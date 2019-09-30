BEDFORD — The Floyd Central boys' and girls' teams both took home first-place trophies Saturday in the Ted Fox Memorial Invitational.
Hunter Griffin led the Highlanders’ boys in second place.
Jaydon Cirincione and Chloe Loftus paced the girls in third and fourth place respectively.
“Amazing effort from all our girls today at Bedford North Lawrence. Winning the varsity and jv races showed just how hard our girls have worked, where we are and where we’re headed,” Floyd Central girls’ coach Carl Hook said.
TED FOX MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
Girls
Team scores: Floyd Central 42, Northview 61, Terre Haute South 84, Edgewood 116, Columbus East 123, Roncalli 143, Terre Haute North 185, Bloomington North 229, Browwnstown Central 308, Mitchell 316, Orleans 318, Paoli 334 Lighthouse Christian 337, North Harrison 349, Jeffersonville 376.
Top five finishers: Annalyssa Crain (E) 18;42.19, Clara Crain (E) 19:35.89, Jaydeon Cirincione 19:53.83, Chloe Loftus 19:55.77, Micah Peals (THS) 20:02.36.
Other Floyd Central: 10. Carley Conway 20:48.64, 12. Sydney Baxter 20:55.38, 13. Meredieht Bieledeld 20:58.91, 15. Vanessa Seymour 21:13.66, 25. Carissa Gartman 21:40.93.
Jeffersonville: 74. Bailey Gibson 25:01.49, 75. Laura Gillenwater 25:03.39, 79. Jaleigh Brown 25:26.88, 88. Ahmya Baker 27:12.02, 91. Erin Kramer 27:23.79, 93. Autumn Goss 27:34.68, 97. Jadyn Vessels 28:37.67.
Boys
Team scores: Floyd Central 44, Bloomington North 66, Northview 98, Terre Haute North 111, Terre Haute South 126, Roncalli 139, Bedford North Lawrence 170, Edgewood 229, Brownstown Central 285, North Harrison 309, Columbus East 321, Orleans 327, Mitchell 377, Jeffersonville 378, Lighthouse Christian 387, Crawford County 500.
Top five finishers: Paul Rushton (BN) 16:09.13, Hunter Griffin (FC) 16:20.23, Cael Light (THS) 16:24.77, Matt Gambill (HTS) 16:25.85, Justin McWilliams (FC) 16:34.68.
Other Floyd Central: 8. Luke Heinemann 16:49.95, 14. Eli Johnson 17:00.42, Mitchel Meier 17:04.75, 17. Wade Woosley 17:05.73, 24. Nicholas Gordan 17:35.38.
Jeffersonville: 54. Leo Burns 18:41.37, 75. Jon-Christian Saulnerond 19:43.01, 76. Jordan Pohl 19:45.24, 88. Chance Delgado 20:19.95, Max Cathey 20:34.97, 94. Dan Schansberg 20:53.57, 108. Ben Allman 24:26.57.
CHARLESTOWN GIRLS WIN DUKE MEYER CLASSIC
HANOVER — The Charlestown girls took first place at the Duke Meyer Classic, scoring 37 points to hold off Jennings County with 59.
Providence senior Natalie Boesing was second overall with a a time of 21:24.8. Charlestown senior Ashley Wight was third in 21:34.5 to lead the Pirates.
“It was a tough day with the humidity, but I am proud of the ladies for fighting through it and running some good times. It was great to get a win on the sectional course,” Charlestown coach Jerry Doyle said.
In the boys’ race, New Albany was runner-up to Jennings County behind third-place finisher Angelo Gonzalez Cordova, who finished in 17:08.7.
DUKE MEYER CLASSIC
Girls
Team scores: Charlestown 37, Jennings County 59, Silver Creek 69, New Albany 80, Madison 97, Scottsburg 132.
Top five finishers: Emma Morrison (Jennings County) 20:50.9, Natalie Boesing (Providence) 21:24.8, Ashley Wight (Charlestown) 21:34.5, Skylar Cochran (Charlestown) 21:46.9, Isabel Odle 21:49.4.
Other Charlestown: 8. Jessie McCoy 22:23.4, 14. Laney Hawkins 22:41.1, 17. Jackie Mccoy 22:50.7, 43. Tina Ylipaa 26:31.4, 59. Danielle Roberts 30:25.4.
Other Silver Creek: 10. Kenzie Wesley 22:35.2, 12. Grace Grady 22:40.0, 28. Bella Whelan 24:21.4, 40. Madison Allen 25:58.3, 46. Rose Grady 27:07.2.
New Albany: 13. Caroline Barbieri 22:40.0, 24. Laura Andrews 23:56.1, 32. Lila Endres 22:24:44.8, 36. Hadley Thompson 25:26.9, 52. Brooklynn Bussell 28:06.7.
Boys
Team scores: Jennings County 25, New Albany 54, Silver Creek 111, Southwestern 142, Austin 149, Henryville 173, Home School Union 195, Scottsburg 204, Madison 231, Walden 235, New Washington 299.
Top five finishers: Carter Leak (JC) 16:46.6, Lane Elsner (JC) 17:02.0, Angelo Gonzalez Cordova (NA) 17:08.7, Gavin Hendrix (JC) 17:21.4, Greg Schindler (NA) 17:29.2.
Other New Albany: 12. Aaron Lord 17:50.8, 18. Aiden Lord 18:10.7, 19. Matt Sozzi 18:11.5, 21. Isaac Cooley 18:17.8,, 36. Collin Malloy 18:57.6,38. Joey Roberts 19:05.5.
Silver Creek: 14. Gavin Clark 18:03.0, 22. A.J. Smith 18:21.8, 27. Gabe Armstrong 18:35.8, 30. Ashton Still 18:40.2, 33. Alex Carney 18:5.1, 41. Mac Rhodes 19:14.9, 64. Zack Stahl 20:30.6.
Henryville: 6. Jayke Youell 17:31.4, 24. Caleb Lecheceanu 18:31.2, 44. Logan Owens 19:20.7, 67. Cameron Miller 20:41.4, 88. Drew Wilson 22:27.6,
Charlestown: 7. Josh McCoy 17:38.2, 46. Dylan Kinser 19:24.2.
New Washington: 60. Jesus Diaz 20:01.9, 70. Jayden Buford 21:03.3. 100. Isaac Leezer 23:40.9,
