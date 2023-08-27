BUCKNER, Ky. — Kaitlyn Stewart took the Tiger by the tail Saturday.
The Floyd Central senior won the girls' race in Louisville St. Xavier's annual Tiger Run. Last year's runner-up covered the 5,000-meter course in Oldham County in 18 minutes, 16.68 seconds — almost 26 seconds faster than runner-up Bailee Montgomery of Louisville's DuPont Manual.
Led by Stewart, the Highlanders finished fourth in the team race. Louisville Assumption, which had four of the Top 15 finishers in the race, took home the team title with 51 points. Louisville DuPont Manual was second (62) while North Oldham (Ky.) was third with 115 — 16 points ahead of Floyd. Oldham County (Ky.) finished fifth among the 19 teams with 135 points. Silver Creek, which only fielded four runners, had an incomplete team.
Also for the Highlanders, senior Ginger Atzinger placed 18th, freshman Adeline Shultz 38th and sophomore Bella Barnes 49th while freshmen Emma Campbell and Kara Walter were 52nd and 53rd respectively.
Silver Creek sophomore Libby Kochert finished 54th.
On the boys' side, Floyd Central finished second in the team race.
Louisville Trinity took the team title with 83 points — 45 points better than the runner-up Highlanders. Louisville DuPont Manual took third (165) while Louisville St. Xavier finished fourth (170) and Louisville Eastern fifth (207) in the 24-team event. Silver Creek took ninth (287).
Thomas Nelson (Ky.) junior Riku Sugie won the race in 16:00.31.
Floyd's Luca Cirincione finished fifth (16:25.87) overall while teammate Noah Nifong placed eighth (16:29.04). Also for the Highlanders, Reid Coleman placed 32nd, Ethan Edwards 40th and Braden McGuire 61st.
Sophomores Brady Day finished 24th (17:14.41) and Ryan Graham (17:35.50) 39th to lead the ninth-place Dragons. Also for Silver Creek, freshman Trey Smith was 67th, junior Glenn Just 101st and sophomore Logan James 105th.
.
TIGER RUN
Saturday at Oldham County
BOYS
Top 5 team scores: 1. Louisville Trinity 83, 2. Floyd Central 128, 3. Louisville DuPont Manual 165, 4. Louisville St. Xavier 170, 5. Louisville Eastern 207. Other: 9. Silver Creek 287.
Winner: Riku Sugie (Thomas Nelson) 16:00.31.
Floyd Central: 5. Luca Cirincione 16:25.87; 8. Noah Nifong 16:29.04; 32. Reid Coleman 17:23.44; 40. Ethan Edwards 17:35.81; 61. Braden McGuire 17:53.22; 128. Miles Elrod 19:39.14; 220. Owen Cassady 29:10.77.
Silver Creek: 24. Brady Day 17:14.41; 39. Ryan Graham 17:35.50; 67. Trey Smith 18:03.40; 101. Glenn Just 18:55.11; 105. Logan James 19:03.08; 146. Alex Smith 20:09.20; 191. Lucas Dognaux 21:49.49; 217. Cale Wagner 26:23.34.
GIRLS
Top 5 team scores: 1. Louisville Assumption 51, 2. Louisville DuPont Manual 62, 3. North Oldham (Ky.) 115, 4. Floyd Central 131, 5. Oldham County (Ky.) 135.
Winner: Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 18:16.68.
Floyd Central: 1. Stewart 18:16.68; 18. Ginger Atzinger 20:08.99; 38. Adeline Shultz 21:17.69; 49. Bella Barnes 21:49.78; 52. Emma Campbell 21:53.59; 53. Kara Walter 21:53.59; 80. Lucy Jenks 23:20.99; 81. Claudia Pearce 23:23.20; 84. Sophie Brillhart 23:28.86;
Silver Creek: 54. Libby Kochert 22:00.20; 92. Ada Baerenklau 23:41.58; 108. Meg Miller 24:32.75; 128. Keegan Caudill 25:35.42.
.
PINCKNEY WINS AT SALEM
SALEM — Christian Academy's Alexander Pinckney finished first in the Salem Invitational for the second straight year Saturday.
The senior covered the 5K course in 17:03.
Brownstown Central, which had five finishers among the top 15, took home the team title with 42 points. New Washington was second with 77, one point ahead of the Warriors. Crothersville (110) and Salem (112) rounded out the top-five while Clarksville fielded an incomplete squad.
