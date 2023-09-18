CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Conway runs record time

LOUISVILLE — Will Conway had a record-setting victory in Saturday’s Trinity Invitational.
The Floyd Central senior covered the 5,000-meter course at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park in a sizzling 14 minutes, 41.25 — which was a new school-record, meet-record and course-record.
Led by Conway, the Highlanders were second in the team race. The host Shamrocks took the team title with 146 points — five more than Floyd.
Also for the Highlanders, Luca Cirincione finished 11th, Noah Nifong 33rd, Reid Coleman 59th and Ethan Edwards 80th.
On the girls' side, Floyd Central senior Kaitlyn Stewart finished fourth in the Valkyrie Invitational (which is run concurrently with the Trinity Invite).
Addison Moore of Woodford County (Ky.) won the race in 17:20.80. Stewart wasn't far behind in 17:51.30.
Led by Stewart, the Highlanders placed ninth in the team race. Hilliard Davidson (Ohio) took the title with 64 points.
Also for Floyd, Ginger Atzinger finished 46th, Adeline Shultz 71st, Kara Walter 97th and Bella Barnes 101.
.
TRINITY INVITATIONAL
Saturday at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park, Louisville
BOYS
Top 5 team scores: 1. Louisville Trinity 146, 2. Floyd Central 151, 3. Winfield 169, 4. Olen. Orange 187, 5. Medina 208.
Winner: Will Conway (FC) 14:41.25.
Other FC finishers: 11. Luca Cirincione 15:15.37; 33. Noah Nifong 15:44.54; 59. Reid Coleman 16:16.72; 80. Ethan Edwards 16:32.63; 93. Braden McGuire 16:37.53; 210. Miles Elrod 17:51.36.
VALKYRIE INVITATIONAL
GIRLS
Top team scores: 1. Hilliard Davidson 64, 2. Louisville DuPont Manual 114, 3. Mountain Brook 211, 4. Oldham County (Ky.) 213, 5. Waynesville 242. Other: 9. Floyd Central 282.
Winner: Addison Moore (Woodford County) 17:20.80.
Floyd Central finishers: 4. Kaitlyn Stewart 17:51.30; 46. Ginger Atzinger 19:26.40; 71. Adeline Shultz 20:03.70; 97. Kara Walter 20:43.90; 101. Bella Barnes 20:45.30; 117. Emma Campbell 21:09.00; 133. Emerson Elliott 21:26.40; 135. Jenna Wheatley 21:32.20; 151. Lucy Jenks 21:51.90; 161. Claudia Pearce 22:10.40.
.
NA BOYS TAKE 3RD, GIRLS 5TH
NORTH VERNON — The New Albany boys finished third in Saturday's Ray Gerkin Memorial Invitational.
On the boys' side, host Jennings County took the team title with 58 points. Seymour was second with 98, six points ahead of the Bulldogs. Additionally, Henryville was sixth (159) and New Washington eighth (194).
Jacob Evaldi finished 15th to lead the way for New Albany. Also for the Bulldogs, Carter Lord took 20th, William Mikels 22nd, Cruz Anderson 24th and Gregory Perez 28th.
Karson Evans took 10th and Keanu Wycoff 19th for the sixth-place Hornets.
Paul Giltner placed ninth to lead the way for the eighth-place Mustangs.
On the girls' side, Seymour took the team title with 71 points — nine more than runner-up Bedford North Lawrence. Columbus East took third (88) and Jennings County fourth (89) while the Bulldogs were fifth (102). New Wash fielded an incomplete squad.
Seymour's Vivienne Siefker won the race in 20:11.90. New Albany's Lauren Clark wasn't far behind in third (21:09.88).
Also for the Bulldogs, Priscilla Byrd finished 13th, Molly Neidiffer 26th, Skylar French 27th and Ellie Dablow 40th.
Braeanna Billups placed 31st to lead four Mustangs.
.
RAY GERKIN MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Muscatatuk County Park, North Vernon
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Jennings County 58, 2. Seymour 98, 3. New Albany 104, 4. Bedford North Lawrence 118, 5. Brownstown Central 127, 6. Henryville 159, 7. South Central 183, 8. New Washington 194, 9. Columbus East 212, 10. Greenwood Christian 221, 11. Shawe Memorial 242, 12. Indianapolis Shortridge 359.
