CROTHERSVILLE — New Washington took five of the top eight places — including third through sixth — on its way to victory in a dual meet at Crothersville on Tuesday.
Paul Giltner led the Mustangs, covering the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 40 seconds to take third. He was followed by Bo Giltner in fourth (20:48), Jayden Buford in fifth (21:35) and Tanner Rosenbarger in sixth (24:45). Also for New Wash, Dalton Wiseman placed eighth (28:30).
