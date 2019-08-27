SELLERSBURG — In the first Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem without the race’s namesake, it seemed only fitting that a Silver Creek duo won one of the races.
Sophomore Isabel Odle and freshman Kenzie Wesley finished first in Tuesday’s two-person girls’ relay at the Silver Creek Primary School.
“As we did our team huddle before the race we all just said we’re here for Coach Kingery, this is all for him, everything we do,” Odle said of the long-time Dragons coach who died last November following a bicycle accident. “It just felt good to win it for us, and for him.”
Olde and Wesley, who each ran a mile three times, combined to finish in 39 minutes flat.
Charlestown, however, edged the Dragons 20-23 for the team title. Borden was third with 34.
Wesley broke out to an early lead shortly after the start. She and Odle never looked back.
“It felt pretty good,” Wesley said. “I got tired, but I kept pushing through for me and Isabel to win.”
“It got really hot for our race, but we pushed through as a team together,” Odle added.
Ashley Wright and Skylar Cochran finished in second to pace the victorious Pirates.
Kaylie Magallanes and Joy Coffman finished fifth to lead the Braves.
On the boys' side, the Eastern tandem of Uriah Guthrie and Rhett Pennington won with a combined time of 30:45.
Meanwhile Austin, which had three of the top five finishing pairs, took home the team title with 11 points. The Musketeers were second with 24, three points ahead of third-place Borden. Henryville (46) and Silver Creek (51) rounded out the top five.
On the boys’ side, Gavin Just and Sterling Mikel teamed up for a third-place finish for Borden while Jake Youell and Caleb Lehaceanu placed sixth to pace the Hornets.