Winner: Kraedyn Young (JC) 16:30.27.
New Washington: 9. Paul Giltner 17:37.75; 25. Cohen Briles 18:17.62; 32. Connor Shaffer 18:24.19; 66. A.J. Franklin 19:58.45; 101. Amos Bell 22:44.74; 103. Kaleb Coomer 23:45.30; 105. Miguel Hessig 24:09.28.
Henryville: 10. Karson Evans 17:40.15; 19. Keanu Wycoff 18:02.46; 29. Jaxson Yaeger 18:23.46; 41. Josiah Spicer 18:43.24; 77. Gavin Abbott 20:45.49; 79. Nolan Poindexter 20:49.61; 94. Mark Williams 21:50.06.
New Albany: 15. Jacob Evaldi 17:56.13; 20. Carter Lord 18:04.37; 22. William Mikels 18:08.59; 24. Cruz Anderson 18:15.05; 28. Gregory Perez 18:22.45; 38. Isaiah Frazier 18:38.41; 47. Garrison Hentrup 19:06.51; 48. Alexander Archibald 19:06.89; 57. Bryan Ramirez 19:31.81; 78. Jake Brown 20:46.47; 93. Jackson Baker-Simmons 21:45.58.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Seymour 71, 2. Bedford NL 80, 3. Columbus East 88, 4. Jennings County 89, 5. New Albany 102, 6. Brownstown Central 104, 7. Lawrence County Christian Home Educator 169; 8. Indianapolis Shortridge 208.
Winner: Vivienne Siefker (Seymour) 20:11.90.
New Albany: 3. Lauren Clark 21:09.88; 13. Priscilla Byrd 22:17.53; 26. Molly Neidiffer 23:05.29; 27. Skylar French 23:08.31; 40. Ellie Dablow 25:00.28; 43. Mary Mingus 25:09.57; 69. Ava Hayes 27:37.57; 71. Tori Snider 27:47.38; 92. Cheyenne Riley 34:10.68.
New Washington: 31. Braeanna Billups 23:37.65; 76. Aurora Glode 28:33.72; 77. Alyssa Wheatley 28:35.92; 94. Remi Giltner 34:54.51.
.
PINCKNEY, KINSER RACE TO WINS
MARENGO — Alexander Pinckney and Kaylee Kinser ran to victory in Saturday’s Crawford County Invitational.
The Christian Academy senior and Charlestown senior were the boys' and girls' overall winners, respectively. Meanwhile, the Borden girls finished first overall in the team race.
On the boys' side, Pinckney covered the 5K course in 15:57.9.
Springs Valley took the team title with 57 points — 12 more than Silver Creek. Additionally, Charlestown placed ninth (232), CAI 12th (281), Borden 13th (365) and Clarksville 18th (472) while Providence fielded an incomplete squad.
Brady Day, the fastest sophomore in the field, finished fourth overall for the Dragons while teammates Ryan Graham (fifth) and Trey Smith (eighth) were close behind. Smith was the fastest freshman.
Cameron Gemme placed 24th to pace the ninth-place Pirates.
On the girls' side, Kinser covered the course in 20:06.3.
The Braves, who had only five runners, took the team title with 110 points. Silver Creek, which also only had five, was second with 137. Additionally, CAI placed fourth (184), Charlestown took 10th (236) and Clarksville 12th (399) while Providence fielded an incomplete squad.
Skyler Childress in fifth and Emery Aemmer in seventh led the way for the Braves, who also received a 27th from Lexi Rose, a 32nd from Jessie Condon and a 39th from Chelbi Condon.
Sophomore Libby Kochert placed eighth to lead the runner-up Dragons while Keegan Caudill took 20th.
Anna Nash placed 19th to pace the fourth-place Warriors while the 10th-place Pirates also received a ninth-place finish from Victoria Snyder.
Providence's Liz Applewhite finished sixth.
.
