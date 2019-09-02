EVANSVILLE — The New Albany boys won a tight race for the Dennis Bays Warrior Invitational team title Saturday at Angel Mounds State Historic Site in Evansville.
Evansville North senior Dean Schmidt won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 41.49 seconds.
Senior Angelo Gonzalez Cordova placed seventh in 17:18.04, while junior Greg Schindler was 19th for the Bulldogs, who edged Evansville Memorial 108-116 for the title.
Also for New Albany, Matthew Sozzi finished 24th, Aaron Lord 28th and Joseph Roberts 35th.
Memorial senior Clare Vogel won the girls' race in 19:50.49 while South Knox won the team title.
New Albany, which fielded an incomplete team, was led by junior Caroline Biegeri, who placed 26th.
DENNIS BAYS WARRIOR INVITATIONAL
At Angel Mounds State Historic Site, Evansville
BOYS
Team scores: 1. New Albany 108; 2. Ev. Memorial 116; 3. Tell City 124; 4. Castle 127; 5. South Knox 143; 6. Gibson Southern 162; 7. Ev. North 180; 8. Barr-Reeve 206; 9. Ev. Reitz 210; 10. Vincennes Lincoln 248; 11. Washington 320; 12. Ev. Mater Dei 331; 13. Ev. Central 336; 14. Ev. Harrison 381; 15. Mt. Vernon 393; 16. White River Valley 413; 17. Pike Central 465; 18. Loogootee 535; 19. Ev. Bosse 541; 20. North Posey 551; 21. Ev. Christian 628.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Dean Schmidt (Ev. North) 16:41.49; 2. Lane Pollock (Boonville) 16:52.33; 3. Dawson Schroeder (Ev. Mater Dei) 16:53.35; 4. Oliver Smith (South Knox) 17:04.97; 5. Alex Nolan (Ev. Reitz) 17:14.86; 6. Easton Sibbit (Ev. Reitz) 17:17.52; 7. Angelo Gonzalez Cordova (New Albany) 17:18.04; 8. Zachary Purcell (Gibson Southern) 17:19.62; 9. Kaden Chestnut (Tell City) 17:21.92; 10. Bryce Murphy (Barr-Reeve) 17:31.09.
Other New Albany finishers: 19. Greg Schindler 17:57.65; 24. Matthew Sozzi 18:11.13; 28. Aaron Lord 18:17.42; 35. Joseph Roberts 18:28.13; 63. Isaac Cooley 19:24.88; 80. Noah Trejo 20:03.16; 83. Nathaniel Higbie 20:05.92; 91. Ben Jacobs 20:17.71; 112. Ben Powell 21:01.13; 118. Phil Gill 21:10.93; 187. Khol Brown 24:15.45; 202. Andrew Benningfield 25:01.69
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. South Knox 92; 2. Ev. Memorial 105; 3. Mt. Vernon 106; 4. Barr-Reeve 115; 5. Princeton 155; 6. Gibson Southern 172; 7. Ev. Reitz 176; 8. Castle 188; 9. Tell City 201; 10. Ev. North 224; 11. Pike Central 239; 12. Boonville 318; 13. White River Valley 329; 14. Ev. Mater Dei 349; 15. Ev. Harrison 403.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Clare Vogel (Ev. Memorial) 19:50.49; 2. Allison Morphew (Ev. Memorial) 19:50.95; 3. Emma Gresham (Boonville) 20:05.93; 4. Ava Like (South Knox) 20:12.61; 5. Heidy Meade (Princeton) 20:24.26.
New Albany individuals: 26. Caroline Biegeri 22:42.38; 69. Lila Endres 25:22.11; 89. Jeanette Noveron 26:40.52
BORDEN BOYS 2ND, GIRLS 3RD AT SALEM
SALEM — The Borden boys finished second, while the girls took third at Saturday's Salem Invitational.
The Braves' boys' squad was led by Gavin Just in fifth. Also for Borden, Sterling Mikel took ninth and Lody Cheatham 15th.
The Braves' girls' team was paced by Kaylie Magallanes, who finished 11th, and Joy Coffman, who was 14th.
