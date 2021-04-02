Dragons hope to hoist 2nd state title

CLASS 3A STATE FINAL AT A GLANCE

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Silver Creek (24-4) vs. Leo (24-4), 5 p.m. today

LEO LIONS

2020-21 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Result

Nov. 28 at Fort Wayne South, W 66-56

Dec. 2 FW Wayne, W 49-39

Dec. 4 FW Snider, W 91-84 (OT)

Dec. 8 FW Luers, W 57-51

Dec. 19 Shenandoah, W 59-43

Dec. 21 FW Concordia, W 75-57

Dec. 30 at Warsaw, W 69-55

Jan. 5 at FW Canterbury, W 74-33

Jan. 9 Norwell, W 53-43

Jan. 15 New Haven, W 68-52

Jan. 23 at East Noble, W 46-30

Jan. 25 at FW North, L 72-68

Jan. 27 at Huntington North, W 44-37

Jan. 30 Bellmont, W 47-43

Feb. 6 FW Carroll, W 39-37

Feb. 8 at DeKalb, W 57-53

Feb. 9 Angola, W 62-43

Feb. 12 Columbia City, W 69-52

Feb. 17 at FW Dwenger, L 60-56

Feb. 19 at Lakewood Park, W 70-35

Feb. 23 FW Blackhawk, L 74-42

Feb. 26 at Woodlan, L 46-43

March 3 Angola, W 64-38*

March 5 FW Luers, W 76-70 (OT)*

March 6 FW Dwenger, W 55-45*

March 13 Mississinewa, W 79-43+

March 13 NorthWood, W 47-46+

March 20 SB St. Joseph, W 61-59#

*Woodlan Sectional

+New Castle Regional

#Elkhart Semistate

.

ROSTER

No. Name Pos. Ht. Grade

2-Kaeden Miller G 5-6 Jr.

3-Carson Hart G 5-10 Sr.

12-Blake Davison G 6-1 Sr.

13-Eric Steger G 5-10 Sr.

14-Cameron Groves G 5-10 Sr.

15-Xavier Middleton G/F 6-1 Sr.

22-Brayden Kennedy F 6-4 Jr.

23-Brody Hiteshew G/F 6-1 Jr.

25-Ayden Ruble G 6-1 Jr.

32-Demetrious Allen F 6-7 Jr.

34-Zack Troyer F 6-6 Sr.

35-Landen Livingston F 6-4 Jr.

.

LEO AT A GLANCE

Coach: Cary Cogdell (240-151 in 17th year at school; 251-181 in 19th overall).

Record: 24-3.

State titles: None.

Team statistics: 60.2 points per game; 49.9 opponents points per game.

Probable starters: Blake Davison 16.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.2 apg; Demetrious Allen 13 ppg, 7.7 rpg; Zack Troyer 11.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg; Xavier Middleton 6.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg; Ayden Ruble 4.2 ppg, 3.9 apg, 3.2 rpg.

Reserves: Carson Hart 4.4 ppg; Eric Steger 3.5 ppg; Landen Livingston 2 ppg; Cameron Groves 1.4 ppg; Brody Hiteshew 0.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg; Brayden Kennedy 0.5 ppg, 0.8 rpg; Kaeden Miller 0.1 ppg, 0.5 apg.

This season: The Lions won their first 11 games before losing 72-68 at 4A Fort Wayne North on Jan. 25. Leo then reeled off six more wins in a row before losing 60-56 at Fort Wayne Dwenger. That was the first of three setbacks in the Lions' last four regular-season games. The other defeats were 74-42 to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian and 46-43 at Woodlan. Leo then won the Woodlan Sectional, outlasting Fort Wayne Dwenger 76-70 in overtime in the semifinals, and the New Castle Regional, edging NorthWood 47-46 in the final. Then, in the Elkhart Semistate, the Lions rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to beat South Bend St. Joseph 61-59.

.

SILVER CREEK DRAGONS

2020-21 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Result

Nov. 25 at Columbus East, W 106-81

Dec. 1 at Charlestown, W 78-31

Dec. 4 Clarksville, W 76-38

Dec. 11 at North Harrison, L 63-61

Dec. 12 FW Blackhawk, L 94-84 (2OTs)

Dec. 18 Jeffersonville, W 77-67

Dec. 29 Providence, W 62-41

Dec. 30 Clarksville, W 95-49

Jan. 2 Bedford NL, W 74-51

Jan. 8 Eastern, W 95-34

Jan. 15 at Brownstown Central, W 61-40

Jan. 16 Bloomington North, W 94-74

Jan. 22 at New Albany, L 81-72

Jan. 29 at Madison, W 69-56

Jan. 30 at Bloomington South, L 42-41

Feb. 4 at Salem, W 105-66

Feb. 9 at Floyd Central, W 68-59

Feb. 12 Scottsburg, W 94-46

Feb. 19 Corydon Central, W 92-54

Feb. 20 Plainfield, W 68-61

Feb. 24 Austin, W 87-51

Feb. 26 at Seymour, W 72-56

March 2 Corydon Central, W 77-42*

March 5 North Harrison, W 44-41*

March 6 Madison, W 83-71*

March 13 Heritage Hills, W 52-48+

March 13 Connersville, W 31-30+

March 20 Guerin Catholic, W 54-46#

*Charlestown Sectional

+Washington Regional

#Seymour Semistate

.

2020-21 ROSTER

No. Name Pos. Ht. Grade

0-Hayden Garten G 6-2 Fr.

2-Kyle Roberts G 6-2 Fr.

4-Trey Kaufman-Renn F 6-9 Sr.

10-Cooper Murley G 5-8 So.

12-Nate Dallmann G 5-11 Sr.

14-Nolan Gilbert G 6-2 Sr.

20-Isaac Hinton G 6-2 Sr.

22-Trey Schoen G 5-11 Jr.

24-Branden Northern G 6-0 Jr.

30-Zac Stricker F 6-2 Jr.

32-Kooper Jacobi F 6-7 Sr.

40-Jace Burton G 6-1 So.

42-Wyatt Hoffman G 6-0 So.

44-Dominic Decker G 5-11 Jr.

.

SILVER CREEK AT A GLANCE

Coach: Brandon Hoffman (200-73 in 11th year at school).

Record: 24-4.

State titles: One (2019).

Team statistics: 74 ppg; 54 oppg.

Probable starters: Trey Kaufman-Renn 25 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 3.7 apg; Kooper Jacobi 21.4 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 2.5 apg; Branden Northern 15.3 ppg, 6.9 apg; 3.1 rpg; Isaac Hinton 6.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.5 apg; Trey Schoen 5 ppg, 1.7 rpg.

Reserves: Nolan Gilbert 3.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg; Nate Dallmann 2.6 ppg; Hayden Garten 2.1 ppg; Dominic Decker 1.8 ppg; Kyle Roberts 1.3 ppg; Zac Striker 1.0 ppg; Jace Burton 0.8 ppg; Wyatt Hoffman 0.6 ppg; Cooper Murley 0.5 rpg.

This season: The Dragons won their first three games before dropping back-to-back contests (63-61 at North Harrison and 94-84 in double-OT to Fort Wayne Blackhawk) in December. Since then, though, they’ve won 20 of 22. Their only losses in that span were 81-72 at New Albany and 42-41 at Bloomington South. Silver Creek won the Charlestown Sectional, rallying to beat North Harrison 44-41 in the semifinals, and outlasted Connersville 31-30 in the Washington Regional final. The Dragons then downed Guerin Catholic 54-46 in the Seymour Semistate to earn their return trip to the IHSAA State Finals.