CRAWFORD COUNTY INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Top 10 team scores: 1. Springs Valley 57, 2. Silver Creek 69, 3. Orleans 112, 4. NE Dubois 173, 5. Perry Central 198, 6. Boonville 187, 7. Crothersville 245, 8. Heritage Hills 243, 9. Charlestown 232, 10. Home School Union 267. Others: 12. CAI 281, 13. Borden 365, 18. Clarksville 472. Providence INC.
Winner: Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 15:57.9.
Silver Creek: 4. Brady Day 16:43.5; 5. Ryan Graham 16:43.7; 8. Trey Smith 16:52.5; 21. Glenn Just 17:53.1; 31. Logan James 18:24.4; 32. Alex Smith 18:28.6; 63. Lucas Dognaux 19:55.9; 140. Cale Wagner 24:19.2; 159. Derek Baerenklau 27:12.0; 165. David Hayes 31:18.3.
Charlestown: 24. Cameron Gemme 18:03.4; 34. Wyatt Chisman 18:54.5; 40. Cooper Lee 19:12.8; 56. Luke Hammond 19:38.6; 83. Austin Tullis 20:43.2; 109. Kolton McDonald 22:07.3; 110. Denver Lopez 22:13.0; 137. Xander Perez 24:11.2; 139. Dylan Justice 24:15.3; 141. Colin Gemme 24:25.7; 154. JC Lowery 27:00.3; 160. Thaddaeus Dietrich 29:30.0.
Other CAI finishers: 35. Gavin Taylor 18:56.6; 57. Lincoln Birke 19:41.3; 79. Mason Taylor 20:31.0; 131. Jonathan Stewart 23:38.4.
Borden: 37. Jonathan Knoebel 18:57.9; 62. Jordan Lynn 19:53.7; 86. Isaac Lewis 20:50.3; 99. JT Ray 21:39.0; 102. Gunner Jones 21:42.6; 104. Eric Brading 21:57.1.
Clarksville: 71. Kodah Mendlik 20:13.4; 72. Evan Carmichael 20:17.7; 88. Jacob Perissi 20:54.8; 145. Garrett Skaggs 24:38.5; 156. Andy Ngo 27:02.5; 157. Caleb Money 27:07.6.
Providence: 106. Adam Basham 22:01.6; 118. Steven Gray 22:36.5; 161. Ethan Johnson 29:32.2.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Borden 110, 2. Silver Creek 137, 3. Heritage Hills 152, 4. CAI 184, 5. Mt. Vernon 184, 6. NE Dubois 217, 7. Springs Valley 213, 8 Mitchell 223, 9. Orleans 261, 10. Charlestown 236, 11. Perry Central 256, 12. Clarksville 399. INC: Ev. Harrison, Salem, West Washington, Loogootee, Home School Union, Providence, Boonville, Eastern (Pekin), North Harrison, Crawford County.
Winner: Kaylee Kinser (Charlestown) 20:06.3.
Other Charlestown finishers: 9. Victoria Snyder 21:58.1; 59. Emma Faulkner 25:39.8; 73. Vanessa Clark 28:10.9; 94. Kyla Jeffries 34:58.7.
Borden: 5. Skyler Childress 21:38.1; 7. Emery Aemmer 21:51.4; 27. Lexi Rose 23:20.3; 32. Jessie Condon 23:44.5; 39. Chelbi Condon 24:16.4.
Silver Creek: 8. Libby Kochert 21:55.9; 20. Keegan Caudill 22:57.0; 28. Ada Baerenklau 23:24.1; 36. Isabella Scott 24:04.5; 45. Meg Miller 24:42.6.
CAI: 19. Anna Nash 22:56.4; 29. Adeline Oakley 23:28.5; 31. Madelynn Lutz 23:39.0; 52. Katie Ammons 25:09.8; 53. Jillian McKain 25:10.9; 68. Maddie Smith 26:45.4; 76. Cadence Black 28:38.5.
Providence: 6. Liz Applewhite 21:42.4; 61. Michelle Landeros 25:59.4; 85. Abby Bratcher 30:03.5.
Clarksville: 55. Kenzie Alexander 25:21.1; 74. Haedyn Worley 28:13.8; 82. Laci Austin 29:05.1; 93. Madison DeKorte 33:28.5; 95. Cami Glover 35:44.7; 96. Sara Adkins 36:01.7.