The runner-up Mustangs had three top 10 finishers in thanks to Paul Giltner in seventh (18:44), Connor Shaffer in eighth (19:56) and Cohen Briles in 10th (20:21). Also for the Mustangs, Larry Bell and A.J. Franklin finished 37th and 38th respectively.
In addition to Pinckney, Lincoln Birke placed 12th, Gavin taylor 13th, Mason Taylor 30th and Johnathan Stewart 45 for CAI.
The Generals were led by Kodah Mendlik and Evan Carmichael in 23rd and 24th respectively.
On the girls' side, the Warriors finished second. CAI was led by Madelynn Lutz in fifth, Anna Nash in eighth and Adeline Oakley in 17th.
.
SALEM INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Brownstown Central 42, 2. New Washington 77, 3. Christian Academy 78, 4. Crothersville 110, 5. Salem 112, 6. North Harrison 115, 7. Scottsburg 135. Austin, Clarksville, Mitchell, Paoli, Trinity Lutheran INC.
Winner: Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 17:03.
New Washington: 7. Paul Giltner 18:44; 8. Connor Shaffer 19:56; 10. Cohen Briles 20:21; 37. Larry Bell 23:58; 38. A.J. Franklin 24:15; 47. Kalob Coomer 26:33; 49. Miguel Hessig 27:50.
CAI: 1. Pinckney 17:03; 12. Lincoln Birke 20:35; 13. Gavin Taylor 20:43; 30. Mason Taylor 22:46; 45. Johnathan Stewart 26:22; 50. Riley Harper 28:05.
Clarksville: 23. Kodah Mendlik 21:40; 24. Evan Carmichael 21:46; 44. Jacob Perissi 26:18; 56. Andy Ngo 32:31.
.
BULLDOG BOYS FINISH 14TH
EVANSVILLE — The New Albany boys finished 14th in Saturday's Dennis Bays Warrior Invitational at Angel Mounds, site of a new IHSAA regional.
Columbus North edged Bloomington North 55-56 for the team title. Bloomington South (111), Castle (139) and Edgewood (162) rounded out the top-five in the 28-team event. The Bulldogs tallied 398 points.
North sophomore Jacob Mitchell won the race in 15:56.3.
Carter Lord and Jacob Evaldi finished 67th and 69th, respectively, to lead New Albany. Also for the Bulldogs, Isaiah Frazier was 104th, William Mikels 107th and Cruz Anderson 110th.
On the girls' side, Bloomington South won the team title behind the 1-2 finish of sophomore Aurelia Martogilo and freshman Lexi Kollbaum. Martogilo finished first in 19:19.40.
South edged Columbus North 72-73 for the team title. Tell City took third (148), Edgewood fourth (166) and Barr-Reeve fifth (198) in the 26-team event. The Bulldogs tallied 500 points.
New Albany was led by freshman Skylar French in 66th and junior Molly Neidiffer in 80th.
.
DENNIS BAYS WARRIOR INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Top 5 team scores: 1. Columbus North 55, 2. Bloomington North 56, 3. Bloomington South 111, 4. Castle 139, 5. Edgewood 162. Other: 14. New Albany 398.
Winner: Jacob Mitchell (BN) 15:56.30.
New Albany: 67. Carter Lord 18:14.40; 69. Jacob Evaldi 18:14.70; 104. Isaiah Frazier 19:07.60; 107. William Mikels 19:09.30; 110. Cruz Anderson 19:14.90; 128. Gregory Perez 19:44.30; 140. Garrison Hentrup 20:01.20; 184. Bryan Ramirez 21:03.90; 189. Alexander Archibald 21:13.40. 227. Jake Brown 22:21.00; 249. Jackson Baker-Simmons 23:13.80.
GIRLS
Top 5 team scores: 1. Bloomington South 72, 2. Columbus North 73, 3. Tell City 148, 4. Edgewood 166, 5. Barr-Reeve 198. Other: 18. New Albany 500.
Winner: Aurelia Martoglio (BS) 19:19.40.
New Albany: 66. Skylar French 23:40.40; 80. Molly Neidiffer 23:59.40; 163. Lilly Archer 27:27.60; 164. Mary Mingus 27:31.40; 173. Ellie Dablow 27:40.20; 192. Ava Hayes 28:50.60; 214. Tori Snider 30:59.10.
