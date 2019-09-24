SELLERSBURG — The Charlestown girls' cross country team finished a strong second place to Seymour in Tuesday's Dragon Invitational, placing four runners in the top 20.
Led by race winner Makenna Sunbury, who covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 37 seconds, the Owls tallied 74 points — four better than the Pirates. Host Silver Creek finished fifth, Borden sixth and Providence seventh.
Ashley Wight led the Charlestown contingent with a seventh-place finish in 20:52. Skylar Cochran (11th), Laney Hawkins (15th) and Jessie McCoy (17th) also placed in the Top 20 for the Pirates.
"I am so proud of the work these ladies are putting in, as our times continue to drop. We had numerous personal records tonight," Charlestown coach Jerry Doyle said.
The Dragons were paced by Isabel Odle in eighth, while Kaylie Magallanes led the Braves in 18th. Senior Natalie Boesing finished third (in 20:21) to pace the Pioneers, while teammate Maci Hoskins was fifth.
On the boys' side, the Owls outpointed Borden 53-72 for the team title. The host Dragons finished fifth.
Corydon Central's Camden Marshall won the race in 16:34.47. Gavin Just paced the Braves, taking third in 17:06.06, while teammate Sterling Mikel finished sixth in 17:15.
Henryville's Jayke Youell was eighth in 17:23 while A.J. Smith finished 14th to pace the Dragons.
.
DRAGON INVITATIONAL
Boys
Team scores: Seymour 53, Borden 72, Corydon Central 97, Scottsburg 108, Silver Creek 132, South Central 161, Brown County 166, Home School 237, Henryville 247, Jeffersonville 247, Crawford County 458, New Washington 470.
Top 10: Camden Marshall (Corydon) 16:34.47, Luke Plummer (Seymour) 17:04.55, Gavin Just (Borden) 17:06.06, Chase Austin (BC) 17:10, Ethan Dippold (Seymour) 17:14, Sterling Mikel (Borden) 17:15, Maddon Baker (South Central) 17:16, Jayke Youell (Henryville) 17:23, Jude Baker (South Central) 17:32, Jonathan O'Shea (Home School) 17:33.
Other Borden finishers: 11. Lody Cheatham 17:36, 24. Nolan Flispart 18:15, 28. Blake Hofman 18:34, 31. Hayden Smith 18:47, 40. Eric Wheatley 18:58.
Silver Creek: 14. A.J. Smith 17:47, 20. Gavin Clark 18:04, 30. Ashton Still 18:38, 41. Alex Carney 18:59, 49. Mac Rhodes 19:23, 62. Zach Stahl 20:06, 83. Austin Jewell 20:54.
Other Henryville: 15. Caleb Lenaceanu 17:42, 39. Logan Owens 18:58, 79. Cameron Miller 20:54,
Providence: 25. Ben Kelly 18:20, 29. Garrett Huber 18:36, 54. Will Harper 19:36.
Jeffersonville: 34. Leo Burns 18:47, 53. Jordan Pohl 19:35, 56. J.C. Saulnerond 19:43, 67. Chance Delgado 20:27, 71. Max Catley 20:32.
Charlestown: 19. Josh McCoy 18:02, 44. Dylan Kinser 19:03.
New Washington: 38. Jesus Diaz 18:56, 80. Jayden Bufford 20:56.
Girls
Team scores: Seymour 74, Charlestown 78, Brown County 98, Corydon 105, Silver Creek 127, Borden 130, Providence 181, Scottsburg 248, Crawford County 250, Jeffersonville 279, South Central 379.
Top 10: Makenna Sunbury (Seymour) 19:37, Hadley Gradolf (Brown County) 20:00, Natalie Boesing (Providence) 20:21, Grace Rennekamp (Seymour) 20:41, Maci Hoskins (Providence) 20:46, Marcie Steward (Corydon) 20:51, Ashley Wight (Charlestown) 20:52, Isabel Odle (Silver Creek) 20:56, Gabi Gaines (Crawford County) 20:51, Kensley Folsom (Seymour) 21:04.
Other Charlestown: 11. Skylar Cochran 21:11, 15. Laney Hawkins 21:40, 17. Jessie McCoy 21:48, 28. Jackie McCoy 22:34, 65. Danielle Roberts 26:35, 89. Macie Rinotten 29:24.
Other Providence: 43. Erica Voelker 29:32, 52. Sarah Boehm 25:37, 78. Claire Reyes 27:24.
Borden: 18. Kaylie Magallanes 21:52, 24. Joy Coffman 22:18, 30. Delaney 22:56, 33. Kaela Rose 23:07.97, 34. Grace Hall 23:19, 63. Linsey Robbins 26:24, 91. Siera Thomas 29:51.
Other Silver Creek: 16. Grace Grady 21:42, 29. Kenzie Wesley 22:47, 36. Bella Whelan 23:32, 46. Rose Grady 24:52,
Jeffersonville: 44. Bailey Gibson 24:45.30, Jaleigh Brown 24:45.63, 69. Erin Kramer 26:48, 72. Jayden Vessels 26:57, 76. Autum Goss 27:20, 81. Amaya Ganes 27:59, Kendall Stackhouse 28:28.
