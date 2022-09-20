MARENGO — Led by race winner Jessie McCoy, Charlestown took home the team title in Saturday’s Crawford County Invitational.
The senior covered the 5K course in 19:26.1 to pace the Pirates, who tallied 85 points. Evansville Reitz was second with 94 while Christian Academy (106), Borden (134), Northeast Dubois (135) and New Albany (139) rounded out the top six in the 15-team event.
Also for the Pirates, Kaylee Kinser placed eighth (21:16.6) and Jackie McCoy was ninth (21:17.6).
Freshman Hailey Hack finished seventh (21:04.7) to lead the third-place Warriors while sophomore Skyler Childress placed 17th (22:05.40) to pace the fourth-place Braves. Junior Lauren Clark finished 14th (21:48.70) for the Bulldogs.
Other Top 20 finishers from Clark County included Henryville senior Hannah Ramsey in 13th (21:44.20) and Silver Creek freshman Libby Kochert in 16th (21:54.1).
On the boys’ side, CAI junior Alexander Pinckney was the individual runner-up.
Evansville Reitz sophomore Jackson Nolan won the race in 16:19.5 while Pinckney wasn’t far behind in 16:24.7. New Albany’s Ben Jacobs finished fourth (17:08.0).
Led by Nolan, Reitz won the team title with 67 points. Perry Central was second with 82 while Silver Creek took third with 133. Additionally, New Albany placed sixth (157), Charlestown ninth (280), CAI 12th (331), Borden 14th (359) and Clarksville 17th (424).
For third-place Silver Creek, freshman Ryan Graham took 12th (17:45.0) and classmate Brady Day placed 13th (17:46.5).
Other area Top 30 finishers included New Albany senior Isaac Cooley in 15th (17:48.9), Henryville junior Karson Evans in 22nd (18:14.9), Borden senior Briar Weatherford in 24th (18:32.3), Charlestown junior Mason Oakley in 26th (18:35.9) and Silver Creek freshman Lukas Price in 28th (18:48.7).
CRAWFORD COUNTY INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Evansville Reitz 67, 2. Perry Central 82, 3. Silver Creek 133, 4. Orleans 138, 5. Springs Valley 144, 6. New Albany 157, 7. Northeast Dubois 178, 8. Heritage Hills 212, 9. Charlestown 280, 10. North Harrison 305, 11. Boonville 314, 12. Christian Academy 331, 13. Mt. Vernon 349, 14. Borden 359, 15. Mitchell 363, 16. Southridge 381, 17. Clarksville 424, 18. Crawford County 432.
Winner: Jackson Nolan (Ev. Reitz) 16:19.5.
CAI: 2. Alexander Pinckney 16:24.7; 67. Mason Taylor 20:23.6; 73. Gavin Taylor 20:40.1; 122. Jack Lutz 23:02.0; 152. Johnathan Stewart 26:36.1; 153. Eyan Braden 26:37.6; 162. David Riley Harper 36:08.4.
New Albany: 4. Ben Jacobs 17:08.0; 15. Isaac Cooley 17:48.9; 43. Jacob Evaldi 19:25.8; 51. Bryan Ramirez 19:56.1; 65. Clement Palmieri 20:22.8; 75. Isaiah Frazier 20:41.6; 79. Jake Brown 20:49.1; 88. Gregory Perez 21:10.7; 155. Carter Gammons 28:05.7.
Silver Creek: 12. Ryan Graham 17:45.0; 13. Brady Day 17:46.5; 28. Lukas Price 18:48.7; 47. Mac Rhodes 19:42.4; 49. Logan James 19:46.9; 57. Caleb Lucas 20:09.5; 86. Cade Beckingham 21:05.1; 135. Cale Wagner 23:41.0.
Henryville: 22. Karson Evans 18:14.9; 31. Keanu Wycoff 18:56.3; 34. Mason Tolliver 19:12.5; 157. Andy Williams 29:22.9.
