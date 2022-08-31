NEW WASHINGTON — The New Washington boys and the Shawe Memorial girls were the winners in a dual meet Tuesday afternoon at New Wash.
On the boys' side, Paul Giltner finished first in the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 53 seconds to lead the victorious Mustangs. Sam Fewell led Shawe, which fielded an incomplete team, in second. Also for New Wash, AJ Franklin was third (20:48), Connor Shaffer fourth (20:53), Cohen Briles fifth (21:42), Daniel Burke seventh (23:55), Kenny Sizemore eighth (24:48) and Kalob Coomer ninth (26:53).
On the girls' side, Shawe's Callie Alderman finished first in 22:20. Kaidin James was second in 25:21 for the Mustangs, who fielded an incomplete team. Also for New Wash, Sami Mattingly finished fourth (29:46).
