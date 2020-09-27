BEDFORD — The Floyd Central boys won Bedford North Lawrence's Ted Fox Invitational, while its girls finished second, Saturday.
Terre Haute South junior Matt Gambill won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 00.91 seconds. Floyd junior Weston Naville and senior Hunter Griffin were second (16:04.23) and third (16:09.47) respectively.
Also for the Highlanders, freshman Will Conway was seventh (16:22.13), Nick Gordon took 12th (16:30.62) and Justin McWilliams 14th (16:34.24) for Floyd, which finished with 38 points — 30 ahead of runner-up Northview in the 15-team event.
On the girls' side, Bloomington North edged Floyd 50-53 for the team title.
Edgewood senior Annalyssa Crain won the race in 18:45.65, while Clara Crain was second in 18:48.89. Floyd junior Jaydon Cirincione took third in 18:57.98.
Also for the Highlanders, sophomore Savanna Liddle finished eighth (19:34.13) and freshman Kaitlyn Stewart took 10th (19:45.36) while seniors Sydney Baxter and Natalie Clare were 19th (20:15.40) and 23rd (20:28.81), respectively.
NA'S LORD PLACES 6TH
SHELBYVILLE — New Albany sophomore Aaron Lord finished sixth in the boys' race in Shelbyville's Golden Bear Invitational on Saturday at Blue River Memorial Park.
Indianapolis Ritter senior Paul Stamm won the race in 15:37.
Aaron Lord wasn't far behind in 16:30 while his twin brother, Aidan, took 12th (16:37) for the Bulldogs, who finished sixth overall in the 30-team event.
On the girls' side, New Albany sophomore Lila Endres finished 59th.
CAI'S PINCKNEY TAKES 11TH
TELL CITY — Christian Academy freshman Alexander Pinckney finished 11th in Tell City's Lincoln Trail Invitational on Saturday.
Corydon Central senior Camden Marshall won the race in 15:20.90 while Pinckney crossed the line in 17:07.90.
Evansville Reitz won the team title with 73 points, while Corydon was second with 87. CAI took 12th with 299.
Warriors freshman Madison Smith was the top CAI girls' finisher, placing 48th overall.
