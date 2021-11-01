TERRE HAUTE — Led by All-State performances from Kaitlyn Stewart and Weston Naville, the Floyd Central girls finished ninth and the boys 11th, respectively, at Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals.
On the girls’ side, Columbus North won its second state title with 79 points — 13 better than runner-up Carmel. Chesterton took third (221), Hamilton Southeastern fourth (232) and Noblesville fifth (254). The Highlanders, who entered ranked second in the state, scored 269 to place ninth.
Chatard junior Lily Cridge won the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 32.7 seconds — the sixth-fastest time in state history — at the muddy and wet LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
Stewart, a sophomore, took 20th overall, in 19:11.0, to pace Floyd Central and achieve All-State status (which encompasses the Top 25). Also for the Highlanders, junior Savanna Liddle finished 50th (19:43.1), sophomore Emerson Elliott 80th (20:06.0), senior Jaydon Cirincione 102nd (20:19.9) and junior Hallie Mosier 143rd (21:01.4) to round out the team’s score.
“As always, I was very proud of all our girls at the State Finals Saturday,” Floyd coach Carl Hook said. “Their effort was outstanding and that’s how we measure their success. Kaitlyn Stewart had a great race, finishing 20th and (making) All-State. That’s so hard to accomplish. Indiana has one of the toughest state meets, so getting a Top 10 finish was nice for our program.
“We sadly say goodbye to five seniors that have been amazing ‘Superchicks’ for four years! Meredith Bielefeld, Megan Carey, Jaydon Cirincione, Kylee Lewellen and Vanessa Seymour will be missed!”
Providence junior Maci Hoskins, making her second straight appearance in the state finals as an individual, took 200th (23:20.2).
On the boys’ side, Brebeuf won its first state title with 78 points. The Braves had finished third each of the past two seasons.
Hamilton Southeastern was second (117), Columbus North third (136), Fishers fourth (142) and Carmel fifth (157). Floyd Central finished 11th (323).
Columbus North senior Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff won the race in 15:22.6, a little more than one second ahead of the reigning state champion, Angola’s Izaiah Steury (15:23.8).
The Highlanders were led by Naville, who took 23rd (16:15.5). Also for Floyd, sophomore Will Conway finished 46th (16:29.5), senior Mitchel Meier was 78th (16:42.9), freshman Noah Nifong placed 130th (17:22.0) while junior Nathan Wheatley was 167th (17:47.8) to round out the team’s score.
Also running as individuals, New Albany juniors Aaron and Aidan Lord finished 52nd (16:32.9) and 108th (17:07.3) respectively.
IHSAA STATE FINALS Saturday at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course BOYS
Team scores: 1. Brebeuf 78, 2. Hamilton Southeastern 117, 3. Columbus North 136, 4. Fishers 142, 5. Carmel 157, 6. Center Grove 164, 7. Zionsville 263, 8. Northridge 288, 9. Noblesville 299, 10. Goshen 301. Other: 11. Floyd Central 323.
Top 10 finishers: 1. Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (CN) 15:22.6; 2. Izaiah Steury (Angola) 15:23.8; 3. Krishna Thirunavukkarasu (Brebeuf) 15:26.3; 4. Kole Mathison (Carmel) 15:37.2; 5. Abram Eckman (Jasper) 15:43.4; 6. Cole Raymond (LaPorte) 15:49.2; 7. Charlie Schuman (Carmel) 15:49.8; 8. Jack Moore (Northridge) 15:50.1; 9. Spenser Wolf (Forest Park) 15:58.5; 10. Kai Connor (Westfield) 15:59.4.
Floyd Central finishers: 23. Weston Naville 16:15.5; 46. Will Conway 16:29.5; 78. Mitchel Meier 16:42.9; 130. Noah Nifong 17:22.0; 167. Nathan Wheatley 17:47.8; 175. Luca Cirincione 17:56.2; 176. Adam Heitz 17:57.4.
New Albany finishers: 52. Aaron Lord 16:32.9; 108. Aidan Lord 17:07.3.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 79, 2. Carmel 92, 3. Chesterton 221, 4. Hamilton SE 232, 5. Noblesville 254, 6. Homestead 255, 7. Franklin Central 266, 8. Westfield 267, 9. Floyd Central 269, 10. FW Carroll 271.
Top 10 finishers: 1. Lily Cridge (Chatard) 17:32.7; 2. Nicki Southerland (Delta) 18:03.6; 3. Sophia Kennedy (Park Tudor) 18:06.5; 4. Gretchen Farley 18:15.1; 5. Addison Knoblauch (Homestead) 18:18.0; 6. Karina James (Lowell) 18:30.5; 7. Addison Wiley (Huntington North) 18:40.2; 8. Lily Baker (Columbus North) 18:42.5; 9. Lillan Zelasko (New Prairie) 18:44.0; 10. Alivia Romanluk (Carmel) 18:45.1.
Floyd Central finishers: 20. Kaitlyn Stewart 19:11.0; 50. Savanna Liddle 19:43.1; 80. Emerson Elliott 20:06.0; 102. Jaydon Cirincione 20:19.9; 143. Hallie Mosier 21:01.4; 182. Alice Main 22:03.7; 187. Meredith Bielefeld 22:09.0.
Providence finisher: 200. Maci Hoskins 23:20.2.
