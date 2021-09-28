NEW WASHINGTON — The host Mustangs edged Christian Academy for the boys' team title at Tuesday's New Washington Invitational.
The Mustangs and Warriors both finished with 52 points, but New Wash won the meet thanks to its sixth finisher. Henryville was four points back in third while Lanesville finished fourth (60).
CAI sophomore Alexander Pinckney won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 58.22 seconds. Also for the Warriors, sophomore Mason Taylor and freshman Nathan Tucker placed eighth and ninth, respectively.
Sophomore Paul Giltner finished sixth to pace the Mustangs. Also for New Wash, Mason Thompson finished 14th, Daniel Burke 15th, AJ Franklin 19th, Samuel Andes 20th while Tanner Rosenbarger's 21st-place finish gave the Mustangs the win.
The third-place Hornets were paced by freshman Mason Tolliver, who finished fourth (19:20.88).
Crothersville's Kaylyn Holman won the girls' race in 21:00.77 while South Central, the only school to field a full team, took home the team title with 15 points.
Henryville junior Hannah Ramsey placed third (22:25.73) while CAI was led by freshman Anna Nash, who finished fifth (23:59.95), and sophomore Madelyn Lutz, who placed eighth (25:39.38).
Braeanna Billups, New Wash's lone runner, followed up her personal-best Saturday at Hanover College with a 24th-place finish.
NEW WASHINGTON INVITATIONAL
Tuesday at New Washington
BOYS
Team scores: 1. New Washington 52-x, 2. Christian Academy 52, 3. Henryville 56, Lanesville 60. Non-scoring teams: Clarksville, South Dearborn, West Washington, Shawe Memorial, Crothersville, Grace Christian Academy. x—won thanks to sixth runner.
Top 10: 1. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 16:58.22; 2. Sam Fewell (Shawe) 19:04.00; 3. Adrian Nannen (L) 19:04.89; 4. Mason Tolliver (H) 19:20.88; 5. Aaron Stainbrook (Grace) 19:31.15; 6. Paul Giltner (NW) 19:39.10; 7. Jaden Griffith (WW) 20:08.53; 8. Mason Taylor (CAI) 20:10.33; 9. Nathan Tucker (CA) 20:15.31; 10. Wyatt Lundergan (Shawe) 20:20.52.
Other Henryville finishers: 13. Levi Lehaceanu 20:57.13; 16. Keanu Wycoff 21:38.98; 18. Clayton Hardesty 21:48.58; 28. Drew Wilson 24:30.21; 29. Martin Vergara Romero 25:07.17.
Other New Wash finishers: 14. Mason Thompson 21:09.04; 15. Daniel Burke 21:17.56; 19. AJ Franklin 22:05.68; 20. Samuel Andes 22:32.59; 21. Tanner Rosenbarger 22:41.75; 23. Mason Arthur 22:46.20.
Other CAI finishers: 22. Matthew Young 22:46.01; 36. Elijah Veihl 28:15.44.
Clarksville finishers: 30. Alex Titus 25:33.02; 35. Garrett Skaggs 28:04.31; 37. Ashton Lilly 29:16.26; 38. Brandon Lilly 29:19.68.
GIRLS
Team score: 1. South Central 15. Non-scoring teams: CAI, Henryville, New Washingotn, Crothersville, South Dearborn, Lanesville, Shawe Memorial, West Washington, Grace Christian Academy.
Top 10: 1. Kaylyn Holman (Crothersville) 21:00.77; 2. Calli Alderman (Shawe) 22:13.47; 3. Hannah Ramsey (H) 22:25.73; 4. Ella Plasse (Crothersville) 22:39.68; 5. Anna Nash (CAI) 23:59.95; 6. Emilee Snyder (L) 24:46.64; 7. Grace Klayer (SD) 25:05.65; 8. Madelyn Lutz (CAI) 25:39.38; 9. Kyleigh Berry (SD) 25:58.20; 10. Kennadi Lakins (Crothersville) 26:23.63.
Other CAI finisher: 16. Madison Smith 28:21.59.
New Wash finisher: 24. Braeanna Billups 32:12.75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.