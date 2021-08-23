MADISON — Providence's Ben Kelly and Charlestown's Jessie McCoy captured the boys' and girls' races, respectively, at Saturday's Lou Knoble Invitational in Madison.
In the boys' race, Kelly covered the 5,000-meter course in 18:22.91 — more than 17 seconds ahead of runner-up Adrian Nannen of Lanesville.
Meanwhile the host Cubs captured the team title with 44 points — six ahead of Jennings County. Lawrenceburg (74), New Washington (82) and Lanesville (98) rounded out the top five. The Pioneers and Charlestown didn't field full teams.
Also for Providence, Cristobal Martinez finished fourth and Kelly's younger brother, Drew, took sixth.
Dylan Kinser paced the Pirates, placing eighth.
The fourth-place Mustangs were led by Paul Giltner, who finished 14th, while Matthew Arthur took 20th.
On the girls' side, McCoy won in 21:22.02 — more than 45 seconds ahead of runner-up Maci Hoskins of Providence.
Columbus East edged Charlestown 33-40 for the team title.
Fellow Pirates Jackie McCoy and Kaylee Kinser finished fifth and seventh, respectively. Emma Faulkner also placed 13th for Charlestown, which ran without Laney Hawkins.
LOU KNOBLE INVITATIONAL
5K Saturday at Madison
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Madison 44, 2. Jennings County 50, 3. Lawrenceburg 74, 4. New Washington 82, 5, Lanesville 98. Did not field full teams: Providence, Scottsburg, Charlestown, Grace Christian, Shawe Memorial.
Top 10 finishers: 1. Ben Kelly (PHS) 18:22.91; 2. Adrian Nannen (Lanesville) 18:40.45; 3. Grant Hensley (L-burg) 19:00.35; 4. Cristobal Martinez (PHS) 19:10.09; 5. Gabe Hensley (L-burg) 19:17.38; 6. Drew Kelly (PHS) 19:24.96; 7. Aiden Ernstes (JC) 19:30.44; 8. Dylan Kinser (C) 19:34.14; 9. Logan Ferris (M) 19:40.37; 10. Lane Brawner (M) 19:44.11.
New Washington finishers: 14. Paul Giltner 20:27.09; 20. Matthew Arthur 21:20.52; 21. Daniel Burke 21:24.08; 28. Connor Shaffer 22:29.79; 30. Mason Arthur 23:12.99; 37. AJ Franklin 23:58.60; 38. Tanner Rosenbarger 24:16.66; 40. Samuel Andes 24:49.59; 48. Miquel Hessig 26:50.45.
Other Charlestown finisher: 41. Aidan Vaught 25:01.45.
Other Providence finisher: 46. Max Kirkham 26:27.87.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Columbus East 33, 2. Charlestown 40, 3. Madison 65, 4. Scottsburg 94. Did not field full teams: Providence, Lanesville, Lawrenceburg, Grace Christian, Shawe Memorial, New Washington.
Top 10 finishers: 1. Jessie McCoy (C) 21:22.02; 2. Maci Hoskins (PHS) 22:07.58; 3. Chloe Krueger (CE) 22:10.40; 4. Calli Alderman (SM) 22:36.89; 5. Jackie McCoy (C) 22:48.37; 6. Cadence Taylor (M) 22:56.40; 7. Kaylee Kinser (C) 23:02.47; 8. Carly Otte (CE) 23:26.17; 9. Laurel Knight (CE) 23:27.57; 10. Olivia Shoaf (CE) 23:46.63.
Other Charlestown finishers: 13. Emma Faulkner 25:44.99; 40. Raelynn Rufer 33:18.39; 41. Danielle Roberts 34:50.29; 42. Macie Rhoten 35:45.75.
Other Providence finishers: 22. Erica Voelker 27:04.63; 25. Sarah Boehm 28:36.01; 36. Abby Bratcher 31:19.39.
New Washington finisher: 35. Brianna Billups 30:24.22.
BRAVES TAKE 4TH & 10TH
SHELBYVILLE — The Borden boys finished fourth, while its girls took 10th at Saturday's the small-school portion of the Jeremy Wright Invitational in Shelbyville.
On the boys' side, Austin won the 26-team event with 36 points — 43 ahead of Forest Park. Hagerstown (126), Borden (132) and Centerville (174) rounded out the top five.
