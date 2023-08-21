MADISON — Led by race winner Kaylee Kinser, the Charlestown girls took home the team title in Saturday’s Lou Knoble Cross Country Invitational at Madison.
The senior covered the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 32.8 seconds. Her teammate, Victoria Snyder, wasn’t far behind in second (22:29.5). Those two paced the Pirates to 21 points — 13 ahead of the host Cubs.
Also for Charlestown, Emma Faulkner finished sixth, Avery Andrew eighth and Maggie Rhoten 17th.
On the boys’ side, the Pirates placed third with 63 points. The host Cubs finished first with 25 while Shawe Memorial was second with 61.
Cameron Gemme took sixth to lead the way for Charlestown. Also for the Pirates, Wyatt Chisman placed 11th, Cooper Lee 13th, Luke Hammond 16th and Austin Tullis 17th.
.
LOU KNOBLE CC INVITATIONAL
Saturday
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Madison 25, 2. Shawe Memorial 61, 3. Charlestown 63, 4. Scottsburg 86. Incomplete teams: Lanesville, Lawrenceburg.
Winner: Jadon Muncy (Scottsburg) 17:14.9.
Charlestown: 6. Cameron Gemme 18:48.5; 11. Wyatt Chisman 19:31.4; 13. Cooper Lee 19:37.5; 16. Luke Hammond 20:20.2; 17. Austin Tullis 21:38.0; 19. Colin Gemme 21:57.0; 23. Kolton McDonald 22:33.60; 29. Dylan Justice 25:15.60; 32. Xander Perez 26:38.80; 35. Thaddaeus Deitrich 30:07.80.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 21, 2. Madison 34. Incomplete team scores: Lanesville, Lawrenceburg, Scottsburg, Shawe Memorial.
Winner: Kaylee Kinser (Charlestown) 20:32.8.
Charlestown: 1. Kinser 20:32.8; 2. Victoria Snyder 22:29.5; 6. Emma Faulkner 25:01.9; 8. Avery Andrew 26:16.0; 17. Maggie Rhoten 30:18.7; 21. Vanessa Clark 33:17.0; 22. Aiden Stewart 33:41.4.
.
STEWART TAKES 3RD
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Floyd Central’s Kaitlyn Stewart took third in the girls’ race of the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold on Saturday night.
Tula Fawbush of Oldham County (Ky.) won the race in 17:32.92 at Elizabethtown Sports Park. Stewart wasn't far behind in 18:20.92.
BORDEN GIRLS FINISH 5TH
SHELBYVILLE — The Borden girls finished fifth while the New Washington boys placed 11th in Saturday’s Jeremy Wright Small School Invitational at Blue River Valley Cross Country Course.
On the girls’ side, Centerville took home the team title with 63 points — 18 better than Indy Genesis Homeschool. Western Boone was third with 93 points while South Adams finished fourth with 112 — eight better than the Braves.
Blue River Valley’s Charlee Gibson won the race in 21:00.1.
Emery Aemmer placed ninth (22:54.1) to lead Borden while Skyler Childress wasn’t far behind in 16th (23:25.6). Also for the Braves, Lexi Rose finished 43rd, Jessie Condon 55th and Chelbi Condon 89th.
New Washington, which didn’t field a full team, was led by Braeanna Billups in 45th.
On the boys’ side, Milan took home the team title with 56 points. Meanwhile, New Washington was 11th (285) and Borden 16th (390) out of 23 teams.
Milan’s Benjamin Riehle won the race in 17:05.6.
Paul Giltner placed 21st (18:54.3) to pace the Mustangs. Also for New Wash, Connor Shaffer was 37th, A.J. Franklin 46th and Cohen Briles 49th.
Kasym Nash finished 62nd to lead the Braves.
.
JEREMY WRIGHT SMALL SCHOOL INVITE
Saturday at Blue River Valley CC Course, Shelbyville
BOYS
Top 5 team scores: 1. Milan 56, 2. South Adams 105, 3. Austin 114, 4. Blue River Valley 205, 5. Hauser 209. Others: 11. New Washington 285, 16. Borden 390.
Winner: Benjamin Riehle (Milan) 17:05.6.
New Wasington: 21. Paul Giltner 18:54.3; 37. Connor Shaffer 19:37.7; 46. A.J. Franklin 19:54.3; 49. Cohen Briles 19:59.3; 201. Miguel Hessig 26:21.8.
Borden: 62. Kasym Nash 20:28.6; 73. Devin Stull 20:44.4; 92. Isaac Lewis 21:17.0; 104. Jonathan Knoebel 21:32.7; 126. JT Ray 22:07.2; 131. Jordan Lynn 22:14.1; 160. Gunner Jones 23:14.8; 166. Eric Brading 23:34.8.
GIRLS
Top 5 team scores: 1. Centerville 63, 2. Indy Genesis Homeschool 81, 3. Western Boone 93, 4. South Adams 112, 5. Borden 120.
Winner: Charlee Gibson (Blue River Valley) 21:00.1.
Borden: 9. Emery Aemmer 22:54.1; 16. Skyler Childress 23:25.6; 43. Lexi Rose 25:18.0; 55. Jessie Condon 25:48.5; 89. Chelbi Condon 28:40.7; 137. Kylie Conley 38:39.5.
New Washington: 45. Braeanna Billups 25:19.6; 109. Aurora Glode 30:39.8; 130. Remi Giltner 35:57.9; 132. Alyssa Wheatley 36:03.6.
.
HENRYVILLE BOYS TAKE 6TH
NASHVILLE — The Henryville boys placed sixth in Brown County’s Harrier Classic on Saturday.
Bloomington North took home the team title with 32 points while Bishop Chatard was second with 78. The Hornets tallied 203 points.
Bloomington North’s Jacob Mitchell won the race in 15:54.30.
Karson Evans placed 18th (17:49.20) and Keanu Wycoff took 25th (17:58.00) to lead the way for Henryville.
.
BROWN COUNTY HARRIER CLASSIC
Saturday in Nashville
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Bloomington North 32, 2. Bishop Chatard 78, 3. Bloomington South 89, 4. Gibson Southern 89, 5. Jennings County 144, 6. Henryville 203, 7. Pike Central 215, 8. Clay City 247, 9. Columbus East 247, 10. Brown County 257, 11. Home School Union 267, 12. South Dearborn 345.
Winner: Jacob Mitchell (Bloomington North) 15:54.30.
Henryville: 18. Karson Evans 17:49.20; 25. Keanu Wycoff 17:58.00; 53. Josiah Spicer 18:59.20; 58. Jaxson Yaeger 19:07.20; 136. Elijah Keown 22:53.10; 144. Mark Williams 23:32.60.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.