CORYDON — The New Washington boys finished fourth in Corydon Central's Hokum Karem on Wednesday.
The host Panthers swept the boys' and girls' titles in its annual event.
The boys' pairing of Paul Giltner and Cohen Briles covered the six-mile course in 36 minutes, 31 seconds to finish fourth.
On the girls' side, New Wash's Kaidin James and Sami Mattingly placed eighth with a time of 50:35.
The Mustangs will race again Saturday in the Small School Invite at Southwestern (Shelby).
