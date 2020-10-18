MARENGO — The Floyd Central girls won their fifth straight regional title, while the Highlander boys took home their third in a row.
Overall, they were the 20th overall regional championships for both the Floyd boys' and girls' programs.
On the girls' side, junior Jaydon Cirincione ran a personal-best 18 minutes, 20.5 seconds to win the Crawford County Regional on Saturday morning.
Cirincione was closely followed by teammates Savanna Liddle (third), Kaitlyn Stewart (sixth), Natalie Clare (ninth) and Sydney Baxter (10th) as the 12th-ranked Highlanders tallied 27 points — 25 ahead of runner-up Jasper. Corydon Central (94), Forest Park (114) and Heritage Hills (143) rounded out the top five teams. Borden finished seventh (172).
The top five teams and top 10 individuals from non-advancing squads qualify or next Saturday's Brown County Semistate.
Providence sophomore Maci Hoskins, who was seventh overall, led the contingent of area runners who earned individual berths in the semistate. Others were Borden seniors Kaylie Magallanes (15th) and Joy Coffman (36th), as well as New Albany sophomore Lila Endres (35th).
On the boys' side, the Highlanders placed five runners in the top 16 to win the team trophy. Floyd finished with 49 points — 16 more than Jasper. New Albany took third (124), while Borden finished fourth (126) and Corydon Central fifth (131).
Jasper's Abe Eckman out-sprinted Forest Park's Spenser Wolf at the finish line to win in the 5,000-meter race in 15:32.3.
The eighth-ranked Highlanders were led by junior Weston Naville, who finished fourth (16:07.4), and freshman Will Conway, who was fifth (16:17.3.).
Bulldog sophomores Aaron Lord and Aidan Lord finished seventh and ninth, respectively.
Senior Gavin Just led the Braves by taking 20th.
Among the area individual qualifiers were Christian Academy freshman Alexander Pinckney (18th) and Providence sophomore Ben Kelly (23rd).
CRAWFORD COUNTY REGIONAL
Saturday
Boys
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 49, 2. Jasper 65, 3. New Albany 124, 4. Borden 126, 5. Corydon Central 131, 6. Heritage Hills 146, 7. Forest Park 161, 8. NE Dubois 174, 9. South Central 188. Providence, Southridge, CAI, North Harrison, Perry Central, Crawford County, Springs Valley, South Spencer INC.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Abe Eckman (Jasper) 15:32.3; 2. Spenser Wolf (Forest Park) 15:34.1; 3. Camden Marshall 15:46.3; 4. Weston Naville (FC) 16:07.4; 5. Will Conway (FC) 16:17.3; 6. Dylan Bland (Southridge) 16:18.2; 7. Aaron Lord (NA) 16:18.5; 8. Harrison Hulsman (Jasper) 16:21.8; 9. Aidan Lord (NA) 16:26.3; 10. Elliott Buechlein (Heritage Hills) 16:27.4.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 27, 2. Jasper 52, 3. Corydon Central 94, 4. Forest Park 114, 5. Heritage Hills 143, 6. NE Dubois 144, 7. Borden 172, 8. Southridge 187, 9. North Harrison 247. Perry Central, Lanesville, Paoli, Providence, CAI, Springs Valley, New Albany, Tell City, South Spencer, Crawford County INC.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 18:20.5; 2. Andi VanMeter (Jasper) 18:31.9; 3. Savanna Liddle (FC) 19:11.4; 4. Katie Winkler (Heritage Hills) 19:22.3; 5. Kelsea Skorge (Jasper) 19:38.2; 6. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 19:40.4; 7. Maci Hoskins (Providence) 20:10.6; 8. Ellie Hall (Forest Park) 20:12.4; 9. Natalie Clare (FC) 20:18.1; 10. Sydney Baxter (FC) 20:25.7.
PIRATES NARROWLY MISS SEMISTATE BERTH
COLUMBUS — The Charlestown girls missed a semistate berth by three points Saturday.
The Pirates finished sixth in the Columbus North Regional at Ceraland Park. The third-ranked Bull Dogs took the team title with 19 points. Brown County (85), Seymour (105), Columbus East (121) and Jennings County (138) rounded out the top five. Charlestown finished with 140 points while Silver Creek was ninth (203).
The top five teams and top 10 individuals from non-advancing squads qualify or next Saturday's Brown County Semistate.
North senior Makenzie Barnett won the race in 18:04.4.
Jeffersonville sophomore Arielle Phillips took 21st to lead the area individuals on non-qualifying teams who earned spots at Brown County. The others were Charlestown sophomore Jackie McCoy and freshman Kaylee Kinser were 23rd and 24th respectively.
On the boys' side, No. 1 Columbus North won with 20 points. Silver Creek finished eighth (231) while Jeffersonville was 10th (240).
North junior Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff won the race in 15:21.4.
Silver Creek senior Ashton Still took 26th to lead the area individuals on non-qualifying teas who earned berths at Brown County. The others were Creek sophomore Alexander Carney in 27th and Charlestown junior Dylan Kinser in 28th.
COLUMBUS NORTH REGIONAL
Saturday at Ceraland Park
Boys
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 20, 2. Jennings County 67, 3. Seymour 71, 4. Martinsville 136, 5. Brown County 138, 6. Austin 148, 7. Brownstown Central 210, 8. Silver Creek 231, 9. Southwestern 233, 10. Jeffersonville 240.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (CN) 15:21.4; 2. Andy Stohr (CN) 15:40.9; 3. Carson Heath (Martinsville) 15:53.3; 4. Evan Carr (CN) 15:54.7; 5. Gavin Hendrix (JC) 16:06.8.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 19, 2. Brown County 85, 3. Seymour 105, 4. Columbus East 121, 5. Jennings County 138, 6. Charlestown 140, 7. Madison 145, 8. Martinsville 184, 9. Silver Creek 203.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Makenzie Barnett (CN) 18:04.4; 2. Brianna Newell (CN) 18:19.3; 3. Lily Baker (CN) 18:31.5; 4. Abigail Fleetwood (BC) 18:39.8; 5. Hadley Gradolf (BC) 18:49.0.
