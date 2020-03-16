The 146th Kentucky Derby will be postponed until September, according to multiple published reports Monday night, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Derby will be moved to Sept. 5, the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend.
It will mark the first time that the Run for the Roses will not take place on the first Saturday in May since 1945, when it was delayed until June due to World War II.
The Kentucky Oaks will also be postponed until September.
Monday afternoon Churchill Downs Incorporated released a statement saying that a major announcement "regarding the timing" of the 146th Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby would be released at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile the coronavirus continued to claim victims in the sports landscape Monday.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that it was canceling the spring sports season effective immediately.
“All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said in a press release. “However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”
That, of course, is bad news for the baseball, softball and men's and women's tennis at IU Southeast.
"My heart hurts for our @IUSAthletics spring sport student-athletes, especially the seniors. I know we will do everything we can to make sure they get the senior exp. they deserve when this passes. Health & safety first! #Grenadiers4Life," IUS athletic director Joe Glover tweeted Monday.
It is especially disappointing for the Grenadier baseball and softball teams, both of which were off to blazing starts to their seasons.
The baseball team will finish its season with an 18-1 record. The Grenadiers were ranked 12th in last week's national coaches poll.
The softball squad, meanwhile, was off to an equally impressive start with a 19-2-1 record.
The NAIA, however, did announce that "no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition."
"Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent," the organization announced.
Also Monday, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced it was canceling all its spring sport seasons as well.
Several former high school athletes from this area compete at the NAIA and NJCAA levels.
