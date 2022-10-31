CROSS COUNTRY: Three locals achieve All-State honors

TERRE HAUTE — Aaron Lord, Noah Nifong and Savanna Liddle earned All-State honors thanks to their performances at Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals.
Lord, a New Albany senior, and Nifong, a Floyd Central sophomore, placed 10th and 25th, respectively, in the boys’ race. Meanwhile Liddle, a Floyd senior, took 23rd in the girls’ race to account for the best finishes of local runners. The Top 25 finishers earned All-State status.
As expected, Carmel senior Kole Mathison won the boys’ race. He covered the 5,000-meter Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in 15 minutes, 2.8 seconds — the third-fastest time in the state finals there.
Mathison’s teammate, Tony Provenzano, edged Brebeuf’s Cameron Todd in a photo finish for second as both juniors came across in 15:11.2. Center Grove senior Ty Garrett (15:31.6) and Brebeuf senior Matteo Rosio (15:32.4) rounded out the top five.
Lord wasn’t far behind in 15:36.5. His finish is the second-best for a New Albany boy at the state meet. Lord’s twin brother, Aidan, who was one of the top-seeded runners coming in, became injured during the race and had to drop out.
Led by Mathison and Provenzano, the Greyhounds edged Zionsville 103-106 to win their 17th state title. It was the second-closest margin of victory in state history (behind only Floyd Central’s two-point triumph over Portage in 1991). Center Grove (143), Columbus North (157) and Noblesville (166) rounded out the top five. Floyd Central finished 12th with 328.
Nifong came across the line in 15:57.1 to lead the Highlanders. It was a big improvement from the finish to his freshman season, when he placed 130th in the state meet.
Also for Floyd, Nifong’s classmate, Luca Cirincione, finished 57th (16:24.1) and junior Will Conway placed 76th (16:35.5). Senior Nathan Wheatley took 104th (16:51.4) and junior Reid Coleman 189th (18:18.5) to round out the Highlanders’ scorers.
Additionally, Providence senior Ben Kelly finished 60th (16:26.4) in his final race.
On the girls’ side, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard senior Lily Cridge repeated as the individual state champion. She covered the 5K course in 17:14.6 — the third-fastest time in state finals history at LaVern.
Delta junior Nicki Southerland was second (17:17.5) while Park Tudor senior Sophia Kennedy (17:24.4), Columbus North senior Julia Kiesler (17:36.4) and Park Tudor senior Gretchen Farley (17:58.4) rounded out the top five. In an especially speedy race, Cridge, Southerland, Kennedy and Kiesler posted four of the 10 fastest-times in course history.
Noblesville, which had all five of its top finishers between 28th and 44th, tallied 122 points to capture its first state title. Defending champ Columbus North was second (153) while Carmel (176), Homestead (187) and Indianapolis North Central (198) rounded out the top five. Penn was sixth (233) and Valparaiso seventh (248) while Fort Wayne Concordia edged the Highlanders 274-275 for eighth.
Liddle came across the finish line in 18:49.7 to lead the Floyd Central contingent.
“Savanna ran the best race of her career,” Highlanders head coach, and Savanna’s father, Jeff Liddle said.
With her finish, Liddle also earns a spot on the Indiana All-Star team. The top 12 senior finishers at the state meet make the squad, which will compete against four other states in the Mid-East Meet of Champions in Kettering, Ohio on Nov. 19.
Floyd junior Kaitlyn Stewart narrowly missed her second straight top 25 finish by coming across in 27th (18:52.1).
“She still ran well,” Liddle said of Stewart, before adding. “I’m very proud of the girls’ effort today and we will miss our three seniors (Liddle, Hallie Mosier and Allie Main) that competed today.”
Junior Emerson Elliott placed 88th (19:54.3), junior Ginger Atzinger was 129th (20:19.5) and Mosier 130th (20:20.5) to round out the Highlanders’ scorers.
“All seven Superchicks gave unbelievable effort,” Liddle said. “One reason I know this is because some were throwing up in the finish chute at the finish line, and none of them were sick.”
Additionally, Charlestown senior Jessie McCoy finished 68th in 19:38.6 in the final race of her career.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
BOYS
Top 10 team scores: 1. Carmel 103, 2. Zionsville 106, 3. Center Grove 143, 4. Columbus North 157, 5. Noblesville 166, 6. Fishers 224, 7. Bloomington North 265, 8. Northridge 267, 9. Chesterton 304, 10. Franklin Central 322. Other: 12. Floyd Central 328.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Kole Mathison (Carmel) 15:02.8; 2. Tony Provenzano (Carmel) 15:11.2; 3. Cameron Todd (Brebeuf) 15:11.2; 4. Ty Garrett (Center Grove) 15:31.6; 5. Matteo Rosio (Brebeuf) 15:32.4; 6. Asher Propst (Noblesville) 15:33.7; 7. Nate Killeen (North Central) 15:34.7; 8. Brayden Henkle (Franklin Central) 15:35.6; 9. William Bauschke (Mishawaka) 15:36.3; 10. Aaron Lord (New Albany) 15:36.5.
Floyd Central finishers: 25. Noah Nifong 15:57.1; 57. Luca Cirincione 16:24.1; 76. Will Conway 16:35.5; 104. Nathan Wheatley 16:51.4; 189. Reid Coleman 18:18.5; 191. Braden McGuire 18:26.4; 198. Ethan Edwards 18:47.8.
Providence finisher: 60. Ben Kelly 16:26.4.
GIRLS
Top 10 team scores: 1. Noblesville 122, 2. Columbus North 153, 3. Carmel 176, 4. Homestead 187, 5. North Central 198, 6. Penn 233, 7. Valparaiso 248, 8. FW Concordia 274, 9. Floyd Central 275, 10. Zionsville 278.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Lily Cridge (Bishop Chatard) 17:14.6; 2. Nicki Southerland (Delta) 17:17.5; 3. Sophia Kennedy (Park Tudor) 17:24.4; 4. Julia Kiesler (Columbus North) 17:36.4; 5. Gretchen Farley (Park Tudor) 17:58.4; 6. Bridget Gallagher (Guerin Catholic) 17:59.8; 7. Josefina Knoblauch (Homestead) 18:05.2; 8. Lily Baker (Columbus North) 18:07.5; 9. Julia Score (Chatard) 18:17.9; 10. Heidi Meade (Princeton) 18:18.2.
Floyd Central finishers: 23. Savanna Liddle 18:49.7; 27. Kaitlyn Stewart 18:52.1; 88. Emerson Elliott 19:54.3; 129. Ginger Atzinger 20:19.5; 130. Hallie Mosier 20:20.5; 148. Isabella Barnes 20:42.0; 178. Allie Main 21:22.5.
Charlestown finisher: 68. Jessie McCoy 19:38.6.