CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Conway takes 2nd in Eagle Classic

NASHVILLE — Floyd Central's Will Conway finished second in the boys' Elite division of Brown County's Eagle Classic on Saturday.
Brebeuf's Cameron Todd, who was third at last year's state meet, won the 5,000-meter race at Eagle Park in 15:00.80. Conway was close behind in 15:07.50.
Conway's teammates Luca Cirincione and Noah Nifong weren't far behind in ninth (15:37.30) and 15th (15:51.90), respectively.
Defending state champion Carmel edged Zionsville 91-92 for the team title. Franklin Central was third (133), followed by Columbus North (159), Center Grove (161) and the Highlanders (165).
In the 2A race, New Albany's Jacob Evaldi placed 37th.
In the A race, Borden placed eighth. The Braves were paced by Johnathan Knoebel in 38th and Kasym Nash in 43rd.
Floyd Central senior Kaitlyn Stewart finished fourth in the girls' Elite race to help the Highlanders to a 16th-place finish.
In the 2A race, New Albany's Lauren Clark placed 11th to lead the Bulldogs to a 14th-place finish.
In the A race, Borden's Skyler Childress and Emery Aemmer were 10th and 12th respectively to pace the Braves to a third-place finish.
.
BROWN COUNTY'S EAGLE CLASSIC
Saturday at Eagle Park
BOYS
Elite division
Top 10 team scores: 1. Carmel 91, 2. Zionsville 92, 3. Franklin Central 133, 4. Columbus North 159, 5. Center Grove 161, 6. Floyd Central 165, 7. Bloomington North 168, 8. North Central 268, 9. Avon 277, 10. Perry Meridian 289.
Winner: Cameron Todd (Brebeuf) 15:00.80.
Floyd Central: 2. Will Conway 15:07.50; 9. Luca Cirincione 15:37.30; 15. Noah Nifong 15:51.90; 63. Reid Coleman 16:39.40; 94. Ethan Edwards 17:01.20; 116. Braden McGuire 17:24.50; 172. Isaac Love 18:55.60; 180. Owen Cassady 19:14.30; 182. Carter Wheatley 20:36.40; 183. William Dewitt 21:02.60.
2A division
Top 5 team scores: 1. Lawrence North 52, 2. Pendleton Heights 86, 3. Jasper 133, 4. Corydon Central 143, 5. Franklin 165.
Winner: Calvin Seitz (Jasper) 16:13.60.
New Albany: 37. Jacob Evaldi 17:56.30; 62. Isaiah Frazier 18:45.60; 97. Bryan Ramirez 19:37.40.
A division
Top 5 team scores: 1. Barr-Reeve 76, 2. Perry Central 80, 3. South Central 105, 4. Brown County 110, 5. Brownstown Central 128. Other: 8. Borden 203.
Winner: Shane Ratliff (Brownstown) 16:20.20.
Borden: 38. Johnathan Knoebel 19:30.70; 43. Kasym Nash 19:41.00; 46. Isaac Lewis 19:57.20; 53. Devin Stull 20:12.20; 58. Jordan Lynn 20:44.10; 68. JT Ray 21:59.30; 73. Eric Brading 22:13.40; 74. Gunner Jones 22:20.10;
Freshman/Sophomore race
Top 5 team scores: 1. Columbus North 72, 2. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 97, 3. Zionsville 112, 4. Bloomington South 113, 5. Westfield 129. Others: 9. New ALbany 239, 12. Floyd Central 349.
Winner: Caden Cassada (Mt. Vernon) 16:24.40.
New Albany: 11. Carter Lord 17:10.50; 53. Cruz Anderson 18:17.10; 69. William Mikels 18:31.80; 76. Gregory Perez 18:41.70; 77. Garrison Hentrup 18:42.80; 97. Alexander Archibald 19:04.50; 200. Jackson Baker-Simmons 22:03.40; 235. Ian Allen-Farnsley 24:39.20.
Floyd Central: 60. Miles Elrod 18:22.50; 101. Liam Borchers 19:07.40; 111. Max Watson 19:21.80; 121. Garison Phelps 19:37.40; 136. Cooper Grantz 19:56.30; 172. Kaden Cassady 20:44.50; 173. Mark Brown 20:45.30; 209. Evan Downs 22:47.80; 231. Alex Downs 24:17.70.
GIRLS
Elite division
Top 5 team scores: 1. North Central 77, 2. Carmel 116, 3. Franklin Central 131, 4. Morgan Township 135, 5. Zionsville 161. Other: 16. Floyd Central 342.
Winner: Ava Jarrell (Pendleton Heights) 17:05.70.
Floyd Central: 4. Kaitlyn Stewart 18:16.20; 66. Ginger Atzinger 20:18.80; 98. Adeline Shultz 20:53.20; 99. Bella Barnes 20:54.80; 116. Emerson Elliott 21:25.30; 122. Kara Walter 21:31.90; 130. Lucy Jenks 21:37.80; 135. Emma Campbell 21:47.90; 141. Jenna Wheatley 22:06.90; 151. Claudia Pearce 22:30.60.
