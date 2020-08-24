SHELBYVILLE — Borden placed three runners in the top seven en route to victory in Saturday's Jeremy Wright Memorial Small School Invitational at the Blue River Cross Country venue.
The Braves finished with 40 points — 50 ahead of runner-up Forest Park — to win the 25-team meet. Providence took third with 170.
Park's Spenser Wolf won the race in 16 minutes, 27.68 seconds, while Borden's Gavin Just was second in 17:07.65. Also for the Braves, Lody Cheatham finished fifth, Blake Hoffman seventh, Sterling Mikel 15th and Nolan Flispart took 20th.
Ben Kelly paced the third-paced Pioneers by finishing ninth.
In the girls' race, Providence's Maci Hoskins took third overall while Borden placed sixth.
Western Boone, which was led by individual winner Audrey Knoper (20:33.80), won the team race. Hoskins wasn't far behind in 21:16.32.
The sixth-place Braves were led by Kaylie Magallanes, who took ninth overall.
JEREMY WRIGHT MEMORIAL SMALL SCHOOL INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Blue River CC venue
Boys
Top 5 team scores: 1. Borden 40, 2. Forest Park 90, 3. Providence 170, 4. Monrovia 179, 5. Cascade 194.
Top 10 finishers: 1. Spenser Wolf (Forest Park) 16:27.68; 2. Gavin Just (Borden) 17:07.65; 3. Dylan Bland (Southridge) 17:13.00; 4. Ben Riehle (Milan) 17:50.58; 5. Lody Cheatham (Borden) 17:51.55; 6. Bryce Troesch (FP) 18:04.62; 7. Blake Hoffman (Borden) 18:09.91; 8. Preston Fox (Cascade) 18:10.39; 9. Ben Kelly (Providence) 18:12.90; 10. Ryan Ault (Hauser) 18:32.05.
Other Borden finishers: 15. Sterling Mikel 18:45.39; 20. Nolan Flispart 19:08.90; 28. Kasym Nash 19:29.98; 31. Hayden Smith 19:44.99; 74. Shawn Condon 21:03.54; 109. Caleb Saylor 21:48.34; 158. Gavin Gentry 23:25.63.
Other Providence finishers: 26. Akhil Long 19:29.09; 27. Kaden Connin 19:29.63; 53. Garrett Huber 29:29.48; 81. Will Harper 21:16.31.
Girls
Top 5 team scores: 1. Western Boone 76, 2. Cascade 91, 3. Monrovia 92, 4. Centerville 101, 5. Forest Park 105. Other: 6. Borden 113.
Top 10 finishers: 1. Audrey Knoper (Western Boone) 20:33.80; 2. Madeline Douglas (Waldron) 20:54.76; 3. Maci Hoskins (Providence) 21:16.32; 4. Emma Gaston (Monrovia) 21:34.43; 5. Grace Elmore (North Putnam) 21:42.10; 6. Emily Tedder (Centerville) 21:47.81; 7. Katheryn Rutherford (Western Boone) 21:57.30; 8. Danielle Eckert (Forest Part) 21:59.38; 9. Kaylie Magallanes (Borden) 22:08.52; 10. Sarah Bernath (Lutheran) 22:11.97.
Other Borden finishers: 21. Joy Coffman 23:30.76; 33. Lexi Rose 24:32.36; 35. Kaela Rose 24:41.22; 65. McKenna Ray 26:35.75; 67. Delaney Smith 26:42.58; 74. Grace Hall 27:09.22; 128. Cassie Saylor 35:03.63;
Other Providence finishers: 54. Sarah Boehm 25:47.05; 92. Erica Voelker 28:49.14.
NEW WASH DUO TAKES 6TH
HANOVER — The New Washington tandem of Bo Giltner and Jayden Buford took sixth-place in Saturday's Lou Knoble Hokum Karem at Hanover College.
Jennings County's Gavin Hendrix and Lane Elsner teamed up to win the race in 33:03.96 while Giltner and Buford finished in 38:46.44.
Also for the Mustangs, Mason Thompson and Tanner Rosenbarger teamed up to take 20th, while Dalton Wiseman and Hunter Wiseman combined to place 23rd.
