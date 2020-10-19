CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Floyd sweeps regional titles

MARENGO — The Floyd Central girls won their fifth straight regional title, while the Highlander boys took home their third trophy in a row at this past Saturday’s Crawford County Regional.
Overall, they were the 20th all-time regional championships for both the Floyd boys’ and girls’ programs.
Highlander junior Jaydon Cirincione covered the 3.1-mile course in a personal-best 18 minutes, 20.5 seconds to win the girls’ race.
Cirincione was closely followed by teammates Savanna Liddle (third), Kaitlyn Stewart (sixth), Natalie Clare (ninth) and Sydney Baxter (10th) as the 12th-ranked Highlanders tallied 27 points — 25 ahead of runner-up Jasper. Corydon Central (94), Forest Park (114) and Heritage Hills (143) rounded out the top five teams. Borden finished seventh (172).
The top five teams and top 10 individuals from non-advancing squads qualified for this Saturday’s Brown County Semistate.
Providence sophomore Maci Hoskins, who was seventh overall, led the contingent of area runners who earned individual berths in the semistate. The others were Borden seniors Kaylie Magallanes (15th) and Joy Coffman (36th), as well as New Albany sophomore Lila Endres (35th).
On the boys’ side, the Highlanders placed five runners in the top 16 to win the team trophy. Eighth-ranked Floyd finished with 49 points — 16 more than Jasper. New Albany took third (124), while Borden finished fourth (126) and Corydon Central fifth (131).
Jasper’s Abe Eckman out-sprinted Forest Park’s Spenser Wolf at the finish line to win in 15:32.3.
The Highlanders were led by junior Weston Naville, who finished fourth (16:07.4), and freshman Will Conway, who was fifth (16:17.3.). Also for Floyd, seniors Justin McWilliams, Hunter Griffin and Nicholas Gordon were 13th, 14th and 16th, respectively, to round out the team score.
Bulldog sophomores Aaron Lord and Aidan Lord finished seventh and ninth, respectively, while senior Gavin Just led the fourth-place Braves by taking 20th.
The individual semistate qualifiers were Christian Academy freshman Alexander Pinckney (18th) and Providence sophomore Ben Kelly (23rd).
PIRATES NARROWLY MISS SEMISTATE BERTH
COLUMBUS — The Charlestown girls missed a semistate berth by three points Saturday, finishing sixth in the Columbus North Regional at Ceraland Park.
The third-ranked Bull Dogs took the team title with 19 points. Brown County (85), Seymour (105), Columbus East (121) and Jennings County (138) rounded out the top five. Charlestown finished with 140 points while Silver Creek was ninth (203).
The top five teams and top 10 individuals from non-advancing squads qualify for this Saturday’s Brown County Semistate.
North senior Makenzie Barnett won the race in 18:04.4.
Jeffersonville sophomore Arielle Phillips took 21st to lead the area individuals on non-qualifying teams who earned spots at Brown County. The others were Charlestown sophomore Jackie McCoy and freshman Kaylee Kinser, who were 23rd and 24th respectively.
On the boys’ side, No. 1 Columbus North won with 20 points. Silver Creek finished eighth (231) while Jeffersonville was 10th (240).
North junior Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff won the race in 15:21.4.
Silver Creek senior Ashton Still took 26th to lead the area individuals on non-qualifying teams who earned berths at Brown County. The others were Creek sophomore Alexander Carney in 27th and Charlestown junior Dylan Kinser in 28th.
CRAWFORD COUNTY REGIONAL
Saturday at Marengo
Top five teams and Top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams qualified for Brown County Semistate.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 49, 2. Jasper 65, 3. New Albany 124, 4. Borden 126, 5. Corydon Central 131, 6. Heritage Hills 146, 7. Forest Park 161, 8. NE Dubois 174, 9. South Central 188. Providence, Southridge, CAI, North Harrison, Perry Central, Crawford County, Springs Valley, South Spencer INC.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Abe Eckman (Jasper) 15:32.3; 2. Spenser Wolf (Forest Park) 15:34.1; 3. Camden Marshall 15:46.3; 4. Weston Naville (FC) 16:07.4; 5. Will Conway (FC) 16:17.3; 6. Dylan Bland (Southridge) 16:18.2; 7. Aaron Lord (NA) 16:18.5; 8. Harrison Hulsman (Jasper) 16:21.8; 9. Aidan Lord (NA) 16:26.3; 10. Elliott Buechlein (Heritage Hills) 16:27.4.
Other Floyd Central finishers: 13. Justin McWilliams 16:41.4; 14. Hunter Griffin 16:43.3; 16. Nicholas Gordon 16:46.0; 17. Mitchel Meier 16:47.7; 19. Adam Heitz 16:55.1.
Other New Albany finishers: 37. Isaac Cooley 17:51.4; 40. Benjamin Jacobs 18:00.4; 62. Benjamin Powell 18:47.7; 63. Zakke Youell 18:48.6; 69. Xzavier Pruitt 19:12.1.
