SHELBYVILLE — New Albany senior Aidan Lord finished first in the Black Division of Shelbyville’s Golden Bear Invitational on Saturday.
Lord covered the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 19.9 seconds. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) senior Tristan Trevino was second (15:50.7) in the large school division while Aaron Lord, Aidan’s twin brother, took third (16:04.6).
Led by the Lords, New Albany finished fourth in the 13-team event. Carmel won with 44 points while Mt. Vernon was second (81) followed by Columbus North (87) and the Bulldogs 116.
Also for New Albany: senior Ben Jacobs finished 14th (16:38.9), senior Isaac Cooley 39th (17:32.0), sophomore Jacob Evaldi 75th (18:38.0), sophomore Bryan Ramirez 90th (19:16.9), senior Clement Palmieri 92nd (19:23.4), junior Jake Brown 106th (20:28.1) and freshman Carter Lord 107th (20:32.4).
On the girls’ side, Carmel won with 44 points. New Albany was 11th in the 12-team field with 272.
Cathedral senior Grace Bragg won that race in 18:57.9.
For the Bulldogs: junior Lauren Clark was 39th (21:08.9), senior Lila Endres was 47th (21:19.3), junior Priscilla Byrd was 63rd (22:00.2), senior Tyra Berry was 82nd (23:15.6), sophomore Ellie Dablow was 90th (23:44.4) and sophomore Mary Mingus was 94th (24:00.0).
Providence senior Ben Kelly won the Gold Division (a.k.a. small school division), covering the course in 16:21.8.
Fellow Pioneer Adam Basham was 92nd (23:25.8)
Indian Creek freshman Libby Dowty won the girls’ race in 18:30.8 while Providence senior Maci Hoskins placed eighth (20:34.5).
Also for the Pioneers: Audrey Howell placed 66th (27:05.6) and Riley Yanez 70th (27:18.80).
MCCOY LEADS CHARLESTOWN GIRLS TO WIN
HANOVER — Led by race winner Jessie McCoy, Charlestown took home the team title in Southwestern’s Duke Meyer Invitational on Saturday.
McCoy, a senior, covered the 5K course in 19:36.8. Teammate Kaylee Kinser was close behind in second (20:08.90) while Jackie McCoy, Jessie’s twin sister, placed sixth (20:56.4) and Victoria Snyder was eighth (21:22.5). The Pirates finished with 31 points — 26 ahead of Jennings County and 30 better than Southwestern. Silver Creek finished fourth with 86.
Freshman Libby Kochert finished seventh (20:58.8) to lead the Dragons.
Henryville’s Hannah Ramsey placed 11th (21:34.5).
On the boys’ side Silver Creek, led by race winner Ryan Graham, finished second.
Graham, a freshman, won the race in 17:02.0. His classmate, and teammate, Brady Day, finished fourth (17:25.5) while fellow frosh Lukas Price was 15th, Logan James took 23rd and Mac Rhodes 31st for the Dragons, who scored 67 points.
Jennings County won the nine-team competition with 44 points. Additionally, Charlestown finished fifth (144), Henryville was sixth (162) and New Washington placed seventh (167).
Other top Clark County finishers were Henryville’s Karson Evans in fifth (17:47.5), Charlestown junior Mason Oakley took 10th (18:00.5) and New Washington’s Paul Giltner in 14th (18:16.7).
DUKE MEYER INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Jennings County 44, 2. Silver Creek 67, 3. Madison 99, 4. Switzerland County 128, 5. Charlestown 144, 6. Henryville 162, 7. New Washington 167, 8. Southwestern 175, 9. Scottsburg 208.
Winner: Ryan Graham (Silver Creek) 17:02.0.
Silver Creek: 1. Graham 17:02.0; 4. Brady Day 17:25.5; 15. Lukas Price 18:24.5; 23. Logan James 18:44.4; 31. Mac Rhodes 18:59.6; 34. Austin Jewell 19:09.5; 39. Caleb Lucas 19:23.4; 51. Cade Beckingham 20:21.4; 70. Cale Wagner 22:54.1.
Charlestown: 10. Mason Oakley 18:00.5; 25. Cameron Gemme 18:45.8; 27. Wyatt Chisman 18:50.3; 57. Austin Tullis 20:58.1; 58. Cooper Lee 21:00.0; 60. Colin Gemme 21:18.8; 61. Luke Jones 21:29.2; 64. Luke Hammond 21:44.1; 69. Zach Helton 22:34.2.
Henryville: 5. Karson Evans 17:47.5; 22. Mason Tolliver 18:42.3; 30. Keanu Wycoff 18:55.9; 72. Logan Holland 23:17.6; 78. Mark Andy Williams 27:00.8.
New Washington: 14. Paul Giltner 18:16.7; 36. AJ Franklin 19:14.3; 42. Cohen Briles 19:31.2; 44. Connor Shaffer 19:36.1; 63. Kenny Sizemore 21:40.6; 75. Kaleb Coomer 23:36.9.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 31, 2. Jennings County 57, 3. Southwestern 61, 4. Silver Creek 86, 5. Scottsburg 119.
Winner: Jessie McCoy (Charlestown) 19:36.8.
Charlestown: 1. Jessie McCoy 19:36.8; 2. Kaylee Kinser 20:08.90; 6. Jackie McCoy 20:56.4; 8. Victoria Snyder 21:22.5; 22. Emma Faulkner 24:02.7; 24. Macie Rhoten 24:45.6; 29. Raelynn Rufer 25:17.3.
Silver Creek: 7. Libby Kochert 20:58.8; 14. Keegan Caudill 22:46.8; 19. Meg Miller 23:26.0; 30. Alexandra Keller 25:40.4; 35. Maddie Rhodes 27:27.5.
Henryville: 11. Hannah Ramsey 21:34.5.
New Washington: 37. Sami Mattingly 28:04.4.
FLOYD BOYS TAKE 3RD, GIRLS PLACE 8TH
BEDFORD — In spite of the fact that some of its top runners didn’t race, the Floyd Central boys and girls finished third and eighth, respectively, in Bedford North Lawrence’s Ted Fox Memorial on Saturday.
On the boys’ side, Northview won with 59 points while Edgewood was second with 62 — 24 ahead of the Highlanders.
Terre Haute North senior Dylan Zeck won the race in 16:15.88.
Noah Nifong placed eighth (17:21.42) to pace Floyd. Also for the Highlanders: Luca Cirincione was 11th (17:27.05), Nathan Wheatley 15th (17:36.04), Reid Coleman 22nd (17:45.99), Braden McGuire 30th (17:58.84), Ethan Edwards 34th (18:10.10) and Hikari Shiga 43rd (18:20.76).
Additionally, Jeffersonville senior Bradley Owen placed 57th (18:55.06) while Larry Lucio was 87th (20:42.59).
On the girls’ side, Northview won with 40 points while Floyd Central finished with 201.
Edgewood senior Clara Crain won the race in 19:11.02.
Claudia Pearce placed 21st (21:28.4) to lead the Highlanders. Also for Floyd: Lucy Jenks was 37th (22:37.18), Olivia Metzger 47th (23:25.11), Mariana Maury 52nd (23:31.84), Avery Fuhrmann 73rd (24:51.23), Jenna Tracy 77th (24:57.96), Madison Hall 79th (25:10.9) and Georgia Atzinger 86th (25:37.28).
Jeff senior Arielle Phillips placed eighth (20:49.29) while Red Devils freshman Anabelle Hertweck finished 58th (23:48.86).
