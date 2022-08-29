CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Stewart leads Floyd to Tiger Run title

LOUISVILLE — Led by race runner-up Kaitlyn Stewart, Floyd Central took home the team title at Saturday’s Tiger Run.
Chesney McPherson of Barren County (Ky.) crossed the finish line at Champions Park in 18 minutes, 23.88 seconds to win the annual 5,000-meter race that attracts some of the top talent in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
Stewart was second in 18:48.18. She was the first of five in the Top 20 for the Highlanders, who finished with 45 points. Corydon Central was second with 104 — two points ahead of Louisville’s Sacred Heart Academy. Providence placed 17th and New Albany 18th with team scores of 498. The time of the Bulldogs’ fastest finisher did not factor in that though.
Stewart was closely followed by teammates Savanna Liddle in eighth (19:23.25), Emerson Elliott in 14th (20:00.97), Hallie Mosier in 18th (20:06.68) and Ginger Atzinger in 19th (20:19.85). Also for the Highlanders, Bella Barnes took 27th (20:44.84) and Allie Main placed 50th (21:29.26).
Maci Hoskins paced the Providence contingent in 58th (21:52.88). Also for the Pioneers, Michelle Landeros was 101st (23:28.50), Elizabeth Applewhite 145th (24:59.05), Audrey Howell 184th (28:24.15) and Riley Yanez 185th (28:30.89).
Lauren Clark would’ve led the Bulldogs in 58th had her time registered, but it did not. Also for New Albany, Lila Endres was 85th (22:59.90), Tyra Berry 102nd (23:28.97), Ellie Dablow 151st (25:15.82), Mary Mingus 155th (25:24.90) and Molly Neidiffer 172nd (26:19.56).
In the boys’ race, Floyd Central’s Will Conway finished second overall.
Cooper Wasson of the Bluegrass United Home School team won in 15:03.39. Conway crossed the finish line in 15:06.70 — the fastest time for a runner from the Hoosier state so far this season according to Milesplit Indiana.
New Albany senior Aidan Lord took third in 15:24.70 while his twin brother Aaron placed seventh in 15:39.35.
Louisville’s St. Xavier captured the team title with 98 points. Central Kentucky Homeschool was second with 218 — five points ahead of Floyd Central. Louisville Trinity (226) and New Albany (255) rounded out the top five in the 31-team field.
Also for the Highlanders, Noah Nifong finished 17th (16:27.55), Luca Cirincione 46th (17:12.02), Reid Coleman 77th (17:44.97), Braden McGuire 97th (18:11.95) and Ethan Edwards 107th (18:22.42).
Also for the Bulldogs, Ben Jacobs was 29th (16:53.43), Isaac Cooley 90th (17:59.47), Jacob Evaldi 160th (19:11.56), Bryan Ramirez 192nd (20:10.27) and Isaiah Frazier 193rd (20:10.53).
Providence’s Drew Kelly finished 94th (18:09.05).
SILVER CREEK BOYS, CAI GIRLS WIN
SALEM — The Silver Creek boys and the Christian Academy girls took home the team titles at Saturday’s Salem Invitational.
On the boys’ side, the Dragons had five of the top seven finishers on their way to 22 points. Brownstown Central was second with 64 while Christian Academy took third with 111. Thanks to its fifth runner, New Washington edged Scottsburg for fourth.
Christian Academy’s Alexander Pinckney was the overall winner. He covered the 5,000-meter course in 16:59. He was followed by Creek’s Ryan Graham (18:19), Brady Day (18:24) and Mac Rhodes (18:49). Also for the Dragons, Boston Just was sixth (18:56) and Lukas Price seventh (19:04).
New Washington’s Paul Giltner was the next area finisher in ninth (19:17).
Kodah Mendlik was Clarksville’s top finisher in 24th (20:50).
On the girls’ side, the Warriors edged Austin 41-44 on the strength of four finishers in the Top 10. Silver Creek was third with 64 points.
The Eagles were led by race winner Hailey Webster, who came across the finish line in 21:42.
Hailey Hack took third (22:09) to lead the way for CAI. Also for the Warriors, Madelynn Lutz placed eighth (23:21), Madison Smith ninth (23:22), Anna Nash 10th (23:37) and Adeline Oakley 26th (27:50).
The third-place Dragons were led by runner-up Libby Kochert, who was second in 22:04. Also for Creek, Bella Scott was 11th (23:46) and Keegan Caudill 13th (24:14).
New Washington’s Kaidin James finished 15th (24:21).
.
SALEM INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 22, 2. Brownstown Central 64, 3. Christian Academy 111, 4. New Washington 117, 5. Scottsburg 117, 6. Mitchell 129, 7. Crothersville 158, 8. Paoli 200.
Top 5: 1. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 16:59, 2. Ryan Graham (SC) 18:19, 3. Brady Day (SC) 18:24, 4. Mac Rhodes (SC) 18:49, 5. Shane Ratliff (BC) 18:51.
SC finishers: 2. Graham 18:19, 3. Day 18:24, 4. Rhodes 18:49, 6. Boston Just 18:56, 7. Lukas Price 19:04, 15. David Baggett 19:55, 23. Caleb Lucas 20:47, 29. Logan James 21:07, 39. Cade Beckingham 22:20, 51. Zach Yost 24:02, 61. Cale Wagner 27:13.
CAI finishers: 1. Pinckney 16:59, 28. Gavin Taylor 21:06, 35. Mason Taylor 21:40, 42. Terry McDonald 22:25, 56. Jack Lutz 24:59, 67. Eyan Braden 30:09, 71. Stewart Harper 45:45.
New Wash finishers: 9. Paul Giltner 19:17, 30. AJ Franklin 21:12, 36. Connor Shaffer 22:08, 41. Daniel Burker 22:25, 53. Kenny Sizemore 24:41, 55. Kalob Commer 24:55.
Clarksville finishers: 24. Kodah Mendlik 20:50; 37. Jacob Perissi 22:12; 49. Landon Radlein 23:33; 60. Evan Carmichael 26:01.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Christian Academy 41, 2. Austin 44, 3. Silver Creek 64, 4. Brownstown 91, 5. Mitchell 104.
Top 5: 1. Hailey Webster (A) 21:42; 2. Libby Kochert (SC) 22:04; 3. Hailey Hack (CAI) 22:09; 4. Megan Hall (A) 22:10; 5. Cadence Taylor (Madison) 22:23.
CAI finishers: 3. Hack 22:09; 8. Madelynn Lutz 23:21; 9. Madison Smith 23:22; 10. Anna Nash 23:37; 26. Adeline Oakley 27:50; 28. Katie Ammons 28:03; 47. Kate White 33:53.
Silver Creek finishers: 2. Kochert 22:04; 11. Bella Scott 23:46; 13. Keegan Caudill 24:14; 21. Meg Miller 25:49; 39. Rosey Keller 30:32.
New Washington finishers: 15. Kaidin James 24:21; 36. Sami Mattingly 30:07.