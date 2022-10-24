CROSS COUNTRY: New Albany's Lord races to victory

NASHVILLE — A year ago Aidan Lord had to wait and see if he advanced out of the Brown County Semistate.
Saturday, the New Albany senior didn’t leave anything to chance.
Lord breezed to victory in the semistate race at Eagle Park, covering the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 21.1 seconds.
Lord, his twin brother, Aaron, and Providence senior Ben Kelly qualified for this Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals individually, while the Floyd Central boys also earned a spot after finishing second in the team race.
On the girls’ side junior Kaitlyn Stewart led the Highlanders to a third-place finish while Charlestown senior Jessie McCoy earned an individual state berth.
The top six teams and the Top 10 individuals from non-advancing squads qualified for this Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course. The girls’ race is slated to start at noon and the boys’ race at 2:30 p.m.
BOYS
Last year, Aidan Lord took 20th at the semistate then had to wait to find out if that was good enough to earn him one of the 10 spots for individuals on non-advancing teams to the state finals, which it was.
Saturday, Lord broke out early and never looked back en route to victory.
“I kind of wanted to get out fast,” he said afterward. “I wanted to get out around 4:40 , then come through the 2-mile (mark) at 9:30. I got out a little bit faster than that, I came through in like a 4:30. I pulled back a little and still came through the 2-mile at 9:30 like I wanted. After that it was pretty locked down, so I just held my position. It got pretty hot out here today so the more I could save myself for next week ... that was kind of my thought process.
“I was pretty slow through the third mile, but kind of just did what I needed to to get through and get the one point for the team.”
It was the fifth win of the season for Lord, who became the first Bulldog — male or female — to win a semistate.
“Aidan wanted to go through the 2-mile (mark) at 9:30, and he did. Then, since no one was with him, he backed down,” New Albany coach Nick Ellis said. “He told me he was saving it for next week, so that’ll be exciting in Terre Haute.”
Bloomington South junior Ryan Rheam was second (in 15:27.2) while Columbus North seniors Will Russell (15:36.9) and Clayton Guthrie (15:41.3), as well as Jasper senior Jaryn Weinel (15:41.6) rounded out the top-five. Aaron Lord wasn’t far back in seventh (15:50.9).
“I would’ve liked to have been third,” he said. “That was kind of the goal going into today, second or third. I went out and I was in that position for about half the race. We went out fast. I wanted to go out in about a 4:40, we went out in a 4:32. I think the heat kind of took a toll on me. Coming around the second lap I started fading a little bit. And then I kind of just dropped back.
“It still wasn’t the ideal race of what I wanted, but I’m excited for next week.”
Then-No. 4 Columbus North took home the team title with 55 points while No. 18 Floyd was second with 117. Thirteenth-ranked Bloomington South (127), No. 11 Bloomington North (131), Jasper (208) and Evansville Reitz (223) rounded out the top six. The Panthers and New Albany actually both finished with 223 points, but Reitz earned sixth — and the final team spot in the state meet — thanks to the sixth-runner tiebreaker.
Sophomores Luca Cirincione (14th in 16:00.6) and Noah Nifong (18th in 16:05.6) led the way for the runner-up Highlanders. Junior Will Conway, who had been sidelined since mid-September due to injury, took 22nd (16:20.5) while senior Nathan Wheatley (32nd in 16:40.8) and junior Ethan Edwards (52nd in 16:57.7) rounded out Floyd’s team score.
Kelly finished 16th (16:01.1) to take one of the individual berths in the state meet.
Christian Academy junior Alexander Pinckney was the only other local runner in the Top 50. He finished 43rd (16:51.6) in the field of 177.
GIRLS
Stewart, who placed eighth last year, finished four spots better than that Saturday. She crossed the finish line in a personal-best 18:03.8.
“We came in with a strong mindset. We tried to control ourselves the first mile so that we had a kick for the second and third miles,” Stewart said.
Liddle wasn’t far behind in ninth in a personal-best-tying 18:44.6.
“We were really looking forward, coming into this meet, to get good times and have a great race,” she said. “It was great weather today and good course conditions. We were really going in positive and ready to race.”
Top-ranked Columbus North, led by winner Julia Kiesler (17:17.3) and runner-up Lily Baker (17:53.4), took home the team title with 58 points — 52 better than No. 9 Bloomington South.
Eleventh-ranked Floyd edged No. 25 Northview 140-143 for third. Also for the Highlanders: junior Emerson Elliott took 36th (19:50.8), junior Ginger Atzinger finished 54th (20:16.2) and freshman Isabella Barnes placed 82nd (20:48.3) to round out the team’s score.
