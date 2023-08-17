CORYDON — The New Washington boys and girls both finished second in Corydon Central's Hokum Karem on Wednesday.
The host Panthers took the took the team titles in both events.
On the boys' side, Corydon had three of the top six teams to tally six points. The Mustangs were second with 10 while South Central (11), Scottsburg (15) and Lanesville (20) rounded out the scoring.
Corydon's Kye Combs and Booker Lahue combined to win the race in 33 minutes, 41.41 seconds.
New Wash's Connor Shaffer and Paul Giltner were second in 33:43.45.
On the girls' side, Corydon swept the top five places en route to three points. The Mustangs were second with nine.
Lilli Pavey and Addi Applegate combined to win in 39:10.54.
New Washington's Remi Giltner and Braeanna Billups placed ninth.
New Wash will next run in Shelbyville's Small School Invite on Saturday.
CORYDON CENTRAL HOKUM KAREM
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 6, 2. New Washington 10, 3. South Central 11, 4. Scottsburg 15, 5. Lanesville 20.
Top 5: 1. Kye Combs-Booker Lahue (CC) 33:41.41; 2. Connor Shaffer-Paul Giltner (NW) 33:43.45; 3. Jadon Muncy-Connor Everhart (SCOT) 34:24.25; 4. Nolan Brown-Lane Laplant (SC) 34:51.11; 5. Sawyer Lewis-Isaac Hamilton (CC) 34:56.48. Others: 10. Larry Bell-AJ Franklin (NW) 41:38.48; 15. Ezekial Tucker-Miguel Hessig (NW) 48:16.10.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 3, 2. New Washington 9. Lanesville, Scottsburg, South Central NS.
Top 10: 1. Lilli Pavey-Addi Applegate (CC) 39:10.54; 2. Morgan Adams-Erika Valdivieso (CC) 42:20.42; 3. Cora Broom-Peri Leghart (CC) 44:41.28; 4. Katie Eve-Camille Coffman (CC) 45:18.03; 5. Haelley Shearer-Kynlee Mader (CC) 46:15.94; 6. Kaylee Chanley-Ava Schmelz (SC) 49:14.55; 7. Sophia Kirkman-Taylor Busick (SCOT) 51:54.75; 8. Allie Campbell-Ellie Schneider (L) 53:01.41; 9. Remi Giltner-Braeanna Billups (NW) 59:35.01; 10. Auro Glode-Alyssa Wheatley (NW) 1:00.21.01.
DAY, GRAHAM WIN AT BROWN COUNTY
NASHVILLE — Silver Creek sophomores Brady Day and Ryan Graham combined to finish first in Brown County's Early Bird Hokum Karem on Wednesday.
Led by Day and Graham, who finished in 15:55, the Dragons finished second.
Freshman Trey Smith and junior Boston Just combined to place 10th for the Dragons.
On the girls' side, Silver Creek sophomores Keegan Caudill and Libby Kochert combined to place eighth while freshman Caroline Baerenklau and senior Meg Miller took 10th.
