:54.16.
Clarksville finisher: 15. McKenzie Alexander 25:40.10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.