2A division
Top 5 team scores: 1. Jasper 56, 2. Pendleton Heights 96, 3. Bloomington North 111, 4. Lawrence North 164, 5. Pike 194. Other: 14. New Albany 301.
Winner: Nola Somers Glenn (Bloomington North) 19:20.60.
New Albany: 11. Lauren Clark 20:41.70; 68. Priscilla Byrd 22:42.10; 74. Skylar French 22:48.50; 79. Molly Neidiffer 23:02.90; 114. Lilly Archer 24:53.80; 125. Mary Mingus 25:34.60; 131. Ellie Dablow 26:33.90; 136. Ava Hayes 27:07.60; 145. Cheyenne Riley 30:56.70.
A division
Top 5 team scores: 1. Barr-Reeve 23, 2. Brownstown Central 75, 3. Borden 98, 4. Wabash 110, 5. Brown County 130.
Winner: Lanie Roberts (Salem) 20:53.00.
Borden: 10. Skyler Childress 21:48.50; 12. Emery Aemmer 21:55.00; 33. Jessie Condon 23:50.80; 34. Lexi Rose 23:52.10; 55. Chelbi Condon 25:11.60.
.
PINCKNEY PLACES 2ND
EVANSVILLE — Christian Academy's Alexander Pinckney was second, while the Silver Creek boys finished fourth, in Saturday's Evansville Mater Dei Invitational at Angel Mounds State Historic Site.
Jackson Nolan of Evansville Reitz won the race in 15:33.20, while Pinckney was close behind in 15:39.20 on the course of this year's regional race.
Led by Nolan, Reitz took home the team title with 28 points. Evansville Memorial was second (90) while Castle took third with 105 — six points ahead of the Dragons.
Sophomores Ryan Graham and Brady Day finished eighth and ninth, respectively, to lead Creek.
On the girls' side, Reitz's Cordelia Hoover won the race in 19:17.80 while Castle took the team title.
Providence's Elizabeth Applewhite was the top local finisher. The sophomore placed 18th in 21:37.00, almost two minutes faster than her previous personal-best. She also ran the final 2,000 meters with only one shoe.
Anna Nash and Madelynn Lutz finished 28th and 29th respectively to lead CAI, which was eighth in the team race.
Ada Baerenklau finished 45th to lead 11th-place Silver Creek.
.
EVANSVILLE MATER DEI INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Angel Mounds
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Evansville Reitz 28, 2. Evansville Memorial 90, 3. Castle 105, 4. Silver Creek 111, 5. South Knox 115, 6. Princeton 139, 7. Evansville Mater Dei 178, 8. Northeast Dubois 222, 9. Christian Academy 269, 10. Christian County 273, 11. North Posey 317, 12. Tecumseh 318, 13. Evansville Bosse 400.
Winner: Jackson Nolan (Reitz) 15:33.20.
CAI: 2. Alexander Pinckney 15:39.20; 64. Gavin Taylor 19:20.70; 83. Lincoln Birke 19:59.10; 86. Mason Taylor 20:07.90; 136. Johnathan Stewart 25:05.90; 143. David Riley Harper 28:27.10.
Silver Creek: 8. Ryan Graham 16:38.50; 9. Brady Day 16:40.80; 18. Trey Smith 17:20.10; 35. Glenn Just 18:00.40; 47. Logan James 18:27.50; 55. Alex Smith 18:46.20; 81. Lucas Dognaux 19:54.40; 139. Cale Wagner 26:38.70.
Providence: 119. Adam Basham 22:29.30; 148. Ethan Johnson 30:35.40.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Castle 59, 2. Princeton 87, 3. Evansville Memorial 95, 4. Evansville Mater Dei 118, 5. North Posey 128, 6. Evansville Reitz 155, 7. South Knox 190, 8. CAI 215, 9. Mt. Vernon 227, 10. Northeast Dubois 243, 11. Silver Creek 249, 12. Hopkinsville (Ky.) 303.
Winner: Cordelia Hoover (Reitz) 19:17.80.
Providence: 18. Elizabeth Applewhite 21:37.00; 76. Michelle Landeros 25:20.80; 111. Abby Bratcher 28:40.40.
CAI: 28. Anna Nash 22:47.00; 29. Madelynn Lutz 22:50.90; 46. Adeline Oakley 23:33.20; 74. Katie Ammons 25:17.80; 77. Madison Smith 25:21.80; 83. Jillian McKain 25:40.20; 125. Cadence Black 36:32.40.
Silver Creek: 45. Ada Baerenklau 23:32.80; 47. Keegan Caudill 23:34.40; 60. Meg Miller 23:57.20; 66. Bella Scott 24:30.70; 68. Libby Kochert 24:45.50.