MARENGO — Floyd Central swept Saturday's Hoosier Hills Conference Championships at Crawford County.
On the girls' side, the fourth-ranked Highlanders took home their 10th consecutive league title led by Jaydon Cirincione. The senior was the individual champion for the second straight year, covering the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 15.85 seconds.
Floyd swept the first four places en route to 18 points. Columbus East was second with 82 while New Albany finished fifth (121) and Jeffersonville seventh (168).
After Cirincione, Floyd Central's Kaitlyn Stewart was second (19:34.66), Savanna Liddle was third (19:37.65) and Emerson Elliott finished fourth (19:54.40). Hallie Mosier placed eighth (20:31.47) to round out the Highlanders' team score.
"Absolute great effort today!" Floyd Central coach Carl Hook said. "They executed the race plan perfectly!"
The fifth-place Bulldogs were paced by sophomores Lauren Clark and Priscilla Byrd, who were 15th (21:24.96) and 21st respectively.
The seventh-place Red Devils were led by sophomore Arielle Phillips in 20th (22:19.20) and freshman Ally Young in 25th (22:49.95).
On the boys' side, 19th-ranked Floyd Central won with 34 points — 13 ahead of runner-up Jennings County and 49 ahead of third-place New Albany. Jeff finished seventh with 206.
Floyd sophomore Will Conway won the race in 16 minutes, 15.28 seconds — almost 16 seconds ahead of New Albany junior Aaron Lord, who was second in 16:31.23.
Also for Floyd, Weston Naville took third (16:42.08), Mitchel Meier finished fifth (16:44.06) while freshmen Noah Nifong and Luca Cirincione were 11th (17:21.77) and 14th (17:35.45) respectively to round out the team's score.
Also for the Bulldogs, Aidan Lord finished fourth (16:42.99) while Ben Jacobs was 17th and Gavin Thompson took 20th.
Bradley Owen placed 36th (19:43.80) to lead the Red Devils.
.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Crawford County
Boys
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 34, 2. Jennings County 47, 3. New Albany 83, 4. Seymour 89, 5. Bedford NL 126, 6. Columbus East 162, 7. Jeffersonville 206.
Top 10: 1. Will Conway (FC) 16:15.28; 2. Aaron Lord (NA) 16:31.23; 3. Weston Naville (FC) 16:42.08; 4. Aidan Lord (NA) 16:42.99; 5. Mitchel Meier (FC) 16:44.06; 6. Jude Bane (Seymour) 16:44.84; 7. Eli Wahlman (Jennings County) 16:55.63; 8. Lane Elsner (JC) 17:09.41; 9. Brenden Baker (JC) 17:18.08; 10. Aiden Ernstes (JC) 17:18.08.
Other Floyd Central finishers: 11. Noah Nifong 17:21.77; 14. Luca Cirincione 17:35.45; 15. Nathan Wheatley 17:39.60; 16. Adam Heitz 17:40.32; 22. Braden McGuire 18:37.72; 23. Ethan Edwards 18:38.52; 29. Nolan Conner 19:20.61; 39. Micah Yankey 19:55.06; 47. Alec Elrod 20:24.67
Other New Albany finishers: 17. Ben Jacobs 17:42.57; 20. Gavin Thompson 18:31.11; 54. Jake Brown 21:12.52; 58. Jacob Evaldi 22:23.43; 61. Isaiah Frazier 23:03.27; 67. Bryan Ramirez 24:35.45; 71. Elijah Turner 26:33.99.
Jeffersonville finishers: 36. Bradley Owen 19:43.80; 48. Sam Broady 20:34.42; 60. Collin Durbin 22:46.53; 63. Ryan Hays 23:23.12; 66. Eli Peppers 24:30.36; 70. Colin Dean 26:31.98.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 18, 2. Columbus East 82, 3. Seymour 89, 4. Jennings County 100, 5. New Albany 121, 6. Bedford NL 148, 7. Jeffersonville 168.
Top 10: 1. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 19:15.85; 2. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 19:34.66; 3. Savanna Liddle (FC) 19:37.65; 4. Emerson Elliott (FC) 19:54.40; 5. Vivienne Siefker (S) 20:04.58; 6. Chloe Kruger (CE) 20:12.92; 7. Grace Tanksley (BNL) 20:15.85; 8. Hallie Mosier (FC) 20:31.47; 9. Meredith Bielefeld (FC) 20:38.23; 10. Samantha Jacobi (S) 20:40.90.
