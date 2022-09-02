RAMSEY — Christian Academy's Alexander Pinckney and Charlestown's Jessie McCoy both finished second individually at North Harrison's Cougar Classic on Thursday.
Jasper's Jaryn Weinel won the boys' race in 15 minutes, 59.80 seconds while Pinckney wasn't far behind in 16:07.42.
Led by Weinel, the Wildcats took home the team title with 33 points. CAI came in ninth, followed by Henryville, Scottsburg, Borden and Charlestown. Clarksville placed 16th.
Jasper's Ally Wigand won the girls' race in 19:38.73 while McCoy wasn't far behind in 19:45.44.
Corydon Central took home the team title with 47 points while the Wildcats, led by Wigand, were second with 65. The Pirates, paced by McCoy, finished fourth with 112 while CAI placed fifth with 131 and Borden took sixth (176).
Also for Charlestown, Jackie McCoy placed ninth (21:10.52) while Kaylee Kinser finished 14th (21:31.85).
Jeffersonville's Arielle Phillips placed 12th (21:21.12).
.
COUGAR CLASSIC
Thursday at Ramsey
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Jasper 33, 2. Perry Central 120, 3. Corydon Central 130, 4. Brownstown Central 134, 5. Springs Valley 140, 6. Northeast Dubois 160, 7. North Harrison 224, 8. South Central 237, 9. Christian Academy 250, 10. Henryville 267, 11. Scottsburg 274, 12. Borden 288, 13. Charlestown 316, 14. Crawford County 316, 15. Southridge 323, 16. Clarksville 353, 17. Paoli 407.
Winner: Jaryn Weinel (Jasper) 15:59.80.
CAI finishers: 2. Alex Pinckney 16:07.42; 54. Mason Taylor 20:50.90; 57. Gavin Taylor 20:56.17; 67. Terry McDonald 21:35.05; 89. Jack Lutz 23:02.96; 109. Eyan Braden 29:02.88; 110. Jonathan Stewart 29:06.40.
Henryville finishers: 24. Mason Tolliver 18:44.90; 27. Karson Evans 18:50.32; 37. Keanu Wycoff 19:27.23; 94. Logan Holland 23:39.09; 107. Andy Williams 27:49.24.
Borden finishers: 20. Briar Weatherford 18:22.16; 59. Devin Stull 21:00.81; 61. Isaac Lewis 21:17.76; 72. JT Ray 21:58.24; 96. Mason Raes 24:08.84; 104. Gunner Jones 25:37.01.
Charlestown finishers: 39. Wyatt Chisman 19:38.64; 42. Cameron Gemme 19:55.72; 84. Colin Gemme 22:36.16; 86. Austin Tullis 22:40.83; 87. Luke Hammond 22:50.79; 97. Zach Helton 24:08.96.
Clarksville finishers: 51. Kodah Mendlik 19:54.71; 62. Jacob Perissi 21:20.11; 78. Landon Radlein 22:16.45; 95. Evan Carmichael 24:01.19; 103. Garrett Skaggs 25:00.28.
Jeffersonville finishers: 43. Bradley Owen 19:56.13; 45. Larry Lucio 20:03.44; 106. Colin Dean 24:43.95.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 47, 2. Jasper 65, 3. North Oldham (Ky.) 107, 4. Charlestown 112, 5. CAI 131, 6. Borden 176, 7. NE Dubois 182, 8. Southridge 191, 9. Bedford NL 216, 10. Perry Central 233, 11. Brownstown Central 252, 12. North Harrison 341, 13. Springs Valley 3533, 14. Scottsburg 353.
Winner: 1. Ally Wigand (Jasper) 19:38.73.
Charlestown finishers: 2. Jessica McCoy 19:45.44; 9. Jackie McCoy 21:10.52; 14. Kaylee Kinser 21:31.85; 39. Victoria Snyder 23:20.29; 64. Emma Faulkner 25:42.01; 74. Macie Rhoten 26:43.71; 83. Raelynn Rufer 27:48.33.
CAI finishers: 19. Hailey Hack 21:55.44; 23. Madison Smith 22:13.85; 27. Anna Nash 22:36.75; 31. Madelynn Lutz 22:48.82; 51. Adeline Oakley 24:48.35; 67. Katie Ammons 26:08.18; 91. Kate White 29:38.57.
Borden finishers: 26. Kaela Rose 22:33.68; 32. Skyler Childress 22:48.89; 44. Emery Aemmer 23:58.63; 47. Jessie Condon 24:08.82; 50. Delaney Smith 24:37.78; 56. Lexi Rose 25:05.17; 103. Cassie Saylor 1:19.59.59.
Jeffersonville finishers: 12. Arielle Phillips 21:21.12; 48. Anabelle Hertweck 24:19.38.
Henryville finisher: 28. Hannah Ramsey 22:47.34.
Clarksville finisher: 63. Kenzie Alexander 25:40.92.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.