Forest Park's Spencer Wolf covered the Blue River Cross Country Course in 16:25.34. South Central's Maddox Baker was second at 17:02.06.
Nolan Flispart and Sterling Mikel finished 15th and 16th, respectively, to lead the Braves.
On the girls' side, Forest Park took the team title with 76 points — 14 ahead of runner-up Western Boone. Borden tallied 241 in the 18-team event.
Western Boone's Audrey Knoper won the race in 19:55.02.
Kaela Rose finished 40th to pace the Braves.
JEREMY WRIGHT INVITATIONAL
5K Saturday at Blue River CC Course, Shelbyville
BOYS
Top 10 team scores: 1. Austin 36, 2. Forest Park 79, 3. Hagerstown 126, 4. Borden 132, 5. Centerville 174, 6. Cascade 238, 7. Speedway 253, 8. South Central 257, 9. North Putnam 290, 10. South Putnam 317.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Spencer Wolf (FP) 16:25.34; 2. Maddox Baker (SC) 17:02.06; 3. Wyatt Beck (A) 17:05.60; 4. Mylan Nocton (Centerville) 17:22.66; 5. Brandon Rice (A) 17:23.76.
Borden: 15. Nolan Flispart 18:21.11; 16. Sterling Mikel 18:26.35; 30. Lody Cheatham 18:59.33; 38. Kasym Nash 19:08.94; 44. Briar Weatherford 19:29.39; 91. Shawn Condon 21:11.99; 92. Ethan Eurton 21:13.29.
GIRLS
Top 10 team scores: 1. Forest Park 76, 2. Western Boone 90, 3. Centerville 107, 4. Monrovia 134, 5. Fremont 136, 6. Switzerland County 162, 7. Indy Genesis Homeschool 189, 8. South Adams 192, 9. Cascade 231, 10. Borden 241.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Audrey Knoper (WB) 19:55.02; 2. Ellie Hall (FP) 21:01.19; 3. Morgan Gannon (Fremont) 21:24.67; 4. Kaylyn Holman (Crothersville) 21:32.41; 5. Emma Gaston (Monrovia) 21:38.47.
Borden: 40. Kaela Rose 24:36.33; 45. Lexi Rose 24:53.30; 69. Delaney Smith 25:57.83; 76. Skyler Childress 26:33.91; 82. Jessie Condon 26:59.35; 150. Cassie Saylor 33:53.84.
NA BOYS TAKE 7TH
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The New Albany boys placed seventh in the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold on Saturday night at the Elizabethtown Sports Park.
Conner (Ky.) won the 33-team event with 93 points. The Bulldogs, led by the Lord brothers, tallied 293.
Brady Masters of Madison (Ky.) Central won the race in 15:44.0. New Albany's Aidan Lord finished fourth (16:16.30) and Aaron Lord placed eighth (16:26.40).
On the girls' side, Oldham County (Ky.) won the 29-team event with 66 points.
The Bulldogs placed 23rd. They were led by Lauren Clark, who finished 55th.
CENTRAL KENTUCKY RUN FOR THE GOLD
5K Saturday night at Elizabethtown Sports Park
BOYS
Top 10 team scores: 1. Conner 93, 2. St. Xavier 119, 3. Greenwood 165, 4. Bluegrass United Home School 232, 5. Daviess County 264, 6. Madisonville 274, 7. New Albany 293, 8. Thomas Nelson 303, 9. Ryle 313, 10. Lafayette 320.
Winner: Brady Masters (Madison Central) 15:44.0.
New Albany finishers: 4. Aidan Lord 16:16.30; 8. Aaron Lord 16:26.40; 66. Ben Jacobs 18:26.60; 81. Gavin Thompson 18:54.30; 179. Isaiah Frazier 21:21.40; 199. Jake Brown 22:23.20; 212. Elijah Turner 23:06.40.
GIRLS
Top 5 team scores: 1. Oldham County 66, 2. Louisville Sacred Heart Academy 77, 3. Daviess County 102, 4. South Warren 148, 5. Greenwood 159. Other: 23. New Albany 575.
Winner: Ciara O'Shea (Madison Central) 17:45.30.
New Albany finishers: 55. Lauren Clark 22:11.30; 87. Priscillia Byrd 23:27.90; 159. Tyra Berry 26:27.90; 168. Mary Mingus 26:58.40; 183. McKenna Brown 28:21.10.