Other Floyd Central finishers: 13. Allie Main 21:00.09; 14. Vanessa Seymour 21:09.68; 16. Megan Carey 21:40.85; 19. Ginger Atzinger 21:48.05; 26. Claudia Pearce 22:57.75;
New Albany finishers: 15. Lauren Clark 21:24.96; 21. Priscilla Byrd 22:21.22; 31. Lila Endres 23:33.52; 32. Tyra Berry 23:47.13; 42. Mary Mingus 25:19.55; 50. Glada Rizzo 28:20.51; 52. McKenna Brown 28:54.40; 55. Kristyana Fentress 31:48.58.
Jeffersonville finishers: 20. Arielle Phillips 22:19.20; 25. Ally Young 22:49.95; 54. Emma Barnes 31:16.03; 56. Talaya Thompson 32:06.42; 57. Reese Paradowski 33:17.06.
.
BRAVES SWEEP SAC TITLES
BORDEN — Host Borden swept the Southern Athletic Conference titles Saturday morning.
On the boys' side, the Braves had five of the top eight finishers en route to 25 points and their 10th straight league championship. South Central was second (39) while Lanesville (95), Henryville (96) and New Washington (102) rounded out the top five.
South Central's Maddox Baker won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 6 seconds. Borden's Sterling Mikel was second (17:22) and Nolan Flispart took third (17:27). Also for the Braves, Lody Cheatham finished fifth (17:47), Briar Weatherford seventh (17:50) and Kasym Nash eighth (18:03) to round out the team's score.
Mason Tolliver finished 11th (18:46) to lead the fourth-place Hornets while Paul Giltner placed 12th (18:52) to pace the fifth-place Mustangs.
Borden's Liz Geltmaker and South Central's Rob Murowski were the SAC's coaches of the year.
On the girls' side, the Braves had five of the first nine finishers on their way to a perfect 15 points and their third consecutive SAC title.
Crothersville's Kaylyn Holman (20:11) and Ella Plasse (21:30) were the first two finishers while Henryville's Hannah Ramsey took third (21:37).
Skyler Childress finished fourth (21:53) to pace Borden. Kaela Rose finished fifth (22:29), Delaney Smith sixth (23:04), Jessie Condon eighth (23:13) and Lexi Rose ninth (23:42) to round out the Braves' team score.
Geltmaker and South Central's Joanna Weaver were the coaches of the year.
.
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Borden
Boys
Team scores: 1. Borden 25, 2. South Central 39, 3. Lanesville 95, 4. Henryville 96, 5. New Washington 102.
Top 10: 1. Maddox Baker (SC) 16:06; 2. Sterling Mikel (B) 17:22; 3. Nolan Flispart (B) 17:27; 4. Preston Liebert (SC) 17:45; 5. Lody Cheatham (B) 17:47; 6. Adrien Nannen (L) 17:49; 7. Briar Weatherford (B) 17:50; 8. Kasym Nash (B) 18:03; 9. Cody Liebert (SC) 18:16; 10. Jack Schmelz (SC) 18:18.
Other Borden finishers: 17. Ethan Eurton 19:34; 18. Shawn Condon 19:46; 24. JT Ray 20:56; 30. Isaac Lewis 22:49; 32. Kylan Nash 23:39.
Henryville finishers: 11. Mason Tolliver 18:46; 13. Keanu Wycoff 19:03; 14. Levi Lehaceanu 19:16; 31. Drew Wilson 23:09; 34. Martin Vergara Romero 24:01.
New Washington finishers: 12. Paul Giltner 18:52; 20. Mason Arthur 19:49; 23. Tanner Rosenbarger 20:47; 26. Daniel Burke 21:06; 27. Mason Thompson 21:14; 33. Miguel Hessig 24:01.
Coaches of the Year: Liz Geltmaker (B), Rob Murowski (SC).
Girls
Team scores: 1. Borden 15, 2. South Central 40.
Top 10: 1. Kaylyn Holman (Crothersville) 20:11; 2. Ella Plasse (Crothersville) 21:30; 3. Hannah Ramsey (Henryville) 21:37; 4. Skyler Childress (B) 21:53; 5. Kaela Rose (B) 22:29; 6. Delaney Smith (B) 23:04; 7. Emilee Snyder (Lanesville) 23:08; 8. Jessie Condon (B) 23:13; 9. Lexi Rose (B) 23:42; 10. Allison Slaughter (Lanesville) 23:44.
New Washington finisher: 19. Braeanna Billups 28:12.
Other Borden finisher: 22. Cassie Saylor 29:23.
Coaches of the Year: Geltmaker (B), Joanna Weaver (SC).
.
CHARLESTOWN GIRLS TAKE 2ND
SCOTTSBURG — The Corydon Central girls edged Charlestown in a tiebreaker for the Mid-Southern Conference title Saturday at Hardy Lake.
