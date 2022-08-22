CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Lord wins Gold

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Aidan Lord won gold Saturday night.
The New Albany senior finished first in the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold, covering the 5,000-meter course in a sizzling 15 minutes, 14.76 seconds in Elizabethtown. Lord’s time bested his previous personal best by 28 seconds and it also lowered the school record — which was set back in 1991 — by a whopping 24 seconds.
Cooper Wasson of the Bluegrass United Home School team was second in 15:22.86 — more than eight seconds behind Lord.
Lord’s twin brother, Aaron, was also ninth (16:09.37) for the Bulldogs, who finished second in the 37-team field. Louisville St. Xavier took home the title with 126 points — 58 ahead of runner-up New Albany.
Other finishers for the Bulldogs were Ben Jacobs in 33rd (16:59.73), Isaac Cooley in 70th (17:50.47), Carter Lord in 100th (18:34.80), Jacob Evaldi in 176th (19:45.87) and Isaiah Frazier in 181st (19:50.59).
On the girls’ side, Oldham County (Ky.) won with 85 points while Floyd Central was second with 92. New Albany finished 15th in the 23-team field with 401.
Ciara O’Shean of Madison Central (Ky.) finished first in 17:09.23.
Highlander Kaitlyn Stewart wasn’t far behind in fifth (19:00.42).
Other finishers for Floyd were Savanna Liddle in 13th (19:38.82), Emerson Elliott in 20th (20:11.19), Hallie Mosier in 32nd (20:33.02), Ginger Atzinger in 36th (20:41.73), Bella Barnes in 43rd (20:51.03) and Allie Main in 66th (21:46.37).
Lauren Clark finished 63rd (21:41.72) to lead the Bulldogs. Also for New Albany, Lila Endres was 68th (21:49.85), Priscilla Byrd 88th (22:26.41), Tyra Berry 123rd (23:49.20), Mary Mingus 149th (25:03.29), Ellie Dablow 177th (27:50.13) and Tori Snider 192nd (30:08.08).
MCCOY LEADS PIRATES TO WIN
MADISON — Led by race winner Jessie McCoy, the Charlestown girls took home the team title at the 2022 Lou Knoble Invitational at Madison on Saturday.
McCoy, a senior, covered the 5,000 meters in a course-record 20:10.3 to best the 30-runner field.
Also for the Pirates, junior Kaylee Kinser finished fourth (21:33.70), senior Jackie McCoy was fifth (21:35.50), freshman Victoria Snyder was eighth (24:23.20) and junior Emma Faulkner placed 11th (25:05.70).
On the other side, Lawrenceburg senior Gabriel Hensley won the boys’ race in 18:39.10.
Charlestown junior Mason Oakley placed seventh in 19:32.00 while Pirates freshman Wyatt Chisman took 10th (20:00.50) and sophomore Cameron Gemme finished 14th (20:14.80) in the 32-runner field.
Madison took the team title with 33 points and Lawrenceburg was second (58). Led by Oakley, Charlestown edged Scottsburg 67-68 for third.
LOU KNOBLE INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Madison
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Madison 33, 2. Lawrenceburg 58, 3. Charlestown 67, 4. Scottsburg 68.
Winner: Gabriel Hensley (Lawrenceburg) 18:39.10.
Charlestown finishers: 7. Mason Oakley 19:32.00; 10. Wyatt Chisman 20:00.50; 14. Cameron Gemme 20:14.80; 22. Colin Gemme 24:06.70; 23. Luke Jones 24:19.70; 24. Luke Hammond 24:39.10.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 19, 2. Scottsburg 55, 3. Shawe Memorial 61.
Winner: Jessica McCoy (Charlestown) 20:10.30.
Charlestown finishers: 1. Jessica McCoy 20:10.30; 4. Kaylee Kinser 21:33.70; 5. Jackie McCoy 21:35.50; 8. Victoria Snyder 24:23.20; 11. Emma Faulkner 25:05.70; 13. Macie Rhoten 26:38.00; 20. Raelynn Rufer 27:55.90; 24. Maggie Rhoten 30:34.30; 26. Aiden Stewart 31:46.50.
KELLY FINISHES 4TH
NASHVILLE — Providence senior Ben Kelly finished fourth in the boys’ race at Saturday’s inaugural Harrier Classic in Nashville.
Brown County’s Chase Austin covered the 5,000-meter course at Eagle Park, site of one of the four semistates, in 16:10.25 to win the race. Bloomington North’s Jacob Mitchell took second (16:14.62), closely followed by Northview’s Jcim Grant (16:18.43). Kelly wasn’t far behind in 16:41.62.
Bloomington North won the team title with 36 points while Bloomington South was second with 67.
Avon’s Jessica Hegedus won the girls’ race in 18:32.84.
Northview took home the team title with 43 points, six better than Bloomington South. Providence placed seventh (206).
BORDEN GIRLS FINISH 4TH
SHELBYVILLE — The Borden girls finished fourth in Saturday’s Jeremy Wright Memorial Invitational.
Forest Park took home the team title with 95 points while Centerville was second with 118. Western Boone took third with 127, followed by the Braves with 149.
Tri freshman Jillian Chew covered the 5K Blue River XC Course in 19:58.47.
Borden sophomore Skyler Childress was the top area finisher in 21st (22:49.28). Also for the Braves, senior Kaela Rose was 24th (22:55.73), freshman Emery Aemmer 33rd (23:32.32), sophomore Jessie Condon 40th (23:49.46), senior Delaney Smith 53rd (24:39.10), junior Lexi Rose 92nd (26:20.30) and senior Cassie Saylor 182nd (36:18.58).
Kaidin James finished 44th (24:09.85) to lead New Washington. Also for the Mustangs, Sami Mattingly placed 144th (29:33.76).
On the boys’ side, Austin senior Brandon Rice finished in 16:31.85 to best the field of 282.
Led by Rice, the Eagles held off Wapahani 69-75 for the team title. Cascade (142), Milan (161) and Blue River Valley (179) rounded out the top five in the 28-team field. New Washington was 21st (518) and Borden 27th (598).
New Washington’s Paul Giltner was the top area finisher in 43rd. He came across the finish line in 19:17.91 while freshman teammate Cohen Briles placed 76th in a personal-best 20:04.12. Also for the Mustangs, sophomore AJ Franklin was 112th (20:55.80), junior Kenny Sizmore was 190th (23:24.97) and sophomore Kaleb Coomer was 241st (25:40.83).
Briar Weatherford finished 53rd (19:31.29) to lead the Braves. Also for Borden, junior Isaac Lewis was 153rd (21:58.53), junior Devin Stull was 162nd (22:15.12), junior JT Ray was 178th (22:48.47) and sophomore Talon Perron was 212th (24:02.97).