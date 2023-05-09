FILE - Louisville coach Denny Crum yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal game against LSU at Reunion Arena, Saturday, March 29, 1986, Dallas, Texas. Denny Crum, who won two NCAA men’s basketball championships and built Louisville into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023. He was 86. (AP Photo/David Longstreath, File)