“I may have pushed our girls a little hard this past week, but we’ll rebound,” Floyd Central head coach Jeff Liddle said. “Our top two did really well. We wanted a top-five for Kaitlyn, she was fourth. And we wanted a Top 10 for Savanna, she was ninth. ... Overall, I think we did well. We’ll take the third place, I think we’re going to go much better at the state meet next week.”
Eighteenth-ranked Princeton (168) and Corydon Central (171) rounded out the top six.
Led by freshman Lilli Pavey in 31st (19:44.2), the Panthers clinched their first-ever team trip to the state meet.
Meanwhile McCoy, who narrowly missed out on a state berth last year, clinched a trip to Terre Haute by finishing 18th (19:11.5) in the field of 175.
BROWN COUNTY SEMISTATE
Saturday at Eagle Park
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 55, 2. Floyd Central 117, 23. Bloomington South 127, 4. Bloomington North 131, 5. Jasper 208, 6. Evansville Reitz 223, 7. New Albany 223, 8. Edgewood 265, 9. Northview 281, 10. Castle 288, 11. Gibson Southern 300, 12. Terre Haute South 322, 13(tie). Evansville North, Austin 345, 15. South Knox 363, 16. Springs Valley 382, 17. Tell City 393, 18. Brown County 405, 19. Jennings County 423, 20. Seymour 468.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Aidan Lord (NA) 15:21.1; 2. Ryan Rheam (BS) 15:27.2; 3. Will Russell (CN) 15:36.9; 4. Clayton Guthrie (CN) 15:41.3; 5. Jaryn Weinel (Jasper) 15:41.6; 6. Jacob Mitchell (BN) 15:48.5; 7. Aaron Lord (NA) 15:50.9; 8. Kyle Clark (BN) 15:51.6; 9. Mateo Mendez (CN) 15:54.9, 10. Chase Austin (Brown Co.) 15:55.0.
Floyd Central finishers: 14. Luca Cirincione 16:00.6; 18. Noah Nifong 16:05.6; 22. Will Conway 16:20.5; 32. Nathan Wheatley 16:40.8; 52. Ethan Edwards 16:57.7; 58. Reid Coleman 17:06.3; 94. Braden McGuire 17:37.3.
Other New Albany finishers: 54. Ben Jacobs 17:02.5; 87. Isaac Cooley 17:32.9; 131. Jacob Evaldi 18:18.4; 164. Carter Lord 18:59.7; 172. Bryan Ramirez 19:50.6.
Providence finisher: 16. Ben Kelly 16:01.1.
Christian Academy finisher: 43. Alexander Pinckney 16:51.6.
Borden finisher: 109. Briar Weatherford 17:52.8.
New Washington finisher: 141. Paul Giltner 18:23.2.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 58, 2. Bloomington South 110, 3. Floyd Central 140, 4. Northview 143, 5. Princeton 168, 6. Corydon Central 171, 7. Edgewood 185, 8. South Knox 210, 9. Jasper 272, 10. Bloomington North 279, 11. Charlestown 341, 12. Forest Park 364, 13. Seymour 381, 14. Austin 387, 15. Evansville Reitz 388, 16. Terre Haute South 389, 17. Columbus East 391, 18. Pike Central 392, 19. Tell City 406, 20. Castle 420.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Julia Kiesler (CN) 17:17.3; 2. Lily Baker (CN) 17:53.4; 3. Heidi Meade (Princeton) 18:02.7; 4. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 18:03.8; 5. Lily Myers (Bloomington South) 18:22.5; 6. Haley Meade (Princeton) 18:38.8; 7. Brianna Newell (CN) 18:43.8; 8. Xavery Weisman (Pike Central) 18:44.5; 9. Savanna Liddle (FC) 18:44.6; 10. Hadley Gradolf (Brown County) 18:50.7.
Other Charlestown finishers: 18. Jessie McCoy 19:11.5; 73. Jackie McCoy 20:38.1; 74. Kaylee Kinser 20:38.8; 136. Victoria Snyder 22:16.8; 166. Emma Faulkner 23:43.1; 169. Raelynn Rufer 24:34.5; 170. Macie Rhoten 24:41.3.
Other Floyd Central finishers: 36. Emerson Elliott 19:50.8; 54. Ginger Atzinger 20:16.2; 82. Isabella Barnes 20:48.3; 87. Allie Main 20:56.1; 139. Hallie Mosier 22:26.2.
Jeffersonville finisher: 57. Arielle Phillips 20:22.5.
Silver Creek finisher: 67. Libby Kochert 20:31.9.
New Albany finishers: 100. Lila Endres 21:12.2; 113. Lauren Clark 21:27.1.
Christian Academy finisher: 102. Hailey Hack 21:14.5.
Henryville finisher: 112. Hannah Ramsey 21:26.3.
Providence finisher: 124. Maci Hoskins 21:52.4.