CROSS COUNTRY: Runners to watch heading into the postseason

The postseason begins Saturday for runners at 32 sites around the states.
Local teams will compete in sectionals at Austin and Crawford County.
The Charlestown girls won their first-ever sectional title last year, they’ll go for two in a row at Austin, where races are slated to go off at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Henryville, Jeffersonville, New Washington and Silver Creek will also run there.
At Crawford the Floyd Central boys, who are ranked eighth in the state, will attempt to win their third straight title. Meanwhile the Highlander girls, who are rated 12th in the state, will try to take home their ninth consecutive trophy. Also running at Marengo, where races are scheduled to go off at 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., will be Borden, Christian Academy, Clarksville, New Albany and Providence.
With that in mind let’s take a look at what runners to watch this Saturday, and beyond.
WILL CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The freshman has had a strong first season for the Highlanders.
In his first 5K, Conway took third — behind teammates Weston Naville and Hunter Griffin — in Gibson Southern’s Titan Invitational. He followed that up with a seventh in Bedford North Lawrence’s Ted Fox Invitational, a 20th in the Class AA section of Columbus North’s Rick Weinheimer Classic and a team-best 12th — in a season-best 16 minutes, 5.50 seconds — in the Louisville Trinity Invitational. Then, last Saturday he finished fourth in the Hoosier Hills Conference meet.
HUNTER GRIFFIN, FLOYD CENTRAL
As a junior, Griffin finished third at the Crawford County Sectional, a team-best sixth at the Crawford County Regional and a team-high eighth at the Brown County Semistate on his way to being named the NTSPY Runner of the Year.
He has continued to build off of that momentum in his senior season. He was second (behind Naville) in the Titan Invite; third in the Ted Fox Invitational; sixth in Columbus North’s Rick Weinheimer Classic — where he ran a season-best 15:46.50 — and a team-best 12th in the elite division of the Brown County Eagle Classic. Last Saturday, Griffin finished second, about three seconds behind Jennings County’s Gavin Hendrix, in the HHC meet.
GAVIN JUST, BORDEN
As a junior, Just finished 11th at sectional and 23rd at regional.
He started his senior season off strong, teaming with Lody Cheatham to win Silver Creek’s Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem. He followed that up by taking third in the Class A race of Brown County’s Eagle Classic in September. Along the way he won the Eastern Invitational and was runner-up in the Dragon Invitational.
Last Saturday, Just took third at the Southern Athletic Conference meet.
AARON LORD, NEW ALBANY
As a freshman, Lord finished 14th at sectional, 25th at regional and 64th at semistate.
He’s continued to progress in his sophomore season. He finished fifth in Gibson Southern’s Titan Invite, was 21st in the AA race of the Weinheimer Classic, was 42nd in the elite division of Brown County’s Eagle Classic and took sixth in Shelbyville’s Golden Bear Invitational. Last Saturday, Lord took third in the HHC meet, finishing in a season-best 16:00.65.
WESTON NAVILLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
As a sophomore, Naville didn’t run in the sectional, regional or semistate, but did in the IHSAA State Finals for the Highlanders.
He’s taken a big step forward as a junior. Naville begin the season by winning Gibson Southern’s Titan Invitational. He was second in the Ted Fox Invitational, 12th in the Weinheimer Classic — where he ran a season-best 15:56.80 — and 13th at the Trinity Invitational. Last Saturday, Naville finished fifth in the HHC meet.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Borden junior Lody Cheatham, Floyd Central senior Nicholas Gordon, Floyd Central junior Adam Heitz, Providence junior Ben Kelly, New Albany sophomore Aidan Lord, Floyd Central senior Justin McWilliams, Floyd Central junior Mitchel Meier, Christian Academy freshman Alexander Pinckney
.
GIRLS
JAYDON CIRINCIONE, FLOYD CENTRAL
Last year, as a sophomore, Cirincione finished fifth at sectional and 37th at semistate.
She has taken the next step in her junior season. She won the Titan Invitational at Gibson Southern, was fourth in the AA race in the Weinheimer Classic (where she ran a season-best 18:42.60), 11th in the elite division of the Eagle Classic, seventh in the Valkyrie Invitational and third in the Ted Fox Invite. Last Saturday, she won the HHC meet in 18:47.11.
MACI HOSKINS, PROVIDENCE
As a freshman, Hoskins finished eighth at sectional and 20th at regional.
She has picked up where she left off in her sophomore season. She finished fifth in the Titan Invitational (behind four Floyd runners), sixth in the A race at the Weinheimer Classic (where she ran a season-best 19:20.20), 37th overall in the Eagle Classic and 28th in the Valkyrie Invitational.
Last Saturday, she finished 37th in the Nike Valley Twilight on the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course — where the IHSAA State Finals are run — in Terre Haute.
SAVANNA LIDDLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
As a freshman, Liddle finished fourth at sectional, sixth at regional and 39th at semistate.
She’s continued to make strides in her sophomore year. She started her season by combining with teammate Kaitlyn Stewart to win the Kingery Hokum Karem. She’s continued to roll along since then, finishing second (behind Cirincione) in the Titan Invite, seventh in the AA race in the Weinheimer Classic (where she ran a season-best 18:55.80), 25th in the Brown County Eagle Classic, 11th in the Valkyrie Invitational and eighth in the Ted Fox Invite. Last Saturday, she was second to Cirincione in the HHC meet.
KAYLIE MAGALLANES, BORDEN
As a junior, Magallanes was 14th at sectional, 24th at regional and 84th at semistate.
She started her senior season with a sixth-place finish in the Braves’ Warpath Invitational before following that up with a ninth in the Jeremy Wright Memorial Small School Invitational and a seventh in the Class A race of the Eagle Classic. She finished the regular season with a trio of second-place finishes, in the
Eastern and Dragon invitationals as well as last Saturday’s Southern Athletic Conference meet.
KAITLYN STEWART, FLOYD CENTRAL
Stewart has enjoyed a very solid freshman season.
She finished third (behind Cirincione and Liddle) in the Titan Invitational, 11th in the AA race in the Weinheimer Classic (where she ran a season-best 19:09.80), 27th in the Eagle Classic, 17th in the Valkyrie Invitational and 10th at the Ted Fox Invite. Last Saturday, Stewart finished fourth in the HHC meet.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Floyd Central senior Sydney Baxter; Floyd Central senior Natalie Clare; Charlestown sophomore Laney Hawkins; Charlestown freshman Kaylee Kinser; Charelstown sophomore Jackie McCoy.