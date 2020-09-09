SCOTTSBURG — Charlestown placed five runners in the top 13 to win Tuesday's Scottsburg Invitational at Hardy Lake.
Crothersville junior Kaylyn Holman won the 5,000-meter race in 20 minutes, 22.45 seconds while Shawe Memorial sophomore Calli Alderman took second (21:49.88) and Madison sophomore Cadence Traylor took third (21:49.97). Senior Skylar Cochran finished fourth (22:03.31) overall to lead Charlestown, which edged Madison 28-29 for the team title.
Also for the Pirates, sophomore Laney Hawkins was seventh, freshman Kaylee Kinser placed ninth, sophomore Jessica McCoy was 11th and freshman Emma Faulkner took 13th.
"On a hot evening and a tough course, my girls left it all on the course, led by senior Skylar Cochran, who is running really well," Charlestown coach Jerry Doyle said. "Stepping up in a big way were freshmen Kaylee Kinser and Emma Faulkner, as Jessie McCoy was running with a hip issue. As always sophomore Laney Hawkins ran a solid race to round out our scoring five! These girls always compete!"
Henryville sophomore Hannah Ramsey placed 19th.
In the boys' race, Charlestown junior Dylan Kinser finished ninth overall.
"It's hard being the only boy (on the team), but Dylan had handled it well and competes every race," Doyle said.
New Washington's Bo Giltner finished 15th (20:10) to lead the Mustangs.
.
SCOTTSBURG INVITATIONAL
Tuesday at Hardy Lake, Scottsburg
Girls
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 28, 2. Madison 29, 3. Lanesville 86, 4. Scottsburg 89
Top 5 individuals: 1. Kaylyn Holman (Crothersville) 20:22.45; 2. Calli Alderman (Shawe Memorial) 21:49.88; 3. Cadence Traylor (Madison) 21:49.97; 4. Skylar Cochran (Charlestown) 22:03.31; 5. Ava Spencer 22:41.82.
Other Charlestown finishers: 7. Laney Hawkins 23:11.21; 9. Kaylee Kinser 23:31.25; 11. Jessica McCoy 24:02.98; 13. Emma Faulkner 24:20.40; 15. Jackie McCoy 24:31.97; 42. Jayda Holbrook 30:36.98.
Henryville: 19. Hannah Ramsey 25:04.52.
Borden: 47. Cassie Saylor 34:19.76.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.