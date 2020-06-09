John Schnatter Stadium Groundbreaking-4.jpg

Don Poole and wife, Dorothy, react as he is recognized for his successful career as head coach for 17 years at Jeffersonville High School. 

 STAFF PHOTO BY TYLER STEWART

Don Poole, the long-time Jeffersonville baseball coach, has passed away. 

Poole went 519-209 in his 27-year coaching career, 17 of which were at Jeff. He guided the Red Devils to Final Four trips in 1973, 1980 and 1984. The Jeffersonville field bears his name. 

Poole was inducted into the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame in 1990. 

This story will be updated.  