Borden finishers: 20. Gavin Just 17:10.9; 27. Blake Hoffman 17:31.8; 31. Sterling Mikel 17:48.8; 36. Lody Cheatham 17:51.3; 41. Nolan Flispart 18:05.9; 47. Kasym Nash 18:18.2; 57. Hayden Smith 18:33.8;
CAI finisher: 18. x-Alexander Pinckney 16:51.3.
Providence finishers: 23. x-Ben Kelly 17:18.1; 43. Garrett Huber 18:14.4; 52. Kaden Connin 18:23.2; 67. Akhil Long 19:07.0; 75. Will Harper 20:15.9.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 27, 2. Jasper 52, 3. Corydon Central 94, 4. Forest Park 114, 5. Heritage Hills 143, 6. NE Dubois 144, 7. Borden 172, 8. Southridge 187, 9. North Harrison 247. Perry Central, Lanesville, Paoli, Providence, CAI, Springs Valley, New Albany, Tell City, South Spencer, Crawford County INC.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 18:20.5; 2. Andi VanMeter (Jasper) 18:31.9; 3. Savanna Liddle (FC) 19:11.4; 4. Katie Winkler (Heritage Hills) 19:22.3; 5. Kelsea Skorge (Jasper) 19:38.2; 6. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 19:40.4; 7. Maci Hoskins (Providence) 20:10.6; 8. Ellie Hall (Forest Park) 20:12.4; 9. Natalie Clare (FC) 20:18.1; 10. Sydney Baxter (FC) 20:25.7.
Other Floyd Central finishers: 17. Ella Neafus 21:12.7; 18. Meredith Bielefeld 21:14.5.
Borden finishers: 15. Kaylie Magallanes 21:07.0; 36. Joy Coffman 22:10.1; 43. Lexi Rose 22:37.4; 44. Kaela Rose 22:45.1; 49. McKenna Ray 23:11.5; 62. Delaney Smith 24:56.2; 71. Grace Hall 26:16.4.
Other Providence finishers: 59. Sarah Boehm 24:23.7; 66. Erica Voelker 25:38.7.
New Albany finishers: 35. x-Lila Endres 22:02.0; 64. Caroline Barbieri 25:15.2.
x — individual semistate qualifier.
COLUMBUS NORTH REGIONAL
Saturday at Ceraland Park Top five teams and Top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams qualified for Brown County Semistate.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 20, 2. Jennings County 67, 3. Seymour 71, 4. Martinsville 136, 5. Brown County 138, 6. Austin 148, 7. Brownstown Central 210, 8. Silver Creek 231, 9. Southwestern 233, 10. Jeffersonville 240.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (CN) 15:21.4; 2. Andy Stohr (CN) 15:40.9; 3. Carson Heath (Martinsville) 15:53.3; 4. Evan Carr (CN) 15:54.7; 5. Gavin Hendrix (JC) 16:06.8.
Silver Creek finishers: 26. x-Ashton Still 17:32.4; 27. x-Alexander Carney 17:34.2; 67. McKinely Rhodes 19:15.2; 84. Matteo De Maso 21:18.6; 85. Austin Jewell 22:19.3; 86. Caleb Lucas 22:24.9.
Charlestown finisher: 28. x-Dylan Kinser 17:34.3.
Jeffersonville finishers: 39. Andre Stanton 18:04.4; 50. Alston Williams 18:43.3; 57. Jaden Hart 18:57.1; 75. Bradley Owen 19:59.7; 82. Samuel Broady 20:43.6.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 19, 2. Brown County 85, 3. Seymour 105, 4. Columbus East 121, 5. Jennings County 138, 6. Charlestown 140, 7. Madison 145, 8. Martinsville 184, 9. Silver Creek 203.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Makenzie Barnett (CN) 18:04.4; 2. Brianna Newell (CN) 18:19.3; 3. Lily Baker (CN) 18:31.5; 4. Abigail Fleetwood (BC) 18:39.8; 5. Hadley Gradolf (BC) 18:49.0.
Jeffersonville finisher: 21. x-Arielle Phillips 20:52.4.
Charlestown finishers: 23. x-Jackie McCoy 21:08.6; 24. x-Kaylee Kinser 21:11.6; 29. Laney Hawkins 21:22.8; 31. Jessica McCoy 21:26.5; 66. Jayda Holbrook 23:44.8; 68. Emma Faulkner 23:57.2; 75. Macie Rhoten 25:01.5.
Silver Creek finishers: 39. Isabel Odle 21:51.8; 49. Kenzie Wesley 22:24.4; 52. Madison Allen 22:40.7; 53. Alexius Hinson 22:45.1; 69. Meg Miller 24:00.9.
Henryville finisher: 56. Hannah Ramsey 22:56.5.
x — individual semistate qualifier.