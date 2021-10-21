Three area teams and a dozen local individuals will try to earn spots in the IHSAA State Finals on Saturday.
The Floyd Central boys and girls, as well as the New Albany boys, along with 12 individuals will compete in the Brown County Semistate, which is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. at Eagle Park.
The top six teams, as well as the top 10 individuals on non-advancing squads, will qualify for next Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals.
In the girls’ race, the third-ranked Highlanders could challenge No. 1 Columbus North for the team title. Floyd, which is coming off its 10th straight sectional title and sixth consecutive regional championship, will try for its first semistate crown since 1996.
On the boys’ side, the 21st-ranked Highlanders will vie for a trip to state against a talented field that is topped by No. 1 Columbus North. Floyd Central, which is coming off its fourth straight regional title, finished second to the Bull Dogs at last year’s meet.
Meanwhile New Albany junior twins Aaron and Aidan Lord, who were 25th and 58th here last year, hope to qualify for state as individuals.
