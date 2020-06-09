Don Poole, the long-time Jeffersonville baseball coach, has passed away.
Poole went 519-209 in his 27-year coaching career, 17 of which were at Jeff. He guided the Red Devils to Final Four trips in 1973, 1980 and 1984. The Jeffersonville field bears his name.
Poole was inducted into the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame in 1990.
Today we lost a legend at Jeffersonville high school.Former Jeffersonville baseball coach Don Poole passed away this morning, with his family by his side.The life’s he’s impacted in the community as a coach and leader are unmatched.Rest In Peace 🙏 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QnREtVkWE6— WJHI Jeffersonville (@RedDevils_WJHI) June 9, 2020