Both teams finished with 42 points, but the Panthers took home the team title thanks to the sixth-finisher tiebreaker. Austin took third (79) and Silver Creek finished fourth (83) in the seven-team meet.
Charlestown took the top two places in the race as junior Jessie McCoy covered the 5K course in 20:02.0 to take first. Her teammate, sophomore Kaylee Kinser, finished second (20:11.0).
Also for the Pirates, Jackie McCoy placed sixth (21:09.2), Laney Hawkins 15th (23:08.3) and Emma Faulkner 20th (23:25.5).
The fourth-place Dragons were led by freshman Bella Scott, who finished 12th (22:04.8). Also for Creek, Isabel Odle was 13th (22:07.8), Madison Allen 18th (23:20.5), Averie Thornton 22nd (23:39.6) and Meg Miller 24th (24:14.3).
On the boys' side, Austin claimed the team title with a perfect 15 points. Eastern was second (70) while Corydon (90), Brownstown Central (95) and Silver Creek (137) rounded out the top five.
Austin senior Wyatt Beck won the race in 16:56.5.
Charlestown senior Dylan Kinser, the top local finisher, placed 11th (18:05.5).
Alexander Carney paced the fifth-place Dragons in 17th (18:48.6) while Austin Jewell took 22nd (19:21.6).
.
MID-SOUTHER CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Hardy Lake
Boys
Team scores: 1. Austin 15, 2. Eastern 70, 3. Corydon Central 90, 4. Brownstown Central 95, 5. Silver Creek 137, 6. North Harrison 153, 7. Scottsburg 163.
Top 10: 1. Wyatt Beck (A) 16:56.5; 2. Brandon Rice (A) 17:17.1; 3. Chance Craig (A) 17:25.9; 4. Carlos Mata (A) 17:28.6; 5. Jackson Marshall (A) 17:35.6; 6. Booker Lahue (CC) 17:37.2; 7. Kaden Temple (E) 17:43.5; 8. Jacob Wenning (NH) 17:52.6; 9. Brayden Furnish (A) 17:55.6; 10. Jacob Miller (S) 18:00.3.
Charlestown finishers: 11. Dylan Kinser 18:05.5; 42. Aiden Vaught 22:43.6.
Silver Creek finishers: 17. Alexander Carney 18:48.6; 22. Austin Jewell 19:21.6; 29. McKinley Rhodes 20:01.7; 36. Caleb Lucas 21:33.7; 45. Matteo DeMaso 23:19.7; 47. Derek Baerenklau 23:56.2; 50. Roberto Cortes 28:31.0.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 42-x, 2. Charlestown 42, 3. Austin 79, 4. Silver Creek 83, 5. North Harrison 121, 6. Brownstown Central 145, 7. Scottsburg 180. x—won on 6th runner tiebreaker.
Top 10: 1. Jessie McCoy (C) 20:02.0; 2. Kaylee Kinser (C) 20:11.0; 3. Addison Applegate (CC) 20:12.1; 4. Erika Valdivieso 20:17.8; 5. Kelsey Hawkins (A) 20:56.3; 6. Jackie McCoy (C) 21:09.2; 7. Gabby Holland (CC) 21:21.3; 8. Hailey Webster (A) 21:23.9; 9. Megan Hall (A) 21:43.9; 10. Paige McKain (BC) 21:54.6.
Other Charlestown finishers: 15. Laney Hawkins 23:08.3; 20. Emma Faulkner 23:25.5; 33. Macie Rhoten 26:01.6; 38. Raelynn Rufer 27:18.3;
Silver Creek finishers: 12. Bella Scott 22:04.8; 13. Isabel Odle 22:07.8; 18. Madison Allen 23:20.5; 22. Averie Thornton 23:39.6; 24. Meg Miller 24:14.3.
HOSKINS PLACES 29TH
TERRE HAUTE — Providence junior Maci Hoskins finished 29th among the girls in Saturday's Nike XC Town Twilight Midwest Race of Champions, an event that attracted some of the state's top talent.
Hoskins covered the 5K Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, site of the IHSAA State Finals, in 19:57.1.
Columbus North junior Lily Baker won the race in 18:17.4.
Led by Baker, the second-ranked Bull Dogs beat No. 1 Carmel 56-60. Third-ranked Noblesville placed third (80).
On the boys' side, Carmel junior Kole Mathison won the race in 15:37.4.
Top-ranked, and defending state champion, Columbus North took home the team title with 93 points — two ahead of Center Grove. Mathison and the Greyhounds were third (101). Providence placed 27th out of 28 teams.
The Pioneers were paced by junior Ben Kelly, who finished 125th (18:01.1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.