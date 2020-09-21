LOUISVILLE — The Floyd Central boys took second in Saturday's Trinity Invitational, while the girls placed second in the Valkyrie Invitational at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park.
Louisville St. Xavier won the boys' team title with 39 points, while the Highlanders had 85.
St. X's Nathan Mountain won the race in 14:46.90. Freshman Will Conway was Floyd's top finisher in 12th in 16:05.50.
Also for the Highlanders, junior Weston Naville was 13th (16:05.90) and senior Hunter Griffin took 19th (16:14.80). Justin McWilliams took 26th and Mitchel Meier 34th to round out the Floyd team score.
Sophomore Ben Kelly finished 74th to pace 31st Providence while junior Lody Cheatham was 77th for Borden, which was 16th.
In the girls' race, Oldham County (Ky.) won the team title with 79 while Floyd had 103. Borden took 22nd.
Madison Central (Ky.) sophomore Ciara O'Shea won the race in 17:40.40. Junior Jaydon Cirincione took seventh (18:55) to pace Floyd while sophomore Savanna Liddle placed 11th (19:07.60).
Also for the Highlanders, freshman Kaitlyn Stewart was 17th, Natalie Clare finished 46th and Sydney Baxter 55th.
Providence sophomore Maci Hoskins was 28th overall.
LORD LEADS 'DOGS
NORTH VERNON — New Albany sophomore Aaron Lord finished fourth in Jennings County's Ray Gerkin Invitational on Saturday.
He crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 14 seconds. Cardinal Ritter's Paul Stamm won the 5K race in 15 minutes, 20 seconds.
Host Jennings edged Seymour 57-58 to win the team title while New Albany finished fourth (126).
Lord's twin brother, Aidan, finished ninth overall in 16:36. Also for the Bulldogs, Isaac Cooley took 35th, Ben Jacobs 36th and Ben Powell finished 55th.
On the girls' side, New Albany's senior Caroline Barbieri took 37th and sophomore Lila Endres was 38th.
