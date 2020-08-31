FORT BRANCH — Floyd Central swept the team, and individual, titles at Saturday's Titan Invitational at Gibson Southern.
In the girls' race, the Highlanders scored a perfect 15 points. Junior Jaydon Cirincione won the 3.1-mile race in 19 minutes, 8 seconds while sophomore Savanna Liddle was second (19:23), freshman Kaitlyn Stewart took third (19:55) and senior Natalie Clare finished fourth (20:30). Senior Sydney Baxter was seventh (21:08) to round out Floyd's team score.
Sophomore Maci Hoskins finished fifth (20:34) overall for Providence, which did not field a full team. Senior Caroline Barbieri was the top finisher for New Albany, which also didn't field a full team, in 27th.
In the boys' race, the Highlanders tallied 19 points — 57 ahead of runner-up New Albany.
Floyd junior Weston Naville won the race in 16:25, while senior teammate Hunter Griffin was five seconds back in second and freshman teammate Will Conway was seven seconds behind in third. Also for the Highlanders, seniors Nicholas Gordon and Justin McWilliams finished sixth and seventh respectively to round out their team score.
The runner-up Bulldogs were led by sophomore Aaron Lord, who finished fifth (16:46) while his twin brother, Aidan, was ninth (17:19).
Sophomore Ben Kelly placed 16th overall to pace Providence, which did not field a full team.
TITAN INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Gibson Southern
Boys
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 19, 2. New Albany 76, 3. South Knox 84, 4. Tell City 84, 5. Gibson Southern 118, 6. Barr-Reeve 176, 7. Signature 178.
Top 5: 1. Weston Naville (FC) 16:25; 2. Hunter Griffin (FC) 16:30; 3. Will Conway (FC) 16:32; 4. Kaden Chestnut (Tell City) 16:36; 5. Aaron Lord (NA) 16:46.
Other FC finishers: 6. Nicholas Gordon 17:04; 7. Justin McWilliams 17:10; 8. Adam Heitz 17:13; 12. Garrett Gravitt 17:40; 14. Mitchel Meier 17:59; 24. Seth Owings 18:37; 27. Nathan Wheatley 18:50; 31. Kyle Hohl 18:54; 35. Ethan Edwards 19:06; 39. Micah Yankey 19:32; 40. Emerson Graff 19:50; 47. Rollin Douglas 20:26; 56. Tyler Hess 20:54; 59. Braden McGuire 20:58; 65. Jack Sandford 21:48; 66. Griffin Miller 21:51; 70. Adam Bartholomai 22:59; 71. Paul Aemmer 23:04; 77. Reid Coleman 24:49; 81. Alex Elslager 26:19.
Other NA finishers: 9. Aidan Lord 17:19; 18. Isaac Cooley 18:20; 19. Ben Jacobs 18:21; 41. Ben Powell 20:01; 49. Zakke Youell 20:33; 51. Xzavier Pruitt 20:40; 62. Evan Krueger 21:25; 68. Braxton Shepperd 22:45; 78. Phil Gill 25:20; 79. Jake Brown 25:24.
Providence finishers: 16. Ben Kelly 18:03; 26. Kaden Connin 18:49; 30. Akhil Long 18:54; 46. Garrett Huber 20:23.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 15, 2. South Knox 55, 3. Gibson Southern 70, 4. Tell City 105, Barr-Reeve NTS, New Albany NTS, Providence NTS, Signature NTS
Top 5: 1. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 19:08, 2. Savanna Liddle (FC) 19:23, 3. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 19:55, 4. Natalie Clare (FC) 20:30, 5. Maci Hoskins (PHS) 20:34.
Other FC finishers: 7. Sydney Baxter 21:08, 12. Ella Neafus 21:56, 14. Meredith Bielefeld 22:07, 15. Kylee Lewellen 22:09, 17. Claudia Pearce 22:14, 20. Vanessa Seymour 22:25, 23. Megan Carey 22:34, 28. Ella Thompson 23:26, 30. Allie Main 24:07, 31. Hallie Mosier 24:08, 39. Sarah Langdon 25:04, 40. Ginger Atzinger 25:07, 42. Ann Driggs 25:09, 53. Allison Neal 30:03, 54. Lauren Hasenour 30:26.
New Albany: 27. Caroline Barbieri 23:24, 37. Lila Endres 24:59, 38. Priscilla Byrd 25:00.
Other Providence finishers: 36. Sara Boehm 24:59, 48. Erica Voelker 28:19.
CAI'S PINCKNEY PLACES 4TH
SALEM — Christian Academy freshman Alex Pinckney finished fourth overall in his first official 5K, the Salem Invitational, on Saturday.