Borden: 24. Briar Weatherford 18:32.3; 71. Devin Stull 20:34.6; 103. Mason Raes 22:01.3; 112. Isaac Lewis 22:29.3; 125. Gunner Jones 23:05.9; 126. JT Ray 23:08.8; 156. Talon Perron 28:21.7.
Charlestown: 26. Mason Oakley 18:35.9; 40. Wyatt Chisman 19:24.4; 41. Cameron Gemme 19:24.9; 99. Luke Hammond 21:49.6; 127. Cooper Lee 23:09.9; 130. Austin Tullis 23:22.4; 131. Colin Gemme 23:23.9; 140. Zach Helton 23:58.0.
Clarksville: 54. Kodah Mendlik 20:00.9; 102. Jacob Perissi 21:56.4; 109. Evan Carmichael 22:20.6; 115. Landon Radlein 22:37.5; 146. Garrett Skaggs 24:28.1.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 85, 2. Ev. Reitz 94, 3. CAI 106, 4. Borden 134, 5. NE Dubois 135, 6. New Albany 139, 7. Heritage Hills 170, 8. Boonville 183, 9. Mt. Vernon 222, 10. Perry Central 234, 11. Orleans 265, 12. Springs Valley 283, 13. North Harrison 301, 14. Mitchell 309, 15. Crawford County 403.
Winner: Jessie McCoy (Charlestown) 19:26.1.
Charlestown: 1. Jessie McCoy 19:26.1; 8. Kaylee Kinser 21:16.6; 9. Jackie McCoy 21:17.6; 26. Victoria Snyder 22:38.2; 62. Emma Faulkner 25:17.8; 66. Macie Rhoten 25:37.1; 77. Raelynn Rufer 27:04.8; 93. Maggie Rhoten 29:18.5; 102. Aiden Stewart 30:19.3.
CAI: 7. Hailey Hack 21:04.7; 22. Madelynn Lutz 22:22.9; 25. Anna Nash 22:35.0; 34. Madison Smith 23:19.0; 43. Adeline Oakley 23:51.1; 58. Katie Ammons 25:03.5.
New Albany: 14. Lauren Clark 21:48.7; 23. Lila Endres 22:28.8; 38. Priscilla Byrd 23:31.3; 40. Tyra Berry 23:35.4; 56. Mary Mingus 24:54.5; 67. Ellie Dablow 25:46.6; 79. Molly Neidiffer 27:08.6; 95. Tori Snider 29:27.2; 114. Ava Hayes 34:38.6.
Borden: 17. Skyler Childress 22:05.4; 20. Kaela Rose 22:16.5; 32. Jessie Condon 23:10.6; 57. Lexi Rose 24:59.2; 112. Cassie Saylor 34:21.8.
Henryville: 13. Hannah Ramsey 21:44.2.
Silver Creek: 16. Libby Kochert 21:54.1; 42. Meg Miller 23:50.5; 47. Keegan Caudill 24:08.8; 99. Rosey Keller 29:54.3.
Clarksville: 54. Kenzie Alexander 24:46.3.
NEW WASH BOYS PLACE 8TH
NORTH VERNON — The New Washington boys placed eighth in Jennings County’s Ray Gerkin Invitational on Saturday at Muscatatuck Park.
Roncalli took home the title in the 10-team event with 36 points. The host Panthers were second with 63 while Seymour, led by race winner Jude Bane (16:20.79), took third with 67. The Mustangs tallied 210.
Paul Giltner led the way for New Wash, placing 22nd (in a personal-best 18:27.39). Also for the Mustangs: Connor Shaffer was 60th (19:57.29), AJ Franklin 61st (20:04.58), Cohen Briles 64th (20:14.39), Kenny Sizemore 81st (21:24.63) and Kaleb Coomer 103rd (23:36.75).
On the girls’ side, Roncalli took the team title while Seymour junior Vivienne Siefker won the race in 19:30.04.
Sami Mattingly, the Mustangs’ lone runner, placed 78th (29:08.53).
